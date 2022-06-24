India sends team to help with deadly Afghanistan earthquake

A man stands among destruction after an earthquake in Gayan village, in Paktika province, Afghanistan, Thursday, June 23, 2022. A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes in the country's deadliest quake in two decades, the state-run news agency reported. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Nooroozi) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ASHOK SHARMA
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India said it sent a technical team to Kabul to coordinate the delivery of humanitarian assistance after a powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that state media reported killed 1,000 people.

India's External Affairs Ministry said the team has been deployed to its embassy in the Afghan capital. The embassy has been vacant since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.

A ministry statement on Thursday didn’t give details about the technical team or any relief material sent to Afghanistan. It said team was sent to “closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance” as part of a “continuation of our engagement with the Afghan people.”

Residents in the hardest-hit district appeared to largely be on their own in trying to survive after the quake, with the Taliban-led government and the international aid community struggling to bring in help.

India was left with no diplomatic presence in Kabul after it evacuated its staff ahead of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last year. But it has sent 20,000 tons of wheat, 13 tons of medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and winter clothing to Afghanistan to help with shortages there since then, according to the External Affairs Ministry.

Indian officials held talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan for the first time early this month to discuss the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

India's envoys have met previously with Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of Qatar, where they have an office.

India has said it will follow the lead of the United Nations in deciding whether to recognize the Taliban government.

Recommended Stories

  • Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1,000 people, making it one of the deadliest in decades

    A powerful earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more. Officials warned that the death toll may still rise.

  • Pakistan, IMF say bailout talks make progress

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Key progress has been made in talks on the revival of Pakistan's International Monetary Fund bailout programme, both sides said on Wednesday, with Islamabad expecting the lender to increase the size and duration of the 39-month, $6 billion facility. The statements came as Pakistan's economy teeters on the brink of a financial crisis, with foreign exchange reserves drying up fast and the Pakistani rupee at record lows against the U.S. dollar as uncertainty surrounded the IMF programme. "Discussions between the IMF staff and the authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability in the coming year continue, and important progress has been made over the FY23 budget," Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF's resident representative in Islamabad, told Reuters.

  • Tangshan and Xuzhou: Fury and questions over China's treatment of women

    Two prominent cases of abuse have ignited a debate about misogyny among the country's young women.

  • U.S. Supreme Court expands gun rights with concealed carry decision

    The United States Supreme Court has made a decision in New York state's concealed carry regulations that could make it easier to obtain a firearm license. The ruling will have significant impact right here in California, which has similar concealed weapon laws.

  • Devastating Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan As Taliban Struggles To Respond

    Following the collapse of the previous government and severe international sanctions, the country's humanitarian crisis has only deepened.

  • Boeing exec plays up 737 Max 10's appeal as competitor to Airbus' A321neo

    Boeing's marketing lead says the Max 10 competes most directly against the Airbus' largest A321neo variant, the XLR, which makes up only around 10% of the plane’s overall orders.

  • Here's Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma's Ant Group Co is likely to apply for a critical financial license by June, Bloomberg reports. The move signals the fintech giant is getting closer to satisfying China's financial regulators, who quashed its listing ambitions in 2020. It followed a broader crackdown that erased over $1 trillion in market value. The People's Bank of China looks to accept Ant's application to become a financial holding company and initiate a lengthy review

  • Droupadi Murmu: Who is the BJP nominee for Indian president

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says Droupadi Murmu will make a "great president". But who is she?

  • Biden turned to Tesla for help with electric car policy reform despite his feud with Elon Musk, report says

    The White House held a series of meetings with the electric car maker about changes to renewable fuel subsidy rules, Reuters reported.

  • Prepare now for Putin to cut off gas supply, Europe warned

    The three charts that show inflation is only going to get worse Union barons blasted for 'sense of entitlement' as rail strike talks resume FTSE 100 falls 0.9pc as inflation rises again Jeremy Warner: Strike chaos and high inflation, yes, but this is not the 1970s in redux Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Afghanistan quake kills 1,000 people, deadliest in decades

    A powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, flattening stone and mud-brick homes and killing at least 1,000 people. The disaster posed a new test for Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and relief agencies already struggling with the country’s multiple humanitarian crises. The quake was Afghanistan’s deadliest in two decades, and officials said the toll could rise.

  • China's CATL to produce next-generation EV battery in 2023

    Chinese battery giant CATL will start mass production next year of its latest generation product, with greater efficiency that lets electric cars drive longer distances on each charge, the company said on Thursday. The world's biggest battery maker is scrambling to retain its top position against competition from rivals such as BYD, which will soon start supplying batteries to Tesla. CATL's new battery, called Qilin, will boost volume utilisation rate to 72%, the world's highest, versus 50% for its first generation launched in 2019, the firm said, and increase the battery system's energy density to 255 Wh/kg.

  • Supreme Court ruling expands US gun rights

    The major decision by the highest court is expected to allow more people to carry guns legally.

  • Elon Musk says Tesla's new plants losing big money

    Elon Musk says Tesla's new plants losing big money

  • Los Angeles may ban new gas stations to combat climate change

    LA city leaders are looking to prevent new gas stations from opening up as the nationwide push continues to get more electric cars on the road.

  • The S&P 500 could slide another 33% in a ’70s-style inflation environment: Société Générale

    Analysts from Société Générale say the S&P 500 could drop by another 33% to 2,525 in a 1970s-style inflation scenario.

  • Taliban asks for international aid after catastrophic earthquake in Afghanistan

    The Taliban is asking for international aid after a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan killed at least 1,000 people. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata explains how this disaster is adding to an already extensive humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

  • Intel Delays Mega-Site Groundbreaking as Congress Stalls on Chip Funding

    Intel still plans to build the facility, but the scope and pace of its expansion in Ohio would heavily depend on the amount of funding from Congress.

  • Toyota recalls electric car for faulty wheel that may detach

    Toyota is recalling 2,700 bZ4X crossover vehicles globally for wheel bolts that could become loose, in a major setback for the Japanese automaker’s ambitions to roll out electric cars. Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday the cause is still under investigation, but the whole wheel could come off, risking a crash. Among the vehicles subject to the latest recall, about 2,200 were destined for Europe, 270 for North America, 112 for Japan, and 60 for the rest of Asia, according to Toyota.

  • Powerful earthquake kills 1,000 in Afghanistan

    A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more in one of the deadliest quakes in decades, the state-run news agency reported. (June 22)