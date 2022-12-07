India Sticks to Fighting Inflation With Slower Rate Hike

Anup Roy
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank reiterated its resolve to fight inflation, while slowing the pace of increase in borrowing costs in a signal it’s nearing the peak rate.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India’s six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 5-1 to raise the benchmark repurchase rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%, as predicted by 32 of 39 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The rate panel decided to stay focused on withdrawal of accommodation, Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

Economic “growth in India remains resilient and inflation is expected to moderate,” Das said, announcing the decision through a webcast. “But the battle against inflation is not over.”

Stocks rose 0.1%, while the rupee advanced 0.1% to 82.5663. Bond yields jumped four basis points to 7.29% after the decision, which Das asked market watchers to decide whether it was hawkish or dovish.

The move comes as consumer prices have stayed above the central bank’s 2%-6% target for more than three straight quarters. Although inflation eased below the 7% level for the first time in three months in October, it’s hardly any comfort for a central bank, whose primary mandate is to ensure price stability.

The RBI last month wrote a letter to the government, explaining how global factors contributed to its failure. In the same note, it outlined a roadmap to bring price gains within target.

The central bank retained its 6.7% inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending March, while lowering the growth expectation to 6.8% from 7% seen previously.

“I would like to state that growth continues to maintain resilience,” he said, citing that the latest growth forecast is evidence of a “very strong” growth impulse. “The focus on inflation fight continues. There will be no let up in that.”

“RBI’s decision was along market lines,” said Rahul Bajoria, an economist at Barclays Plc. “The step down in magnitude of hikes signals greater comfort with inflation outlook, but not enough to shift gears to neutral.”

--With assistance from Tomoko Sato, Jeanette Rodrigues, Pradeep Kurup, Devidutta Tripathy and Saket Sundria.

(Updates with details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Airbus drops 2022 delivery forecast, softens output goal

    Airbus on Tuesday abandoned a numerical forecast for jet deliveries and a date for its key production goal but maintained financial targets as it limped towards the end of a year haunted by disruption in factories and supply chains. The world's largest planemaker said its previous target of "around 700" deliveries in 2022 was now out of reach but that it did not expect to fall "materially short" of the estimate. Reuters reported on Friday that the target was under review after November deliveries had fallen short of expectations.

  • Tesla offers additional discount to Chinese buyers on some models

    Tesla is offering a limited time discount of 6,000 yuan ($859.20) to Chinese buyers on some models from Wednesday through to the end of 2022, a company representative said on Wednesday. This comes in addition to a previously announced 4,000 yuan insurance subsidy, but is only applicable for customers buying a current car model and completing delivery by the end of December.

  • China Considers GDP Target of About 5% as Focus Shifts to Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior Chinese officials are debating an economic growth target for next year of around 5%, according to people familiar with the discussion, as Beijing shifts gears toward bolstering the recovery. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWor

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Again Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) slipped again on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes ended today's session down 1.4%, 2%, and 1%, respectively. Growth stocks rallied last week after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that future interest rate hikes from the central bank would step down from the 75-basis-point increases delivered with its last four consecutive meetings.

  • World Cup Has China Lamenting Dismal State of Its Football Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s absence from the World Cup has spurred a call for a total overhaul of its football program, underscoring the frustration fans in the world’s most populous nation feel at being left out of the sport’s top event.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortun

  • Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike

    Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month. Costlier vegetables drove food inflation up to 10.0% in November from a year earlier, the fastest pace since September 2018, due to supply constraints caused by a typhoon. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the core CPI rose 6.5%, faster than October's 5.9%.

  • Tipping Point: New tip guidelines for holiday giving

    “Tipping is one of the most controversial subjects there is,” says Thomas P. Farley, who is known as Mr. Manners. The findings are a mixed bag for service providers, with some good news and some bad news about what is coming their way. “More people are planning to give tips this year, but in lower amounts,” says Ted Rossman, Bankrate’s senior industry analyst.

  • India central bank raises key rate, says inflation battle not over

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the fifth straight increase, with the central bank vowing there will be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation. The monetary policy committee (MPC), comprising three members from the RBI and three external members, raised the key lending rate or the repo rate to 6.25% in a majority decision. India's annual retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 6.77% in October, helped by a slower rise in food prices and a higher base effect, strengthening bets on smaller rate increases by the RBI going ahead.

  • Biden's efforts to protect abortion access hit roadblocks

    The Biden administration is still actively searching for ways to safeguard abortion access for millions of women, even as it bumps up against a complex web of strict new state laws enacted in the months after the Supreme Court stripped the constitutional right. Looking to seize on momentum following a midterm election where voters widely rebuked tougher abortion restrictions, there’s a renewed push at the White House to find ways to help women in states that have virtually outlawed or limited the treatment, and to keep the issue top of mind for voters. In reality, though, the administration is shackled by a ban on federal funding for most abortions, a conservative-leaning Supreme Court inclined to rule against abortion rights and a split Congress unwilling to pass legislation on the matter.

  • US Economy Tilting Toward a Soft Landing: Credit Suisse's Woods

    John Woods, Asia Pacific chief investment officer at Credit Suisse Group AG, discusses the US economy, his investment strategy and his outlook for Chinese markets. He speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • The Fed could raise rates to 5% and leave them there, and the central bank will only cut in the face of severe economic weakness, Bridgewater strategist says

    Investors haven't yet priced in the chance of the Fed raising rates high, and keeping them there rather than cutting, the chief strategist said.

  • Macau Casino Stocks Jump as Covid Exit Plan Buoys Reopening Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Macau casino shares jumped, leading the advance in stocks tied to China’s reopening, after the local government said it will follow the mainland’s policy to gradually relax Covid-induced curbs. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld E

  • Microsoft to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo if Activision merger approved

    Microsoft Corp. said late Tuesday it has made a "10-year commitment" to bring the massively popular "Call of Duty" videogame series to Nintendo Co. consoles, when -- and if -- its merger with Activision Blizzard Inc. is completed.

  • Oil Steadies After Three-Day Decline as Demand Concerns Multiply

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was steady after a three-day decline as warnings from major US banks of a tough outlook for 2023 stoked concern over demand prospects and dented appetite for risk assets including commodities.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets WrapTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld

  • BEIJING BACKS DOWN: Chinese citizens 'empowered' after COVID protests, China researcher says

    COVID-19 protests across China resulted in officials easing restrictions, leading residents to feel empowered after years of 'draconian' laws

  • Marcus Freeman: fourth-most swagger in college football; Kelly least

    The Irish definitely upgraded on the coolness scale as far as their coaches.

  • QB Josh Dobbs will not come back to Cleveland after all

    While the Browns wanted him back on the practice squad, Josh Dobbs has taken his talents north of Cleveland

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...