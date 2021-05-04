India says infections 'slowing down' as it passes 20 million cases

·3 min read
A woman who contracted the coronavirus sits connected to oxygen supply inside the emergency ward of a Covid-19 hospital on May 03, 2021 in New Delhi, India
India produces thousands of tonnes of oxygen a day but a supply crunch has impacted the capital Delhi

The number of new Covid infections in India has officially passed 20 million cases, even as the government says that infection rates are coming down.

India says infections have consistently dropped since 30 April, when it recorded more than 400,000 cases. It reported 355,832 cases on Tuesday.

Experts say the number of deaths and infections are being underreported.

In the capital Delhi, an oxygen crunch has shown no signs of abating and people are struggling for treatment.

The city reported that 448 people died on Monday - another record toll.

A struggle for oxygen

Delhi's government has said it wants the army to run Covid care facilities and intensive care units.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeatedly said that the city is not getting enough oxygen from the federal government, which allocates oxygen quotas to states.

But federal officials deny there are shortages, saying the challenge has come from transportation.

India produces thousands of tonnes of oxygen a day, but some experts say the supply crunch comes from a lack of investment in distribution networks.

Delhi hospitals have resorted to sending SOS messages on social media to secure supplies. For residents, hours spent in queues to top up portable canisters have become part of daily life.

Officials have also been urged to find more sites for cremations as the city's morgues and crematoriums are overwhelmed by masses of Covid deaths.

People perform the last rites for relatives who died of Covid-19 disease as other funeral pyres are seen during a mass cremation at Ghaziapur Municipal crematorium.
Crematoriums in the capital have been overburdened in recent weeks

A sluggish vaccination campaign has compounded the crisis.

Despite being the world's biggest producer of vaccines, there is a shortage of supplies. Since January, just over 10% of India's 1.4 billion people have had one dose and only about 2% two doses.

The chief executive of India's Serum Institute, the world's biggest vaccine manufacturer, has warned shortages will last for months.

Adar Poonawalla told the Financial Times the institute had been unfairly maligned over the lack of supplies.

Infections slowing?

Despite the grim situation however, health officials said Delhi was among a number of states where infections were showing signs of slowing down, saying it showed there was "cautious hope" of some respite from the second wave that is devastating large parts of the country.

Data released by the government said cases were also dropping in the worst affected state of Maharashtra, as well as the northern states of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Joint secretary of the health ministry Lav Agarwal said however, that the "gains" were very early and needed to be sustained by "containment measures at district and state level".

Experts have repeatedly said that a lack of testing and patients dying at home without being seen by doctors would mean that infection rates and deaths are actually much higher than what is being reported. Data from crematoriums has also indicated that the number of officially reported deaths could be vastly undercounted.

The state of Uttar Pradesh in particular is seeing very low levels of testing, critics say.

Recommended Stories

  • Britain and India ‘fire starting gun’ on post-Brexit trade deal with preliminary pact worth £1 billion

    Britain and India have “fired the starting gun” on a full trade agreement, with the announcement on Tuesday of a preliminary deal worth £1 billion. Boris Johnson and Indian premier Narendra Modi have secured fresh cooperation and investments that will help create 6,500 jobs in the UK. The two prime ministers will host a virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon, following the cancellation of Mr Johnson’s trip to New Delhi last month amid soaring Covid cases. Trade, health, climate change and defence are set to be discussed. They will unveil an enhanced trade partnership that includes £533 million of new Indian investment into Britain, focused on the health and technology sectors. More than a third of the cash will support low carbon growth, underscoring Mr Johnson’s green industrial agenda. The Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is set to invest £240 million in its jabs business in the UK, including a new sales office. It will support clinical trials, research and development and potentially vaccine manufacturing.

  • India's COVID-19 tragedy: What it feels like for Indian immigrants watching from afar, and how you can help

    India is currently grappling with a deadly surge of COVID-19 cases. While the situation may seem impossible, the global community can come together to help.

  • At least 10 people died after Indian hospital ran out of oxygen: 'Everyone was helpless'

    At least 10 people died overnight at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital in Karnataka, India, after the facility ran out of oxygen. Officials said 14 more patients died before oxygen arrived on Monday morning, but it's unclear if the oxygen deprivation is what led to their deaths. Rani, a 28-year-old nurse, told The New York Times her 29-year-old husband, Sureendra, was one of the COVID-19 patients who died. Sureendra was in the intensive care unit, and Rani said when she spoke to him at dinnertime, he sounded okay. At about 11:30 p.m., he called and was gasping for breath, she said, and begged her to come see him before he died. "Everyone was helpless," Rani told the Times, adding, "What will I do without my husband now?" The oxygen shortage is hitting hospitals across India, which is struggling to deal with a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and deaths — on Monday, the federal Health Ministry reported 368,147 new COVID-19 cases and 3,417 deaths. Most of India's oxygen production facilities are in the eastern part of the country, while the worst COVID-19 outbreaks are in New Delhi and the western state of Maharashtra, and it can take several days to drive the supplies to where they are needed. The government has said there is enough liquid oxygen to help all patients, it's just a matter of getting it to the hospitals — a stance doctors and experts disagree with. Prof. Ritu Priya from the Center of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal University in New Delhi told the Times the lack of oxygen is "a failure of governance. We were not able to channelize oxygen distribution over the past year, when that is what we should have been doing. We are living from oxygen cylinder to oxygen cylinder." At Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi, oxygen supplies were coming in every day at the same time, administrator Dr. Deep Kumar Baluja told the Times, but on April 24, they didn't arrive as scheduled, and there was no oxygen left. Because of this, 20 COVID-19 patients died "one after another," he said. "I have no words to express what I felt when patients died." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesCVS, Walgreens responsible for most wasted COVID-19 vaccine dosesCongressional hearing derailed for over 20 minutes as audio from Galaxy Quest plays

  • Covid in Varanasi: Anger rises as coronavirus rages in Modi's constituency

    Many in Varanasi are asking where their MP - India's prime minister - is in their hour of need.

  • Impact of devastating Indian virus surge spreads to politics

    As a catastrophic surge of the coronavirus sweeps through India, the leaders of 13 opposition parties urged the government to launch a free vaccination drive and ensure an uninterrupted flow of oxygen to all hospitals. Several hospital authorities sought court intervention over the weekend to provide oxygen supplies in New Delhi, where a lockdown has been extended by a week in an attempt to contain the wave of infections. The New Delhi High Court said it would start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals are not delivered.

  • Trainee Indian doctors pulled from exams to fight world's biggest COVID surge

    India postponed exams for trainee doctors and nurses on Monday, freeing them up to fight the world's biggest surge in coronavirus infections, as the health system crumbles under the weight of new cases and hospitals run out of beds and oxygen. The total number of infections so far rose to just short of 20 million, propelled by a 12th straight day of more than 300,000 new cases in a pandemic sparked by a virus first identified in central China at the end of 2019. Medical experts say actual numbers in India could be five to 10 times higher than those reported.

  • The Latest: Sri Lanka receives 1st batch of Sputnik V shots

    Sri Lanka has received its first batch of the Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The 15,000 doses were flown in early hours of Tuesday to the Indian ocean island nation which is struggling to obtain COVID-19 vaccines because of the delay in getting them from the neighboring India. Sri Lanka has ordered 13 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from the Russia’s Gamaleya Institute.

  • Pandemic's global toll rises even as rich world starts to move on

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios VisualsWe seem to have arrived at a fork in the pandemic: Pockets of the rich world are beginning to move past COVID-19, while some less-fortunate countries are facing greater danger than ever.Consider this: The World Health Organization said today that more cases had been recorded globally over the last two weeks than in the first six months of the pandemic, driven largely by an unprecedented surge in India and the ongoing onslaught in Brazil.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.India is now recording around 3,500 deaths per day, and the true rate could be two to five times that many, according to University of Michigan epidemiologist Bhramar Mukherjee.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been accused of failing to prepare for a second wave while prioritizing a contentious regional election — which the ruling party lost — even as the wave was crashing down. It’s now resisting calls for new national restrictions, though several states have already locked down.Countries around the world continue to promise oxygen and other supplies. In the meantime, reports continue to emerge of hospitals in New Delhi and elsewhere running out.In Europe, a fourth wave has begun to subside. Governments hope it’s the last one they’ll face, and they’re preparing for life after the pandemic.Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is planning to lift restrictions in the coming days for individuals who have been vaccinated.That could lead temporarily to a two-tiered society within Germany, with the mainly older people who’ve been vaccinated no longer subject to curfews and other measures.The state of play: 28% of Germans have now had at least one dose, up from 12% one month ago as the EU continues to shake off its sluggish start to the vaccine rollout.In the U.S., where 45% of the population has been vaccinated, demand is now a bigger issue than supply.Cases and deaths both continue to fall, leading to hopes that the U.S. could now be on a trajectory similar to Israel’s, where just 13 new cases were recorded on Saturday at a test positivity rate of 0.1%.In India, meanwhile, 9% of the population has had one dose. There will be a shortage of supply at least until July, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla told the FT.Australia today made it a criminal offense for its citizens to return from India. A number of other countries have banned all travel from India but exempted their own citizens.Meanwhile, the European Commission today proposed a plan to ease travel restrictions for tourists who have been fully vaccinated.The recommendation could be adopted by the European Union's 27 member states as early as May 5, paving the way for the return of summer travel to one of the world's most popular tourism destinations, Axios’ Zach Basu writes.The bottom line: The world is opening up to those with access to vaccines. But that doesn’t mean the pandemic is anywhere near over.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Israeli official: Biden told Mossad director U.S. isn't close to returning to Iran deal

    President Biden told the director of Israel's foreign intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, on Friday that the U.S. has a long way to go in talks with Iran before it agrees a return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal, per a senior Israeli official briefed on the talks.State of play: Cohen, who has been director of the Mossad since 2016, laid out Israel’s position on the issue, telling Biden it would be a mistake for the U.S. to return to the deal without improving it first. Biden assured Cohen that the U.S. will continue to seek Israel's input in the future.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said Cohen’s meeting at the White House Friday was with adviser Jake Sullivan and other national security officials. The spokesperson said Biden “dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy at Mount Meron."But a senior Israeli official disputed that description, saying the meeting Between the Mossad director and U.S. president wasn’t “a drop in,” and was not connected to the Mount Meron stampede, but was a pre-scheduled meeting specifically with the president to discuss Iran.The meeting took place on Friday before noon, right after the phone call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Biden offered condolences for the disaster.The meeting lasted around an hour, the Israeli official said. Cohen was the only person to attend it from the Israeli side. Biden, Sullivan and CIA director Bill Burns attended from the U.S. side.The White House declined further comment on the story.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Biden pushes 17 years of free school, asks companies and wealthy to pay 'fair share'

    NORFOLK, Va. (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Monday called on wealthy Americans and corporations to pay their "fair share" to fund free community college and other benefits for workers as he promoted his sweeping jobs and safety-net plans in Virginia. Speaking at Tidewater Community College in the port city of Norfolk, Biden said his proposed expansion of the U.S. public education system would rebalance the economy and benefit lower-income Americans. The United States could provide two free years of post-secondary education by raising the top income tax rate to the level it was in 2001, Biden said.

  • China's UN envoy: Myanmar violence could lead to civil war

    China’s U.N. ambassador on Monday urged stronger diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation in Myanmar since the Feb. 1 military coup, warning that further violence could lead to a chaotic situation “and even a civil war.” Zhang Jun also warned that “any wrong handling” might lead to further tension in Myanmar. The U.N. Security Council on Friday strongly backed calls by Southeast Asian nations for an immediate cessation of violence and talks as a first step toward a solution following the military coup in Myanmar that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her party and reversed years of slow progress toward democracy.

  • Coronavirus restrictions easing in U.S. and Europe amid disaster in India

    Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent countries.

  • Chinese rocket falling back to Earth

    Last week, China launched a rocket and expected to have a controlled reentry in the ocean. The rocket’s core could rain debris on New York, Madrid or Beijing in the next few days.

  • New Delhi court threatens to punish Indian government officials if they fail to deliver oxygen to hospitals overwhelmed by COVID cases

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness moved closer to 153 million on Monday as India remained the global hot spot, with a court in New Delhi saying it would start punishing government officials for failing to deliver much-needed oxygen to hospitals.

  • Celtics' Evan Fournier still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms: 'It's like I have a concussion'

    Evan Fournier was diagnosed with COVID-19 nearly a month ago, but he's still dealing with symptoms like blurry vision, depth perception issues and more.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks amid roaring demand slow U.S. manufacturing

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations against COVID-19 and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed record-long lead times, wide-scale shortages of critical basic materials, rising commodities prices and difficulties in transporting products across industries. The ISM noted that "companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing rates of demand due to coronavirus impacts limiting availability of parts and materials."

  • Hong Kong leader flags 'fake news' laws as worries over media freedom grow

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday the government was working on "fake news" legislation to tackle "misinformation, hatred and lies," as worries grow over media freedoms in the global financial hub. Under Beijing's directions, Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn following the imposition of a sweeping national security law in 2020, with a fresh drive for "patriotism" spilling into most aspects of life in the city. A major overhaul of public broadcaster RTHK, led by a newly appointed bureaucrat with no media experience, is widely seen as a signal that government red lines will soon encircle journalism as they have other sectors, such as education.

  • Tanzania, once sceptical of COVID-19, announces measures to curb new variants

    Tanzania on Monday announced new anti-coronavirus measures, saying it wanted to prevent the importation of new variants, highlighting new President Samia Suluhu Hassan's more active efforts to contain the pandemic. Among the new measures, travellers, both foreigners and Tanzanians, will be required to present negative COVID-19 tests at border points. Her approach to tackling COVID-19 contrasts sharply with her late predecessor John Magufuli who dismissed fears of the infection and promoted remedies such as steam inhalation and herbal concoctions as a cure.

  • EU Plans Quicker Investments in Big Projects From Hydrogen to 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is seeking a faster roll-out of innovative projects across several countries that will help the region’s fight against climate change and accelerate the digital transformation.The European Union’s regulatory arm is considering tools to boost cross-border initiatives in areas such as hydrogen, sustainable transport, 5G corridors and blockchain, according to a draft industrial strategy seen by Bloomberg News. Plans to join forces under the EU economic recovery package have already been signaled by a number of member states, the European Commission said in the document, due to be published on Wednesday.“The Commission is assessing options for an effective mechanism to accelerate the implementation of such multi-country projects, enabling notably possible combination of Member States and EU financing,” it said. “The enforcement of competition rules, in particular state aid rules, will ensure that public funds for the recovery do not replace but trigger additional private investments.”The EU has made green and digital the two pillars of its recovery plan, aiming to strengthen its leadership in the global fight against climate change, boost innovation and reduce dependence on imports of critical materials.The bloc can help expedite big cross-border projects by simplifying permitting procedures, aiding research and help drive private investment. Under its flagship multi-country battery project, more than a dozen countries were given the green light to give at least 6.1 billion euros ($7.35 billion) in public aid to companies from Tesla Inc. to Bayerische Motoren Werke AG.The draft for the revised industrial strategy also envisages the following steps to accelerate the green shift in the coming months:Renewed strategy on sustainable finance and a draft law on sustainable corporate governance.Proposal to impose a carbon price on imports of emissions-intensive goods through the co-called Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.Proposal on European approach to Carbon Contracts for Difference as part of a planned revision of the EU Emissions Trading System.Measures to support the uptake of corporate renewable Power Purchase Agreements.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Eight reported killed as Myanmar protests aim to 'shake the world'

    The protests, after a spell of dwindling crowds and what appeared to be more restraint by the security forces, were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark what organisers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution". "Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," the organisers said in a statement. Streams of demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks, made their way through cities and towns across the country, including the commercial hub of Yangon and the second city of Mandalay, where two people were shot and killed, the Mizzima news agency reported.