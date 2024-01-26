India showcases military strength at Republic Day

STORY: Ahead of the parade, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at a war memorial.

This year's guest of honor was French President Emmanuel Macron.

A French marching band and contingents also took part in the lavish parade, reciprocating the participation of Indian troops and aircraft in the 2023 Bastille Day parade in Paris.

India won independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, but it was not until January 26, 1950, that the nation declared itself a sovereign republic state with the adoption of its constitution.