India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia

6
SHEIKH SAALIQ
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports.

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after holding talks with his visiting German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, in which they discussed bilateral relations and Russia’s war in Ukraine. Jaishankar said it isn't right for European countries to prioritize their energy needs but “ask India to do something else.”

“Europe will make the choices it will make. It is their right,” he told reporters.

India has so far not committed to the $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil set by the Group of Seven major industrialized countries and European Union that is expected to come into effect Monday. The move is an attempt by Western governments to limit fossil fuel earnings that support Moscow’s budget, its military and its invasion of Ukraine, while also avoiding a possible sharp price spike if Russia’s oil is suddenly taken off the global market.

Jaishankar did not make any direct reference to the price cap but said the European Union was importing more fossil fuel from Russia than India. Indian officials have defended buying oil from Russia, saying the lower price benefits India.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India has steadily increased its purchases of discounted Russian oil. Indian imports of Russian oil hit a record high in October, with Russia becoming India’s top oil supplier in terms of barrels per day, the Press Trust of India news agency said, quoting data from energy tracker Vortexa.

India and Russia have close relations and New Delhi has not supported Western sanctions on Moscow, even though it has repeatedly urged an “immediate cessation of violence” in Ukraine. India, also a major market for Russian-made weapons, has so far abstained from U.N. resolutions critical of Moscow's war.

Jaishankar and Baerbock, who is in India on a two-day visit, also discussed a diversification of trade between the two countries, global consequences of the Russian war on Ukraine and cooperation in the energy transition away from fossil fuels.

The two countries also signed a migration and mobility partnership which will make it easier for people to study, do research and work in each other’s country.

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe and more than 1,700 German companies are operating in India. German investments in India are mainly in transportation, electrical equipment, construction, trading and automobiles.

Recommended Stories

  • Price Cap on Russian Oil Won’t Impact India, Oil Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- India isn’t worried by a European Union price cap on Russian crude, oil minister Hardeep Puri said, signaling that the South Asian economy intends to continue purchasing from Russia for now.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedFu

  • Turkey says it expects more extraditions from Sweden

    Sweden's extradition to Turkey last week of a Kurdish man with alleged terrorism links is a "good start", but Stockholm needs to do more before Ankara can approve its NATO membership, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday. Sweden on Friday deported Turkish citizen Mahmut Tat, who had sought asylum in Sweden in 2015 after being sentenced in Turkey to six years and 10 months in jail for alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

  • Kremlin orders New Year celebrations to be kept low-key and include reminders of occupiers "heroism"

    The Kremlin has "issued recommendations" to local authorities on how to celebrate the New Year, advising them to "show restraint in spending" but not to forget about "the soldiers' heroism" in Ukraine.

  • India shared a list of products with Moscow for access to Russian market - minister

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India gave a list of Indian products to Moscow for access to Russian markets, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday, as his country seeks to narrow a growing trade deficit with Russia at a time when Moscow faces acute shortages of some crucial materials following Western sanctions. Reuters reported last week that Moscow had sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine squeeze its ability to keep vital industries running.

  • Russia reaches top 5 globally for new HIV cases in 2021

    Russia has entered the top 5 countries in the world in terms of the number of detected cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), by passing such countries as Uganda and Tanzania, statistics website Statista reported on Dec. 1, citing data from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

  • First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

    The first ship loaded with wheat, that Ukraine sent as part of the Grain from Ukraine humanitarian initiative, had arrived in Ethiopia. Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram Quote from Zelenskyy: "Today, the first vessel arrived at Doraleh Port carrying a humanitarian cargo of 25,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia.

  • Ukraine war: Oil prices rise as cap on Russian crude kicks in

    The G7 nations and its allies have agreed to limit the price of Russian oil to $60 a barrel.

  • AP PHOTOS: Pageant celebrates transgender life in India

    Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India's Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right. The contestants came from India’s remote eight northeastern states, some of them nestled in the Himalayas in a relatively undeveloped region known for its stunning natural vistas. The event on Wednesday promoted the beauty and uniqueness of the northeastern region and community pride to uplift the transgender community, said Ajan Akash Barauah, the organizer.

  • El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown

    President Bukele says the troops are surrounding a restive city, arresting suspects "one by one".

  • Messi scores, Argentina reaches World Cup quarterfinals

    Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals. Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday. At the final whistle, Argentina was just as grateful for its goalkeeper as the No. 10 with magic in his boots.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming. Here's Warren Buffett's Investing Advice

    Between surging inflation, a bear market, and the constant threat of a recession, it's easy to feel discouraged about the future. Every single bear market and recession in history -- no matter how severe -- has eventually given way to a bull market. While nobody can predict exactly how long this market slump will last, we do know a bull market is on the way.

  • Putin has destroyed Russia's most important oil market – and what's next for crude prices depends on him and Xi Jinping, energy expert Daniel Yergin says

    Europe just set a $60 price cap on Moscow's oil — so the Russian president has "basically destroyed his most important market," Dan Yergin said.

  • Coding: Female engineers deleting myth that tech is for men

    Huge growth in technology means women are desperately needed to fill more jobs, businesses say.

  • He’s Got Balls: CBS Anchor Tony Dokoupil Reveals He Got a Vasectomy

    Shedrick Pelt/GettyCBS host Tony Dokoupil got a vasectomy—and he wants other men to think about the procedure, too. On Sunday night, the CBS Mornings co-anchor took to Instagram to reveal he went under the knife last Friday, sharing photos from a hospital room and a post-procedure video recorded by his wife, the author and MSNBC anchor Katy Tur.In the footage, Dokoupil can be seen walking stiffly behind a grinning Tur. “You’re not supposed to be this mobile,” he remarks. “It’s a perfectly good p

  • Apple is accelerating plans to move production out of China as protests and riots intensify in response to zero-Covid policies, report says

    The company is ramping up efforts to shift manufacturing to other Asian countries like India and Vietnam in order to distance itself from Foxconn.

  • Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to abolish the House of Lords

    Sir Keir Starmer will on Monday pledge to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected upper chamber with a higher proportion of Scottish seats.

  • Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in Oct

    Euro zone retail sales were slightly weaker than expected in October, data showed on Monday, dipping more than forecast in a sign of weakening consumer demand that could herald the onset of the expected technical recession. The European Union's statistics office said retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 1.8% month-on-month for a 2.7% year-on-year decline. Retail sales are a proxy for consumer demand their fall at the start of the last quarter of the year is in step with European Commission expectations of a economic contraction in the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by another drop in output in the first three months of 2023 -- a technical recession.

  • Winter shelter opens in Macomb County, raising $200K

    Sunday morning, volunteers at the Macomb County Winter Shelter took cots out of boxes to prepare an overflow shelter in the county set to open Sunday night for people in need. The Macomb County Winter Shelter was started by Kathy Goodrich in 2002. After Goodrich died in 2020, the Macomb County Rotating Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST) ran the overflow shelter's services. Using COVID relief funds, MCREST was able to provide emergency housing for the homeless community at area motels during the pandemic. This year, however, due to a lack of much needed funding, the organization said it would not be able to continue providing these necessary services.

  • Why Americans are more annoyed with their car purchases

    In a recent annual study, overall satisfaction fell for the first time in a decade, posing risks to the long-term reputations of some industry leaders.

  • No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty

    The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision at a meeting of oil ministers Sunday comes a day ahead of the planned start of two measures aimed at hitting Russia’s oil earnings in response to its invasion of Ukraine.