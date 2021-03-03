India Set for Record Oil Demand on Recovery From Covid Washout

Debjit Chakraborty
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India, once the center of global oil demand growth, expects its fuel consumption to bounce back during the coming year as the nation recoups the losses caused by Covid-19.

Demand for gasoline, diesel and other fuels will reach a record 215.24 million tons in the 12 months through March 2022, according to estimates by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of India’s oil ministry. That’s almost a 10% rebound from the current year, which has been hit hard by the virus.

At one stage last year, India’s fuel consumption plunged by as much as 70%, led by the world’s biggest lockdown. The measures forced a sharp reduction in crude processing and imports, and helped drive a slump in international oil prices. On Thursday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations will discuss how much crude to pump, and India is urging them to open the taps.

The world’s No. 3 oil importer and consumer expects strong demand for transport and industrial fuels to drive next year’s rebound. Consumption of diesel -- an economic barometer and the country’s most-used fuel -- will grow by more than 13%, as will demand for gasoline. Overall fuel demand in the current financial year, which runs to March 31, is expected to fall 8.5%.

India’s economy pulled itself out of recession last quarter, helped by a boost in government spending and the reopening of an economy that’s mainly driven by domestic consumption. It was one of the few major economies to post growth in the final three months of 2020.

A trend for more commuters to use personal cars -- instead of buses, trains and other modes of public transport -- is expected to drive India’s demand for gasoline.

Demand for aviation fuel, which suffered the biggest blow, is estimated to grow more than 74% during 2021-22, but will remain a little lower than the pre-pandemic year, the PPAC’s projection showed.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says U.S. will have vaccines faster, prioritizes teachers

    Officials had projected it would be July before the U.S. had shots for all adults, but President Biden said Tuesday that milestone would come in May.

  • S&P 500 Has Best Day Since June; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as confidence returned to markets, with investors shaking off concern about the impacts of higher Treasury yields.In a broad-based rally, the S&P 500 notched its biggest advance in almost nine months, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 3% while the Russell 2000 of small caps outperformed. GameStop Corp. added to last week’s surge of over 150%, with retail investors promoting the stock on social-media platforms such as Reddit and StockTwits. After the close of regular trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. soared as its revenue forecast topped Wall Street’s estimates.Read: Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance SheetsLonger-dated Treasuries resumed their selloff even as intermediate maturities found support, with traders priming themselves for how Federal Reserve officials slated to speak this week might respond to the recent tumult. Investors piled back into risk assets as stocks rebounded following a rout that was triggered by concern that massive stimulus as well as progress in battling the coronavirus have left some areas of the economy at risk of possibly overheating. The S&P 500 extended a rally from its March 2020 lows to about 75%.“Equity investors are still looking at the rise in rates mostly as ‘a good thing’ and not yet as a threat, notwithstanding some shaking of the tree in high multiple stocks and other parts of the market last week,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group. “The benefits of the vaccines versus the challenge of higher rates will be the theme this year.”Read: Investors Poured Record $86 Billion Into Equity ETFs in FebruaryBitcoin rallied after a volatile weekend session, riding a broad resurgence in risk assets and a bullish report from Citigroup Inc. The bank’s strategists laid out a case for the digital asset to play a bigger role in the global financial system, saying the cryptocurrency could become “the currency of choice for international trade” in the years ahead.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index surged 2.4% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 1.8%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index advanced 1.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1%.The euro declined 0.2% to $1.2046.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 106.78 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.43%.Germany’s 10-year yield sank seven basis points to -0.33%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 0.759%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.8% to $60.40 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,723.42 an ounce.Silver dropped 0.6% to $26.51 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against Australian Dollar

    AUD/USD settled below 0.7760 and is testing the support at 0.7735.

  • Stock Bulls Have Stopped Pretending to Care About Balance Sheets

    (Bloomberg) -- Another nondescript month for stock-market benchmarks is obscuring an ever-strengthening embrace of the economy by investors.Even as Treasury yields rise, companies with weaker balance-sheets and loaded up on debt are in the midst of a comeback not seen since 2009 -- when the world was emerging from the global financial crisis. The strength in credit-impaired firms in the equity market has proved a prescient signal in past recoveries, and is a vote of confidence in the economic rebound that lies ahead.Rising tastes for shakier companies at a time when bonds are showing stress illustrate a central paradox of markets right now. In each case, the biggest threat to investors is that the economy is getting too hot, fattening risk tolerances and conceivably forcing the Federal Reserve to move up its schedule for interest-rate hikes.A surge in bond yields has rattled the stock market, with both the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 falling for a second straight week. Still, investors and economists remain relatively upbeat amid expectations for further fiscal stimulus and a progression in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.“At this part of the cycle, people aren’t concerned they have to withstand a downturn right now. They’re looking for the rebound, so lower-quality companies tend to do pretty well in this environment,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “People only start to care about the quality of the balance sheet when all of a sudden markets start to tank.”Fed officials have said repeatedly they will keep monetary policy accommodative and hold interest rates low to ensure the economic recovery continues. Chairman Jerome Powell recently told the Senate Banking Committee that the increase in bond yields reflected “a statement of confidence” in the outlook for growth.The stock market seems to agree. Rather than cave under the prospect of higher interest rates, a basket of companies with shaky finances fell 0.9%, while a similar group of stocks with sturdier balance sheets dropped 3.4% and the S&P 500 ended the week 2.5% lower, data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bloomberg show.In February, companies with weaker finances outperformed more solid ones by more than five percentage points. That was the third-best performance since May 2009 (the strongest month was last November after the election and positive vaccine news, while the second was in 2010). On a quarterly basis, the start of 2021 coupled with the last three months of 2020 is shaping up to be the best period for firms with weaker balance sheets in more than a decade.Back then, companies with more fragile finances led the first big chapter of the stock upswing. The group’s bottom versus their relatively stronger counterparts came in March 2009 -- coinciding with an end of the bear market in equities and arriving three months before the onset of an economic expansion that eventually lasted almost 11 years.For Lauren Goodwin, economist and multi-asset portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, there are some factors driving the strength in these companies. She says they stand to benefit more in a thriving economy, which could favor a bigger rotation into value stocks. In addition, if economic growth leads to higher inflation, it will make it easier for those firms to “reflate” out of their debt, according to her.The outperformance of cyclical sectors, value, small caps is “a strong signal on economic reflation as is the increase in interest rates and the steepness of the curve over the past couple weeks,” said Goodwin. “It’s the same message.”Two months into the year, energy producers have surged 26% -- with the group posting its best month on record relative to the S&P 500 in February. Banks have jumped 16% in 2021. Meanwhile, value stocks enjoyed their best performance relative to growth shares since 2000.John Hancock Investment Management has added to more rate-sensitive cyclical parts of the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s dumping high-quality companies.“When you think about cyclical areas of the market that have started to do well, you think about things like energy. The balance sheets aren’t as attractive there,” said Emily Roland, the firm’s co-chief investment strategist. “We still want some of those names with good balance sheets, good return on equity. It’s really about finding a balance between the two as we look forward throughout the rest of the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

    Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again. Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag - global borrowing costs rising too fast - was avoided. February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump's shock 2016 U.S. presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.

  • The Stimulus Bill Moves to the Senate – When Will You Get Your Third Check?

    If you are one of the fortunate people who receives mail these days, you may have seen a letter from the IRS informing you of the amount of your upcoming stimulus check. Although the full $1.9...

  • $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Still Coming – But Who’s Eligible to Get One?

    In early February, President Biden reiterated his support for the $1,400 stimulus payment checks as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, saying "I'm not cutting the size of the checks....

  • GC INK™ NEUTRALIZES 100 PERCENT OF CORONAVIRUS AND INFLUENZA VIRUSES IN UNDER ONE MINUTE

    A GAME CHANGER IN REOPENING SCHOOLS SAFELY AND QUICKLY

  • Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze

    Heavily shorted mortgage provider Rocket Companies saw its stock surge on Tuesday, in an eye-popping move reminiscent of the rallies that powered GameStop and other so-called meme stocks earlier in the year. Shares of Rocket, the parent company of Quicken Loans, closed up 71.2% at $41.60 after being halted several times for volatility. The outsized move puts Rocket among the stocks that have experienced wild gyrations after becoming a focus of investors on sites such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets, where mentions of the company have multiplied in recent days.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin?

    Denny Hamlin has been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers during his career. He drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry. He also drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is behind the wheel of a Toyota...

  • Bitcoin Heads Back Toward $50K, Rebounding From Disastrous Week

    The largest cryptocurrency was up more than 8% Monday, rebounding after its worst seven-day stretch since the coronavirus sell-off in March 2020.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • People Allergic To Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Might Be Allowed To Get JNJ Shot: CNBC

    Reports of allergic reactions to Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccines are not very common, with a handful of cases for every million shots given. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering allowing Johnson and Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine shot for people who cannot get the other vaccines, CNBC reports. The CDC currently recommends that people who have a severe allergic reaction to either of the two-shot vaccines not get the second shot. However, it now recommends that such patients get the J&J vaccine instead at least 28 days later to maximize protection against COVID-19 infection. According to CDC data, there were 47 reports of a severe and life-threatening allergic reaction among those who received Pfizer’s vaccine and 19 cases in those who received Moderna as of January 18. Jessica MacNeil, an epidemiologist at the CDC, noted that the vaccines “are not interchangeable” and that the safety and efficacy of taking one shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and one of the J&J vaccine have not been tested. There have been fewer reported cases of allergic reactions to the J&J vaccine compared to Moderna and Pfizer, but one should also note that the JNJ shot hasn’t been rolled out in the broader population yet. Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.6% at $160.27, PFE is up 0.2% at $33.75, while MRNA is down 2.2% at $153.9 in premarket trading on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJNJ Accelerated COVID-19 Vaccine Shipment Dependent On New Plant ApprovalAstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNtech Single Shot COVID-19 Jab 80% Effective At Preventing Hospitalizations In Elderly© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch?

    Forbes lists Kyle Busch as the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020, with total earnings of $17.8 million from his salary, race prizes and endorsements and licensing. Net worth: $80 million Read: The...

  • Why Every Cruise Stock in the Water Just Popped

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) -- outperform. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) -- you guessed it. Macquarie's timing is curious, coming just one day after both Norwegian and Royal Caribbean both basically admitted they are starved for cash.

  • Fed Discusses 10-Year Rates, Market Rescinds Some Gains

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard became the first Fed officer to directly acknowledge higher 10-year rates appearing on economists' radar screens.

  • BitGo Reveals $250M in Bitcoin Holdings, Signaling More Crypto-Native Disclosures Ahead

    The crypto custodian has had bitcoin on its own balance sheet since 2014, CEO Mike Belshe told CoinDesk.