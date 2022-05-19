India seeks to win public trust in crisis-hit Sri Lanka

Nitin Srivastava - BBC Hindi, Colombo
·6 min read
A worker stacks cartons of essential medicines to be shipped to Sri Lanka amid the country's ongoing economic crisis, in Chennai on May 15, 2022
India is emerging as one of the biggest providers of aid to cash-strapped Sri Lanka

For the past 15 years, India and China have vied for favourable diplomatic and trade relations with Sri Lanka thanks to its strategic location in the Indian ocean.

While popular perception indicated China had outpaced India, the recent economic and political turmoil in Sri Lanka seems to have given India's foreign policy a fresh lease of life in the island nation.

Sri Lanka is in the middle of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. The country has been rocked by protests as people seethe with anger over soaring prices and shortages of food and fuel.

Last week, Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as prime minister after his supporters clashed with peaceful protesters, sparking a deadly night of violence on 9 May.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over as PM, said the country's economic problems would get worse before getting better.

He appealed for outside financial help, including from India.

India has never been a major lender to Sri Lanka, unlike China which by the end of 2019 owned a little over 10% of Sri Lanka's outstanding foreign debt stock.

In early 2021, with the economic crisis looming, the Sri Lankan government had also obtained a 10bn yuan ($148m; £119m) currency swap facility from China to tackle its foreign exchange shortage.

But now, India is slowly emerging as one of the biggest providers of aid to Sri Lanka.

Colombo has racked up $51bn (£39bn) in foreign debt. This year, it will be required to pay $7bn (£5.4bn) to service these debts, with similar amounts for years to come.

The country is also seeking emergency loans of $3bn to pay for essential imports such as fuel.

While the World Bank has agreed to lend it $600m, India has committed $1.9bn and may lend an additional $1.5bn for imports.

Delhi has also sent 65,000 tonnes of fertiliser and 400,000 tonnes of fuel, with more fuel shipments expected later in May. It has committed to sending more medical supplies too.

In return, India has clinched an agreement which allows the Indian Oil Corporation access to the British-built Trincomalee oil tank farm.

India also aims to develop a 100MW power plant near Trincomalee.

Mixed feelings over Indian help

Many in Sri Lanka feel that India's growing presence in Colombo could mean a "dilution of sovereignty".

"For the past year and a half, there has been a crisis in Sri Lanka and we believe India has used this to serve its own interests. Yes, they gave some credit, some medicines and food but [they are] not being a friend. There is a hidden political agenda," said Pabuda Jayagoda of the Frontline Socialist Party.

But others are more accepting of Indian help.

"Let's not blame India for our woes," says V Ratnasingham, an onion importer in Colombo. "We are still getting onions from India at a decent price and they are giving us credit in times of crisis. It's the Sri Lankan government's failure that onion prices have trebled."

The suspicion over India's intentions right now comes against the backdrop of Sri Lanka's ties to China.

After Mahinda Rajapaksa took charge as president in 2005, Sri Lanka's drift towards China was believed to be a preference for a "more reliable partner enabling domestic economic development".

More and more infrastructure projects - including the multi-billion dollar Hambantota port and the Colombo-Galle expressway - were awarded to China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping's maiden visit to Colombo in 2014 was also a clear diplomatic signal to Delhi.

Hambantota is nowadays commonly referred to as a "white elephant" which bled Sri Lanka's economy. So are several other expensive projects which led Sri Lanka into a huge Chinese debt-cycle.

Many anti-government protesters at Colombo's Galle Face Green are convinced that this push to modernise fast led Sri Lanka to its current situation.

The country owes China $6.5bn and talks are being held on restructuring the debt.

While China had earlier agreed to bolster Sri Lanka's foreign currency reserves by swapping the rupee for the yuan, it has since signalled displeasure over Colombo approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for help.

Noora Noor, 44, has been camping at Galle Face along with her family, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the younger brother of Mahinda, resign.

"All Chinese money that came in was never accounted for, right? Why else would my country have defaulted on payments? Now all supplies are coming from India, so my question is who should we trust - China or India?" she asks.

Still, there are some optimists who feel diplomacy will help.

Anti-government demonstrators take part in a protest near the President's office in Colombo on May 10, 2022. - Fresh protests erupted in Sri Lanka's capital on May 10, defying a government curfew after five people died in the worst violence in weeks of demonstrations over a dire economic crisis
Many anti-government protesters are convinced that the push to modernise fast led Sri Lanka to its current situation

"Is Sri Lanka being placed on a collision course with China? If so, we need to avoid such an eventuality due to other negative situations that may arise. Balancing relationships is a must," Austin Fernando, Sri Lanka's former high commissioner to India, wrote in The Island newspaper.

India's efforts

India has tried hard to match up to the growing Chinese clout in what it sees as its neighbourhood.

After President Xi's visit in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only visited Colombo the next year but also claimed to be "the best of friends" while addressing the Sri Lankan parliament.

Arjuna Ranatunga, a former Sri Lankan cricketer who went on to become a cabinet minister, recalls India being generous when he was in office.

"I was handling both the petroleum and port ministries in 2015 and we were struggling to construct the Jaffna airport for a lack of funds. I went to Delhi seeking help. PM Modi's government offered a subsidised loan and later converted it into a grant. What else do you want from a neighbour?"

The return of the Rajapaksas to power in 2019, this time with Gotabaya president and Mahinda prime minister, also made India realign its foreign policy options and new agreements over oil and food commodities were signed hastily.

State visits followed between Colombo and Delhi without eliciting much response from China.

The question of Sri Lanka's Tamil minorities and their demand for rights has been at the forefront of the diplomatic negotiations with India.

After the civil war ended in 2009, India extended support to the Sri Lankan government.

Sri Lanka is, however, yet to implement the 1987 India-Sri Lanka Peace Accord which promised to devolve powers to all provinces, including where the Tamils were in a majority.

The current economic crisis, however, has certainly leapfrogged over any other political concerns between the two nations.

There has been a shift in public perception in Sri Lanka - which was seen as anti-India and pro-China - thanks to consistent supplies from India of essential commodities.

"India did lose out to China about 15 years ago but is trying hard to make a decent comeback," says Bhavani Fonseka, a senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives in Colombo.

"Ethnic minorities in Sri Lanka have always looked up to India to champion their demands for equal rights, whereas the Sinhalese majority still has a mixed perception," she says. "Some also worry over India's interference in internal matters. But I feel the last few weeks have changed this completely."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary

    The race was close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law's 0.5% margin.

  • Climate change swells odds of record India, Pakistan heatwaves

    A UK study says record-breaking temperatures in NW India and Pakistan are now 100 times more likely.

  • Analysis-Zombie unicorns: Indian startups go from feast to famine

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The valuation of Meesho, the Indian e-commerce rival of retail giant Amazon, more than doubled last year to $5 billion, after marquee investors such as SoftBank and Fidelity pumped in hundreds of millions of dollars. They aimed to ride a boom in India's tech startups, which raised a record $35 billion in new funds in 2021, but the tide has since turned, as corporate governance concerns loom large for investors facing a new uncertainty in global markets.

  • China blasts US, Japan rhetoric ahead of Quad summit

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized on Wednesday what he called negative moves by Washington and Tokyo against Beijing ahead of a meeting in Tokyo next week of the leaders of the U.S., Japan, Australia and India. "What arouses attention and vigilance is the fact that, even before the American leader has set out for the meeting, the so-called joint Japan-U.S. anti-China rhetoric is already kicking up dust,” Wang told Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in a video call, according to China's Foreign Ministry.

  • Afghanistan's Taliban mediate ceasefire between Pakistan, local militants

    The Taliban in Afghanistan have mediated a temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and a local Pakistani Taliban militant group following talks between the two sides in Kabul, an official said on Wednesday. The Pakistani Taliban - known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - has carried out some of the bloodiest attacks inside Pakistan since 2007.

  • Dr. Oz Lauds 'True Friend' Sean Hannity For 'Behind-The-Scenes' Campaign Advice

    The celebrity doctor-turned-Senate candidate thanked the Fox News host for his help in the Republican primary.

  • Amazon launches Smart Commerce in India to help offline stores launch digital storefronts

    Amazon said it will help neighborhood stores across India launch their own digital storefronts to better serve their customers, the latest effort by the e-commerce giant as it attempts to leverage the dense network of offline stores in the key overseas market. Amazon on Wednesday launched Smart Commerce, a new offering that will allow stores to create their own online storefronts and also offer in-store shopping experience to their walk-in customers. Two years ago, it also launched Local Shops, a program that allows offline stores to sell directly on Amazon.

  • Exclusive-India weighs selling part of BPCL instead of full stake - sources

    India is considering selling up to a quarter of state-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm, two officials said, as the government's divestment programme moves slower than expected. New Delhi is considering inviting bids for a 20%-25% stake in BPCL, instead of an outright sale of its entire 52.98% holding, the two government officials, who declined to be named, told Reuters. Initially, the government had aimed to raise $8-$10 billion from selling its full stake in BPCL.

  • 5 challenges awaiting Biden on his Asia tour

    Historical tensions and Russia ties threaten Biden’s bid for Asian unity, as China looms.

  • Attorney general meets with Supreme Court officials on security for justices

    Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Justice Department and Supreme Court officials on Wednesday to discuss security for the court’s justices following the release of a draft opinion that showed the court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. The conversation revolved around how to “enhance coordination” as well as “intelligence sharing, and technical support” for…

  • North Korea's suspected COVID-19 caseload nears 2 million

    North Korea on Thursday reported 262,270 more cases of people with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 as its pandemic caseload neared 2 million — a week after the country acknowledged the outbreak and scrambled to slow the rate of infections despite a lack of health care resources. The country is also trying to prevent its fragile economy from deteriorating, but the outbreak could be worse than officially reported because of scarce resources for virus testing and the possibility that North Korea could be deliberately underreporting deaths to soften the political impact on authoritarian leader Kim Jong Un.

  • Pets of the Day from Furkids

    Whether you are a cat or dog person, Furkids has you covered. Meet Sassy, the eight year old mixed breed. He is looking for a home with a quiet family. Don't let his shyness fool you as he will warm-up to you. Nordic, a domestic short-haired cat, loves to be around people and does great around other cats. Visit furkids.org for more information.

  • Pakistan opens talks with IMF seeking more cash to aid economy

    Pakistan opened long-delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday, seeking the release of more funds from a $6 billion rescue package agreed in 2019 to help shore up the South Asian nation's battered economy. Pakistan has already asked the IMF to increase the size and duration of its $6 billion programme, with foreign reserves falling as low as $10.3 billion so that they cover less than two months of imports, a widening current account deficit, surging inflation and a plunging currency. "Talks with the IMF mission started today," the Finance Ministry said in a statement, adding that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the acting central bank governor would join the talks virtually.

  • Tui cancels Sri Lanka holidays following change in Foreign Office advice

    A State of Emergency was declared in the country on 6 May

  • Sri Lanka travel advice: How has guidance changed and is it safe for holidaymakers amid protests?

    Foreign Office changes guidance as violence continues

  • The Craziest Things That Kill Your Home’s Value

    Preparing your home for sale is no easy feat. Even if you've kept it in relatively good condition over the years, you have to ask yourself, will buyers, real estate agents and appraisers be wowed?...

  • Fox News, Tucker Carlson Get Heat Over 'Great Replacement Theory'

    It’s unlikely that last weekend’s racist massacre in Buffalo will stop right wing media from pushing the racist “great replacement theory” but a chorus of hosts, pundits and at least one Republican politician are now calling it out. The loudest criticism has been for Fox News, specifically its top-rated prime-time shill Tucker Carlson, who talks about replacement theory–the false idea that there’s a conspiracy to displace whites for Jews, Blacks and immigrants in the United State–almost daily on

  • Judge suspends Michigan's dormant 1931 abortion ban

    A judge on Tuesday suspended Michigan's dormant, decades-old ban on abortion, which means the procedure would not be illegal in the state even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its historic Roe v. Wade decision. The Michigan law, which makes it a crime to assist in an abortion, has been on the books since 1931. The court, however, could throw out that landmark ruling before July, leaving abortion issues for each state to decide.

  • 'A must-have for the beach!': This magical $17 blanket repels sand and water

    Spread out and stay grit-free on this spacious, waterproof lounging base.

  • Sophie Turner's Crochet Bucket Hat Is This Summer's Go-To Accessory

    Shop similar styles here.