India shut off the internet and ordered tourists to leave the hotly contested Kashmir region, in a risky bid to end its quasi-independence

India on Monday revoked part of its constitution that established the quasi-independence of Kashmir, a disputed region between India and Pakistan.

The articles had allowed Kashmir to make its own laws and barred non-Kashmiris from moving there or working for its government.

The state will now be directly under the control of India's federal government in New Delhi.

Over the weekend, Indian authorities sent thousands of troops into the already heavily militarized region and told tourists to get out.

India also cut off internet access and put local political figures under house arrest.

India has shut off the internet, placed politicians under house arrest, and ordered tourists to leave the disputed region of Kashmir, and on Monday it annulled part of its constitution that gave the region a large degree of independence from the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Monday revoked Articles 35A and 370, which gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special status that allowed it to make its own laws.

India wants to reorganize it into two territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — that would be governed by the federal authorities in New Delhi as opposed to individual state governors.

Pakistan's foreign ministry says it will "exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps."

History of the powder-keg region

Jammu and Kashmir's quasi-independence dates back to 1927, when the region's administration allowed its subjects to have a separate set of rules for inheriting property.

After India and Pakistan separated in 1947, the maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir chose to become part of India, and Article 370 of the Indian Constitution preserved its special status. This angered Pakistan, which supported many insurgencies in the region.

Pakistan continues to claim Jammu and Kashmir as its own territory.

The constitutional provision also blocked Indians from outside the region from living there, owning property, or getting government jobs. It also prohibits women from inheriting property if they marry someone from outside the state.

Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party has argued that constitutional provisions regarding Jammu and Kashmir's special status are temporary and has long vowed to revoke them.

During general elections this May, the party said the special status was "discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Kashmir."

It added: "We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state."

The party won those elections by a landslide, increasing its seats in Parliament.