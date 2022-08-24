India Sacks 3 Officers for Firing Accidental Missile to Pakistan

Sudhi Ranjan Sen
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian Air Force has dismissed three officers for accidentally firing a supersonic cruise missile into neighbor and rival Pakistan during a routine military exercise in March.

An inquiry “found that deviation from standard operating procedure,” a spokesman for the air force Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said via text message late Tuesday. “Three officers have primarily been held responsible.”

The BrahMos medium-range cruise missile was fired on March 9 from the garrison town of Ambala, about 200 kilometers (125 miles) north of the capital New Delhi. The missile landed in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Islamabad was prepared for retaliatory strike but held back because an initial assessment indicated something was amiss.

Pakistan’s Air Force said it tracked the flight path of the missile from the northern Indian town of Sirsa to its landing spot in Mian Channu city.

Relations between Hindu-dominant India and Muslim-majority Pakistan have been hostile since both gained independence from British rule in 1947. Tensions have centered on the border region of Kashmir, an area in the Himalayas claimed in full -- and ruled in part -- by both countries. They’ve fought two of their three wars over control of the region.

Tensions have been elevated since 2019, when a suicide bomber killed 40 Indian paramilitary police in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government responded with India’s first air strikes on Pakistani soil since 1971, which led to an aerial dogfight.

India has revised strengthened its missile handling procedure since the March accident.

