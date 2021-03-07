India sets up holding center for Rohingya in Kashmir

  • Rohingya refugees stand outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Rohingya refugees stand outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • A Rohingyas refugee girl stands at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Rohingyas refugees stand at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • A Rohingya refugee boy looks through a torn blanket used as a partition at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Rohingyas refugees stand at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • A Rohingya refugee boy walks at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Rohingyas refugees sit outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • A Rohingya refugee child stands at a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • An Indian Border Security Force soldier stands at a Rohingya camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
1 / 10

India Rohingya

Rohingya refugees stand outside their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center in a process which they say is to deport thousands of the refugees living in the region.(AP Photo/Channi Anand)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have sent at least 168 Rohingya refugees to a holding center, police said Sunday, in a process that they say is for the deportation of thousands of the refugees living in the region.

The move began Saturday following a directive from the region’s home department to identify Rohingya living in the southern city of Jammu, said Inspector-General Mukesh Singh. He said around 5,000 Rohingya Muslims have taken refuge in Jammu in the past few years.

“All of them are illegally living here and we have begun identifying them,” Singh said. “This process is to finally deport them to their country.”

More than 1 million Rohingya have fled waves of violent persecution in their native Myanmar and are currently mainly living in overcrowded, squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh.

Since Saturday, officials have called hundreds of Rohingya to a stadium in Jammu, taking their personal details and biometrics and testing them for the coronavirus. A jail has been converted into a holding center in the outskirts of the city, and at least 168 Rohingya have so far been sent there, Singh said.

The refugees, who have previously faced hostility in the city, were not informed of what was going on. Jammu is a Hindu-dominated area in Muslim-majority Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Khatija, a Rohingya Muslim woman who uses one name, said the Indian authorities took away her son on Saturday and she didn’t know where he was being kept. Her daughter-in-law gave birth on Sunday morning, she said.

An estimated 40,000 Rohingya have taken refuge in parts of India. Fewer than 15,000 are registered with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Many have settled in areas of India with large Muslim populations, including the southern city of Hyderabad, the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. Some have taken refuge in northeast India bordering Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The Indian government says it has evidence there are extremists who pose a threat to the country’s security among the Rohingya and calls all of them “illegal immigrants” who will be deported.

In 2018 and 2019, Indian authorities deported at least 12 Rohingya in two groups to Myanmar. Rights groups have asked the Indian government to abandon plans for deporting Rohingya and evaluate their asylum claims.

Recommended Stories

  • Rishi Sunak poised to agree 'Amazon tax' after talks with US

    Rishi Sunak is hoping to agree a new ‘Amazon tax’ with major industrialised nations within months after opening talks with Joe Biden’s new administration in Washington. The Chancellor has made clear that one of his priorities is to get a new international agreement on how to tax online companies’ profits by June’s G7 meeting in Cornwall. Mr Sunak said: “One of my priorities in the G7 this year, which I've already started work on, is to try and get international agreement on a new way to tax these companies. I spend a lot of time talking to my finance minister colleagues around the world about this issue.” Mr Sunak has already held talks about the new tax with Janet Yellen, the US financial secretary. Other talks are planned with G7 finance ministers to try to get agreement. International agreement is required because taxation of profits is governed by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) tax treaties, and they haven't been changed for decades. A Treasury insider added: “The US has signalled now an openness to engage constructively in the debate and try to reach resolution on it, which is really positive. He has spoken to Janet Yellen specifically about this.” Separately, the Chancellor – who last year brought in a Digital Services Tax which taxes companies that provide a social media service, search engine or an online marketplace – is already looking at a new online sales tax as part of a review of business rates. The online sales tax is one of as many as 30 new revenue raising measures which will be published by the Treasury in a Tax Policies and Consultations Update on March 23, dubbed “tax day” in Whitehall. As The Telegraph reported last week, one idea is a tax on deliveries to cut down on emissions from online delivery vans. Other measures that will be looked at include a shake up of Air Passenger Duty and tax administration. Normally they are published alongside the Budget on the same day but Mr Sunak wanted to strip them out to ensure they were not lost in the various tax and spend announcements. Any final announcements about the different taxes will be saved until the Budget this autumn. Mr Sunak has already set up a new digital markets units in the Competition and Markets Authority to monitor how tech giants like Google and Facebook are regulated. Treasury insiders said several of these consultations are an important part of the Government’s 10-year tax administration strategy, ‘Building a trusted, modern tax administration system’, which were published in the summer of last year. Mr Sunak has played down suggestions of a wealth tax on the grounds that people’s assets are tied up in their homes or savings which already fall in the scope of HM Treasury. A Treasury spokesman said: “To allow for more transparency and scrutiny, documents and consultations that would traditionally be published at a Budget will be published on March 23. “This will ensure tax professionals will have a better opportunity to feed into consultations and policy discussions, which will strengthen policy-making. “None of the announcements will require legislation in the next Finance Bill or have an impact on the Government’s finances.”

  • Spring Break Could Boost Transmission of More Infectious UK COVID Strain

    Experts are warning that traveling to spring break destinations like Florida and Texas could accelerate the spread of the more contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant.

  • 5 Kitchen Improvements That Will Bring You Serious ROI

    Kitchen renovations are costly, messy, stressful...and the best darn place you can put your money when it comes to ROI. To shed light on which updates will give you the greatest bang for your buck, we called on...

  • Rep. Clyburn calls for filibuster loophole for voting rights

    House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) in a Guardian interview published Sunday urged his Democratic colleagues to find a way to work around the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.Why it matters: The interview comes after the House passed a sweeping election and anti-corruption bill, which would include the largest expansion to voting rights since the 1965 Voting Rights Act, according to the Guardian.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe bill, which passed the House with no Republican votes, is unlikely to clear the Senate because of the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance legislation.Driving the news: Clyburn called for the Senate to "develop a Manchin-Sinema rule on getting around the filibuster as it relates to race and civil rights,” referring to Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), who have opposed getting rid of the filibuster.“If Manchin and Sinema enjoy being in the majority, they had better figure out a way to get around the filibuster when it comes to voting and civil rights.”Clyburn pointed to a voting rights bill named after the late Rep. John Lewis to highlight the urgency of Democrats finding a way around the filibuster. The bill would restore a Voting Rights Act provision that would require areas with a history of voting discrimination to get federal government clearance before making election changes.“There’s no way under the sun that in 2021 that we are going to allow the filibuster to be used to deny voting rights," Clyburn said. "That just ain’t gonna happen. That would be catastrophic."Go deeper ... Manchin: “I'm not going to change my mind on the filibuster"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Praava Health raises $10.6M to increase access to quality healthcare in Bangladesh

    Before launching Praava Health, a company that combines telemedicine with physical clinics, Sylvana Sinha had a successful career in international law, including serving as a foreign policy advisor to Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and working for the World Bank in Afghanistan. While visiting Bangladesh in 2011 for a family wedding, however, Sinha had a "lightbulb moment" after her mother nearly died after an operation at a top private hospital.

  • Protesters practice shield formation before clashes

    Video obtained by Reuters showed anti-coup protesters practicing retreating and advancing with the makeshift shields, one of an increasing number of ways protesters have used to protect themselves from security forces.Protesters have also used longstanding superstitions like the idea that it is bad luck to walk under women's clothing to stop police from charging at them.Security forces have opened fire with stun grenades, rubber bullets and live rounds since the start of the coup in February, causing the deaths of more than 50 protesters, according to the United Nations.

  • French billionaire politician killed in helicopter crash

    Olivier Dassault was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, a police source said, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician.

  • India Looks Set to Weather Global Bond Rout With Record Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s record foreign-exchange reserves and a rare current-account surplus look set to cushion the nation’s currency and bonds from a global surge in interest rates.While the central bank does have its hands full managing the government’s large debt issuance, strategists see the country in a much stronger financial position now than it was during previous bouts of turmoil in world markets. They cite the rupee, which has eked out a gain this year, defying the slump seen in most emerging-market currencies, and relative stability of India’s bonds.With reserves closing in on $600 billion and a current-account surplus forecast to exceed 1% of gross domestic product, talk of India as one of five fragile emerging markets has mostly faded away. When the description was coined during the taper tantrum in 2013, inflation in India was running at around 10%.Data due March 12 is projected to show consumer prices rising at less than half that level, and well below the 6.6% average of last year. Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year bond yields have largely been capped since last year by the central bank and the nation’s stocks continue to see foreign inflows.“India’s markets are likely to be relatively immune to higher U.S. yields in the weeks ahead,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities Ltd. in Singapore. “India has been a key beneficiary of equity inflows into Asia and we do not see outflows persisting.”Ahead of the CPI figures, here is a series of charts highlighting points of strength in India that have been cited by analysts.Stock InflowsIndian stocks have attracted about $6 billion of foreign inflows this year, the highest in emerging Asia after China, and well above those of the country’s erstwhile “Fragile Five” peers. The prospect of strong economic growth has been underpinned by an early start to India’s coronavirus inoculation campaign, aided by domestically produced vaccines.FX ReservesIndia’s central bank has added $127 billion to its foreign-exchange kitty since the beginning of January last year, the biggest increase among major Asian economies. At the current rate of accumulation, India is on course to pass Russia and take fourth place in global rankings for reserves, behind China, Japan and Switzerland. This large well of reserves should give authorities fire power to deal with any potential capital outflows driven by external shocks, according to Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG in Mumbai.Current AccountIndia is expected to post a current-account surplus of 1.1% of GDP in the current fiscal year, along with a balance-of-payments surplus of $96 billion, according to Emkay Global Financial Serviced Ltd. While the current account may swing back to a small deficit next fiscal year, healthy capital flows may keep the balance of payments positive to the tune of $45-50 billion, helping to support the rupee, according to Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay.Bond ReturnsIndia’s sovereign bonds offer more stable returns than many others in emerging markets, as measured against annualized 60-day volatility in benchmark 10-year securities. The Reserve Bank of India has made over 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bond purchases this fiscal year and plans to buy at least that amount next year, according to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, which should help to curb gains in yields.Economic GrowthIndia’s economy is projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow 11.5% in 2021, a pace that is likely to be the fastest of any major economy, which also augurs well for inflows and the rupee.Below are are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:Monday, March 8: Japan balance of paymentsTuesday, March 9: South Korea balance of payments, Japan GDP, Australia NAB Business Confidence, Taiwan CPIWednesday, March 10: China CPI, PPI; RBA’s Lowe gives speech in SydneyThursday, March 11: New Zealand food prices and house sales, Japan PPIFriday, March 12: Philippines trade, India Feb. CPI and Jan. industrial production, Thailand forex reserves, Malaysia industrial productionFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Shaw doubles Man United's lead over Man City

    Luke Shaw plays a give-and-go with Marcus Rashford, and Shaw rolls the return pass by a flat-footed Ederson to give Man United a 2-0 lead in the derby.

  • Kohli sets sights on 'one big game' to win World Test Championship

    Skipper Virat Kohli said India were "relieved" to make the inaugural World Test Championship final and would now focus on that "one big game" against New Zealand in June after seeing off England.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya's 14 SPAC, PIPE Deals: Tracking Lifetime Performance — And The Past Week's

    Chamath Palihapitiya has been labeled the King of SPACs and it could be for good reason. On Friday, investors got an update from Palihapitiya on how his SPAC investments have performed since inception, in 2021 and during the past down week. The Palihapitiya SPACs: Palihapitiya has plans to bring SPACs public with tickers IPOA to IPOZ. So far, six SPACs have launched under the Social Capital Hedosophia umbrella. Seven more recently filed their names with the SEC for future launches. Here is a look at how the SPAC deals have performed: Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was the first SPAC deal completed by Palihapitiya. Shares of the space company are up 172.9% since the offering and up 15% in 2021. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is an on-demand digital experience to buy and sell a home. Opendoor shares are up 119.9% since IPOB went public. Shares of Opendoor are down 3.3% in 2021. Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) offers Medicare Advantage plans. The company has been the worst performing of the Palihapitiya SPACs. Shares are down 21.6% since the offering of IPOC and down 53.2% in 2021. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (NYSE: IPOD) has not named a merger target yet. Shares of IPOD are up 23.2% since the offering and down 10% in 2021. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE) announced a merger with fintech company SoFi in January. Shares of IPOE are up 77.2% since the offering and up 42.4% in 2021. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF) has not named a merger target yet. Shares of the largest SPAC offering from Palihapitiya are up 22.9% since the offering and down 0.1% in 2021. Related Link: 5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya The PIPE Deals: Along with his own six SPACs, Palihapitiya has funded eight SPAC deals as a member of the PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity — a way to attract investment from accredited investors). MP Materials (NYSE: MP) is a rare earth mining company whose materials could be used to support electric vehicles and wind turbines in the future. Shares of MP Materials are up 291% since inception and up 21.5% in 2021. Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM) is a 3D printing company focused on additive manufacturing. Shares of Desktop Metal are up 57% since the offering and down 8.7% in 2021. Metromile Inc (NASDAQ: MILE) is a pay-per-mile insurance company backed by Mark Cuban and Palihapitiya. Shares of Metromile are up 4.5% since the offering and down 32.8% in 2021. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (NASDAQ: ACTC) is taking electric bus company Proterra public in a SPAC deal. Shares of the SPAC are up 66.1% since the offering and up 49.9% in 2021. TS Innovation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: TSIA) is bringing Latch, an enterprise SaaS company, public in a SPAC deal. Shares are up 13.5% since the offering and up 5.1% in 2021. Spartan Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: SPRQ) is taking Sunlight Financial public. Sunlight is a residential solar financing company. Shares of the SPAC are up 12.9% since the IPO and up 11.6% in 2021. RMG Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: RMGB) is taking Renew Power, India’s largest renewable energy company, public in an $8 billion deal. Shares of the SPAC are up 5.1% since the IPO and up 5.1% in 2021. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RAAC) is taking Berkshire Grey public in a $2.7 billion deal. The company uses artificial intelligence for robotics and automation. Shares of the SPAC are up 8.4% since inception and up 8.4% in 2021. Rough SPAC Week: The last week has been a rough one for SPACs, and Palihapitiya shared some lessons learned. All of his six SPACs and eight PIPE deals had negative week-over-week performance, according to a tweet from Palihapitiya. The average loss was 14.3% week-over-week for the 14 SPACs Palihapitiya has been involved in. The S&P 500 was up 0.8% on the week and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) was down 1.7% for the week. In early February, Palihapitiya shared an update on how his deals had performed. At that time, the average return was 47% in 2021 and an average lifetime gain of 137%. The latest update shows an average return of 3.6% in 2021 for Palihapitiya’s 14 related SPACs. The lifetime average gain is now 60.9% on the 14 SPAC deals. Disclosure: Author is long shares SPCE, IPOD, IPOF, RMGB and RAAC. Photo by JD Lasica on Flickr. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaChamath Palihapitiya Shares Lessons Learned After Tough Week For SPACs3 Former SPACs Report Earnings: What Fisker, Velodyne Lidar, Virgin Galactic Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot

    The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharmsala. Dr. G.D. Gupta of Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward. Ten other people who live in the Dalai Lama's residence were also vaccinated, Gupta said.

  • Rohingyas in India's Jammu fear deportation after police detain over 150

    Indian police have detained more than 150 Rohingya refugees found living illegally in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir and a process has begun to deport them back to Myanmar, two officials said on Sunday. Dozens of Rohingya are in a makeshift "holding centre" at Jammu's Hira Nagar jail after local authorities conducted biometric and other tests on hundreds of people to verify their identities. "The drive is part of an exercise to trace foreigners living in Jammu without valid documents," said one of the two officials, who declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

  • Vaccine diplomacy: Putin seeks to leverage Sputnik V to build Russia’s global influence

    Russia's boast in August that it was the first country to authorize a coronavirus vaccine led to skepticism at the time because of its insufficient testing. Six months later, as demand for the Sputnik V vaccine grows, experts are raising questions again — this time, over whether Moscow can keep up with all the orders.

  • Google unveils $25 million in grants aimed at empowering women and girls

    Google announced a range of programs as well as grants worth $25 million on Monday to fund works of nonprofits and social enterprises that are committed to empower women and girls. Google.org's new Impact Challenge, unveiled on Internet Women's Day, is aimed at addressing systemic barriers and inequities so that women have access to economic equality, opportunity to build financial independence and pursue entrepreneurism, said Google chief executive Sundar Pichai at a virtual event. Fuller also announced that Google.org is going to invest an additional $1 million to help underserved women in India.

  • Italian prosecutor seeks life for US accused

    An Italian prosecutor on Saturday (March 6) demanded life sentences for two young Americans being tried on murder charges, after a policeman was killed following a botched drug deal in Rome.Finnegan Lee Elder, who was 19 at the time, has admitted to stabbing Mario Cerciello Rega in July 2019, while his friend Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, then 18, was tussling with another police officer.Under Italian law, anyone who participates even indirectly in a murder can face murder charges.The two Americans, both from California, have said they did not know that Cerciello or his partner, Andrea Varriale, were police officers, telling the court neither man had identified themselves.Varriale has denied this, testifying that they had shown them their badges.Elder and Natale-Hjorth were in Rome on holiday and tried to buy drugs from a local dealer. They have told the court they were cheated, but managed to snatch a bag off an intermediary as he tried to get away.They agreed to meet the dealer again to get their money back in exchange for the bag, but instead the two policemen showed up. Lawyers for Elder and Natale-Hjorth have yet to present their defense. A verdict is expected in April.

  • Top N.Y. lawmakers call for Cuomo to step down after he says 'no way I resign'

    State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the are "drawing away from the business of government."

  • Why Is Lear (LEA) Up 15.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Lear (LEA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Oil Jumps Above $71 After Key Saudi Crude Terminal Attacked

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged above $71 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said the world’s largest crude terminal was attacked, although output appeared to be unaffected after the missiles and drones were intercepted.Futures in London jumped as much as 2.9% to the highest since January 2020 before easing slightly. The kingdom said a storage tank at Ras Tanura in the country’s Gulf coast was targeted on Sunday by a drone from the sea. The terminal is capable of exporting roughly 6.5 million barrels a day -- nearly 7% of oil demand -- and, as such, is one of the world’s most protected facilities.The assault follows a recent escalation of hostilities in the Middle East region after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia. The new U.S. administration has also carried out airstrikes in Syria last month on sites it said were connected with Iran-backed groups.Oil’s rally accelerated last week after Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ made a surprise pledge to keep output steady in April. The move prompted a raft of investment banks to raise their price forecasts, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimating global benchmark Brent will top $80 a barrel in the third quarter.The broader market is also being supported by bullish Chinese export data and the outlook for U.S. stimulus. President Joe Biden is on the cusp of his first legislative win with the House ready to pass his $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief plan, the second-biggest economic stimulus in American history.“It’s a perfect mix of bullish news at the moment,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank NV in Singapore. “It does seem that these attacks are picking up in frequency, so the market may need to price in some risk premium.”The rally north of $70 a barrel means a big headache for Asian refiners, which are warning that the rapid surge and spike in volatility will hurt demand and whittle away still-tight processing margins. Saudi Arabia has also boosted the official selling prices of its crude to buyers in the region for April.See also: Three Reasons Attack Won’t Spike Oil Prices: David FicklingThe Sunday attack is the most serious against Saudi oil installations since a key processing facility and two oil fields came under fire in September 2019, cutting oil production for several days and exposing the vulnerability of the Saudi petroleum industry. That assault was claimed by the Houthi rebels, although Riyadh pointed the finger at Iran.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alexis Mabille RTW Fall 2021

    Alexis Mabille worked an engaging lineup of crisp dresses in piqué silk, mostly in blues and golds, shimmery brocades and a velvet devoré.