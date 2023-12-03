India Election Latest: State Results to Test Modi’s Support
(Bloomberg) -- India began counting votes in four state elections, providing important clues about support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party as he seeks a third term in office in 2024.
Three northern states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — will be key to watch as a testing ground for Modi’s support. Exit polls indicated Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party was poised to retain Madhya Pradesh and possibly swing Rajasthan its way from key rival, the Indian National Congress.
In total, five states held elections in November to choose lawmakers for their local assemblies. Four of the states will release results Sunday, while counting in Mizoram will be done on Monday.
The Congress party is predicted to hold on to Chhattisgarh and clinch Telangana, a southern state currently ruled by a regional party, according to the exit polls. The polls aren’t definitive and aren’t a proxy for the 2024 national vote.
