India’s Stock Market Isn’t Pricing in a Full Covid Lockdown

1 / 2

India’s Stock Market Isn’t Pricing in a Full Covid Lockdown

Ronojoy Mazumdar and Nupur Acharya
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Covid-19 crisis has so far failed to spark a deep stock selloff like that seen last year, and some asset managers point to less stringent curbs on activity as one factor at least for now.

Even as the nation reports more than 300,000 confirmed infections and over 4,000 deaths a day, India’s benchmark equity index has been moving in line with regional peers. The S&P BSE Sensex index has declined 6.6% from a mid-February peak, about as much as the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index. That compares with a 23% tumble in the Sensex in March last year when the coronavirus pandemic started to rage globally. The Sensex is also heading for a 1% decline this week, less than the 3.5% fall for the MSCI AC Asia Pacific index.

The surprisingly muted stock market reaction to India’s virus disaster can also be seen in net outflows of foreign investors, which totaled about $1.5 billion in April versus $8.4 billion during the height of the rout last March. They turned net buyers of Indian equities this week after four straight weeks of outflows. More limited and regional lockdown measures being implemented by state governments have prevented a slide in economic activity like last year, but the risk is that the outbreak may prompt a sharp escalation in restrictions again.

“A national lockdown is not priced into the markets,” said Arvind Chari, chief investment officer at Quantum Advisors Pvt. in Mumbai. A steep fall in stocks though would provide an opportunity to allocate more to that asset class, as equity valuations have grown expensive over the course of the last year, he said.

Companies are better equipped to continue operating as they know the procedures to operate in a lockdown, have cut costs, streamlined operations, and in many cases have raised capital, Chari said.

“The current approach India is taking to curb the virus -- staggered, state-level restrictions on non-essential services rather than a blanket nationwide lockdown -- suggests the impact is likely to be limited relative to last year,” said Abhishek Gupta, Bloomberg’s India Economist, in a note.

Expectations that Asia’s third-largest economy won’t take as big of a hit as last year have also been reflected in the rupee, which has recouped most of last month’s decline. Benchmark government bond yields have eased about 10 basis points in the last month after the Reserve Bank of India announced its version of quantitative easing in April.

Indian shares are moving more in line with global peers, which despite this week’s stumble have been on a bullish trajectory overall. The average monthly correlation between returns on India’s Nifty 50 and the S&P 500 rose to about 85% in the last year, compared with a 70% correlation over the longer term, according to Gaurav Patankar, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The market is currently supported by global sentiments and liquidity,” said Manish Kumar, chief investment officer at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. “While India is seeing a surge in Covid-19, most developed nations are seeing a decline and that is what is supporting Indian markets.”

(Updates weekly move in stocks in the second paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: U.S. investors looking for protection as inflation pressures bubble, stocks volatile

    U.S. investors grappling with the latest stock volatility and evidence of inflation say they have been positioning themselves for more unexpected kinks in the road to recovery. The moves to hold assets that could withstand a prolonged surge in inflation come as data earlier in the week showed U.S. consumer prices rose by the largest amount in 12 years in April in a jump that was well above Wall Street's expectations. Bottlenecks in global supply chains and scarcity in the labor market were among the reasons for the surge in prices, Labor Department data showed.

  • Brookfield Aims to Raise $100 Billion for New Flagship Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. said it plans to raise $100 billion for its next round of flagship funds after it delivered first-quarter earnings buoyed by share sales and asset divestitures.The Toronto-based alternative asset manager sold $13 billion of assets during the quarter, resulting in $6.4 billion in profit for Brookfield and its clients, the company said Thursday. Brookfield’s share amounted to $1.8 billion. Chief Executive Officer Bruce Flatt called it an “exceptional” result.“In the current low interest-rate environment, demand for the type of assets we own is strong,” Flatt said in a letter to shareholders. “Many of our businesses are critical infrastructure assets that are underpinned by long-dated, contracted or regulated cash flows. With the capital markets being highly accommodative, we have been monetizing assets.”During the quarter, Brookfield took public its Shoals Technologies Group Inc. solar products business, sold a life-sciences real estate portfolio and completed two secondary offerings of shares in Graftech International Ltd. It also unloaded a portion of its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Corp. and West Fraser Timber Co., a Canadian firm that’s enjoying the benefit of soaring lumber prices.Flatt said the combination of strong markets and asset sales means there’s enough capital on hand for its planned $6.5 billion privatization of Brookfield Property Partners LP, and the repurchase of its own shares, to soak up some of the new equity being issued in the transaction.Brookfield said it had a record quarter, with its funds from operations reaching $2.8 billion and its distributable earnings hitting $2.5 billion. Total assets under management grew to $609 billion.The company has about $80 billion in capital available, Flatt said in the letter, including $18 billion on its own balance sheet. Brookfield has started raising money for its fourth flagship real estate fund and its new Global Transition Fund, which will focus on environmentally and socially responsible investments.It’s also in the midst of closing a new debt fund and aims to launch new infrastructure and private equity funds in the next 12 months as part of its plan to raise $100 billion across its flagship funds, Flatt said.“The sustained low interest-rate environment combined with institutions’ need to earn returns from alternatives has created a very constructive fundraising environment,” Flatt said.Brookfield remains confident that commercial real estate will rebound as Covid-19 vaccinations take hold. Flatt said he believes many people survived in the short term without an office, but in the long run most companies won’t prosper without the interaction that comes from people working in close proximity to one another.“The tone in the market for commercial property assets is very negative at the moment. Real estate stocks have been trading as though no company will ever occupy an office again, no person will ever set foot in a store and nobody will ever travel again, for either business or leisure,” Flatt wrote. “We do not believe that any of these will be the case, and so we are investing accordingly.”‘Outsized Gains’Andrew Kuske, an analyst with Credit Suisse, said he expects Brookfield’s transactional activity to accelerate in the back half of 2021 and into 2022.“On balance, the quarter is positive on continued growth in the underlying asset management business along with the validation of past investments with outsized gains being realized -- even with some operating weakness,” Kuske said in a note to clients.Flatt said he believes there’s an opportunity to pick up infrastructure assets because governments have borrowed heavily to launch stimulus programs to combat the pandemic. That could open an opportunity for government infrastructure assets to come to market to raise funds.Brookfield shares were up 1.2% to $45.28 at 11:59 a.m. in New York.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asian markets climb after Wall Street halts its skid

    Asian shares rose Friday after Wall Street put the brakes on a three-day losing streak with a broad stock market rally powered by Big Tech companies and banks.

  • Asian Stock Index Enters Correction on Inflation, Virus Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks slumped Thursday, with the regional benchmark entering a technical correction, as mounting worries over inflation and a resurgence in Covid-19 cases soured investor sentiment.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slumped 1.8%, taking its loss from a Feb. 17 peak to more than 10% and wiping out its gain for the year. Asian equities tracked losses in American shares after data on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009.“We need to kind of price in a more normal interest-rate environment, more normal inflation environment,” said Ken Peng, head of Asia investment strategy at Citigroup Inc.’s private-banking arm. “The shake up could last a while longer. But I’m still not too worried because growth will come back to be the most important element once interest rates normalize.”The selloff in Asia is part of this week’s rout in global equities as an explosive rally in commodity prices threatens to push up inflation. The region is also battling a fresh surge in coronavirus infections in several countries including India, Japan and parts of Southeast Asia, with slow vaccine rollouts and delays in reopening borders compounding concerns for equity investors.Tech stocks, which have been at the forefront of the recent slump, were the biggest drag on the Asian gauge Thursday. While the sector globally is having to contend with higher U.S. bond yields and stretched valuations, sentiment in Asia has also been hurt by regulatory tightening in China.Global LaggardSeasonality also seems to be playing a role. May has historically been the worst month for the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, with the benchmark averaging a 2% decline over the past 10 years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It is already down 4.1% so far this month.As a result, regional stocks are sharply underperforming their peers in the U.S. and Europe in 2021 after leading global equity gains last year. While the Asian benchmark is now down 1% year-to-date, the S&P 500 Index and the Stoxx 600 Index are both up more than 9%.“I suppose there’s the worry now we’ve hit something of a short-term peak for equity valuations in Asia,” said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets Ltd. in Melbourne.There are a few headwinds sapping the appeal for Asian equities, he said. “Fed tightening is obviously a pressing concern right now -- being, technically speaking, quite EM sensitive, tighter financial conditions globally are a worry. Also, there’s the creeping concern that China’s economy is plateauing, meaning growth in the region is practically discounted.”Chinese shares snapped a two-day winning run on Thursday while stocks in Japan declined for a third day. Markets in Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines were shut for a holiday.In Taiwan, the benchmark stock index extended losses after slumping the most since March last year on Wednesday partly due to concern over tightening of virus-linked restrictions.READ: Taiwan’s Stock Crash Deepens as Traders Unwind Leveraged BetsRecent fund flows suggest interest from global investors in Asian stocks is also lagging that in other regions. Since the beginning of the second quarter, more than $36 billion has flowed into North American and European equity funds compared with just $2 billion into Asian ones, according to a May 7 report from EPFR.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Delaying a 2nd dose of Pfizer's vaccine by 9 weeks could boost antibodies to the virus, data suggests

    Pfizer recommends three weeks between shots. The study compared a three-week gap to a 12-week gap, and found the second group made more antibodies.

  • Bitcoin Could Double Over Next 5-6 Months, Pantera CEO Says

    May.13 -- Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says Elon Musk is "mercurial" when it comes to cryptocurrencies and discusses the state of the digital markets space with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Gold Set to Snap Best Rally in Four Months After Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is set to snap its longest rally since January, hurt by gains in the dollar and Treasury yields after a higher-than-expected reading on U.S. inflation.U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009, according to Labor Department data Wednesday. Rising yields reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion, and a stronger dollar makes bullion more expensive for investors holding other currencies.Markets were already concerned that rising inflation amid surging commodity prices could prompt the Federal Reserve to boost rates earlier than expected. Gold had shrugged off that concern, rising to the highest in three months earlier this week after a report Friday showed a surprise slowdown in U.S. job growth, supporting the case for continued economic stimulus.“Gold is approximately 50% correlated with Treasuries, so it gets hit as interest rates rises,” said Jay Hatfield, president of Infrastructure Capital Management. “On top of that, the dollar is rallying. The stock market dipping on the inflation data showed that investors fear that the Fed may need to tighten soon.”Policy makers at the central bank have been unified in supporting the case for low interest rates.“The outlook is bright, but risks remain, and we are far from our goals,” Governor Lael Brainard told a virtual event Tuesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and James Bullard of St. Louis voiced similarly dovish views.Spot gold fell 0.9% to $1,821.07 at 3:21 p.m. in New York. The metal gained for five straight sessions through Tuesday, the longest rally since Jan. 5.Futures for June delivery on the Comex declined 0.7% to settle at $1,822.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium slid.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India's COVID cases above 24 million as mutant spreads across globe

    The number of recorded COVID-19 infections in India climbed above 24 million on Friday amid reports that the highly transmissible coronavirus mutant first detected in the country was spreading across the globe. The Indian B.1.617 variant of the virus has been found in cases in eight countries of the Americas, including Canada and the United States, said Jairo Mendez, a WHO infectious diseases expert. People infected by the variant included travellers in Panama and Argentina who had arrived from India or Europe.

  • These companies are jacking up prices because of exploding inflation

    Some of your favorite consumer brands want more of your money because of surging inflation.

  • I worked out with Emily Blunt's 'hardcore' personal trainer and learned I have a lazy left glute and hyper-mobile joints

    Monique Eastwood has trained actress Emily Blunt for eight years. She combines ballet and pilates to challenge the body with controlled movement.

  • Online fraud up 70pc during Covid pandemic

    Online fraud rose by up to 70 per cent during the pandemic as families were forced to go online to shop and bank, official figures have revealed. While nearly all other crimes fell in the year to December 2020 because of the pandemic, fraud overall was up by four per cent, but by far more with scams by criminals operating online. Official data shows fraud is now the most common offence in England and Wales, with people who turned to buy their goods online during the pandemic among the biggest victims. Shopping and auction fraud offences rose to 86,984 cases in 2020, a 38 per cent increase on 2019. There was also a 68 per cent rise in “remote bank” fraud to 73,640 incidents, reflecting the rising number of people turning to telephone and mobile banking, according to the data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The most common tactic by the fraudsters was to set up fake websites, mobile apps or social media ads, either mimicking trusted retailers with familiar logos and slogans, or faux e-stores which then failed to deliver ordered goods. They even included scams aimed at exploiting the surge in online grocery shopping during the pandemic with fake gift vouchers from Sainsbury’s trying to elicit personal information and Asda offers that linked to premium rate phone lines run by criminals. An analysis by Action Fraud, the police hub for the crime, reported mobile phone purchases was one of the most common targets for fraudsters during the pandemic, with 19 per cent of victims reporting ordering them only for the items never to arrive. Others included vehicles (22 per cent), electronics (10 per cent) such as games consoles, AirPods and MacBooks, and footwear (four per cent) on sites such as eBay (18 per cent), Facebook (18 per cent), Gumtree (10 per cent) and Depop (six per cent). The ONS data suggests police recorded fraud is a fraction of the true amount. Its crime survey, which questions people about their actual experience of crime, counted 4.5 million offences in 2020. This is six times more than the amount of recorded fraud and nearly 50 per cent more common than the next most frequent crime, namely theft, with three million offences. The difference between recorded and experienced crime is largely due to millions not reporting it to police or law enforcement agencies. Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy, Which?, said the figures showed shopping scams were happening on an "industrial scale and continuing to grow" fuelled by increasing numbers going online in the pandemic. “Opportunistic fraudsters have been coming up with increasingly sophisticated tactics, often using fake or fraudulent adverts, websites or social media posts to trick their victims into parting with their cash,” she said.

  • Singapore coronavirus cases could burst hopes for Hong Kong travel bubble

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore set to open on May 26 has a "high chance" of being postponed, a Hong Kong official said on Friday, which would be the second time the plan to allow visits between the cities has been called off. The bubble between two of Asia's main financial hubs, which have both imposed strict border controls for the past year to keep out the coronavirus, had been slated to begin in November but was suspended after a spike in cases in Hong Kong. This time it is Singapore that is seeing an increase in cases.

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • There's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'

    According to people who bet on royal baby names, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's soon-to-be-born daughter might be a "Philippa." The U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes "slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1" following the death of Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, last month, People reports, noting that the younger generation of the royal family has a recent history of honoring the patriarch (Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, Harry's cousins, gave their newborn sons the middle name Philip). Diana (after Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana) and Elizabeth (after Harry's grandmother, the Queen) are also still going strong, at 5/1 and 10/1 respectively. Celebitchy further casts doubt on Philippa, noting that the baby would be "Pippa for short" and "the Middletons would be so mad." Celebitchy predicts, rather, that "it will be something unexpected. Archie Harrison was unexpected. It won't be 'Elizabeth Philippa Diana.'" More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxA short history of White House catsThe problem with Ohio's $1 million vaccine lottery

  • Active-Duty Marine Charged for Fighting With a Cop During Capitol Riot

    FBIAn active-duty Marine Corps Major, who allegedly pushed a cop during the Capitol riot so thousands of fellow insurrections could enter the building, was among a fresh crop of alleged rioters to be hit with federal charges Thursday.Christopher Warnagiris, a 40-year-old who has been stationed at the Marine Corps base in Quantico since last summer, has been hit with a slew of charges, including assaulting officers and obstruction of justice. He was arrested on Thursday in Virginia and is set to make a court appearance in the afternoon. He is one of dozens of current and former law enforcement officials charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. Videos and photos showed Warnagiris—wearing a dark jacket with green zippers, a military green backpack, and gloves—trying to enter the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors with a slew of others. While Capitol Police officers attempted to hold the large crowd at bay, they eventually lost ground and a group of rioters managed to push the doors open, according to a criminal complaint. Warnagiris seemed to “use his body to keep the door partially open” to help others inside.“As the struggle continued, several USCP officers repositioned themselves from the outside of the doorway to the inside and continued to try to stop the stream of individuals from entering the building,” the complaint states.Former Navy SEAL Admits He Marched on Capitol on Jan. 6Warnagiris got into a struggle with one officer positioned between him and the growing crowd inside, even after the officer ordered “him to get out of the doorway.” When Warnagiris didn’t comply, the officer said Warnagiris tried to push him out of the way—and Warnagiris pushed back “in an effort to maintain his position in the open door.”Federal authorities said they were first tipped off to Warnagiris’ identity on March 16, when a member of the public recognized him in a batch of photos the FBI released asking for help. The witness told authorities that Warnagiris “was an active duty Marine officer” and said they had worked with him for about six months in 2019.The next day, after confirming Warnagiris was an active service member, FBI agents went to his military command and interviewed a co-worker. That person said they had worked with Warnagiris for about nine months.According to a 2018 article on the Marines website, Warnagiris was an operations officer for the U.S. landing force command element LHD Tonnere, a French Navy amphibious assault ship, as it began a two-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations.Charges against three other alleged insurrectionists were also made public Thursday. Brittiany Angelina Dillon, who was arrested in D.C. on May 11; Hunter Palm, who was arrested in Denver, Colorado on May 12; and Michael Gareth Adams, who was arrested in Alexandria, Virginia on Apr. 22. In January, a relative of Palm’s wrote a letter to the FBI identifying him as one of the rioters, according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Matthew J. Hamel. The filing says Palm called the unnamed family member on Jan. 6 and said he had gotten inside the Capitol building, where he “eventually entered a conference room with a long table and several chairs where he sat to rest.” Hunter Palm. FBI In a follow-up interview with FBI agents, Palm admitted to being on the premises during the siege, the affidavit states. He handed over a flash drive with video from the day, which Palm confessed to having deleted from his cell phone, as well as the clothes he wore to the Capitol: a gray hoodie, jeans, an American flag hat, and a flag emblazoned with the words “TRUMP” and “Keep America Great.”The evidence Palm turned over doesn’t help his case. A criminal complaint states that, in one video, he can be seen approaching the Capitol building and shouting, “Stop the Steal!” In another, he walks inside and says, “We’re in the Capitol building.” Palm told agents that he was “pushed” inside. However, the affidavit says he can be seen walking freely into the Capitol, chanting, “Whose house? Our house!” He makes his way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room, as off-camera voices call out for her execution.“You guys want a tour?” Palm asks the others, then sidles up to a laptop and says, “Who’s good at hacking? Who’s good at hacking?” After Palm sits down at the head of the conference room table, he puts his feet up and states, “I think I like my new dining room. I pay for it.”Michael Gareth Adams—who brought his longboard to the riot and is the second skateboarder to face charges related to the events of Jan. 6—was also done in by footage of him breaching the Capitol. Members of the public provided “several” videos to investigators showing Adams entering restricted areas that day, an affidavit says. Michael Adams. FBI After two associates of Adams’ said they couldn’t be sure it was him in the videos, Adams was ultimately identified by someone who said they were “100 percent sure” it was. If there was still any doubt, the FBI says it reviewed cell phone location data that placed Adams at the scene. He was released on bail following his arrest; the judge ordered him to stay away from D.C. except to meet with his lawyers or to attend court appearances.Investigators homed in on Brittiany Angelina Dillon after searching another alleged rioter’s cell phone—and saw text messages between her and Bryan Betancur, who was arrested for storming the Capitol after a GPS ankle monitor he was wearing for a burglary conviction showed he was there.“The DC Police have reached a new low...they shot someone near me. Please come home intact,” Dillon wrote to Betancur in one text, according to a criminal complaint. Brittiany Angelina Dillon. FBI In another message, Dillon wrote, “I was there. I got pepper sprayed at the door of the capital and tear gassed 3 times making my way up to it.” A third text Dillon sent reportedly stated, “I fought hard...I fell in the door and they tried to beat me with batons so I backed off and they pepper sprayed my eyes.”Not only was Dillon seen on video recorded inside the Capitol that day, and placed at the scene by her cell phone and Gmail account, automatic license plate readers clocked her traveling from Maryland to D.C. and back again on the day of the riots.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • Trump lashes out as more than 150 senior Republicans threaten to form new party if GOP doesn’t disown him

    Move came after Liz Cheney lost House leadership role for criticising ex-president’s election lies

  • China reports its first new locally transmitted COVID cases in three weeks, sparking mass testing

    China reported seven new COVID cases on May 13, including two locally transmitted infections in the eastern Anhui province.

  • Coronavirus vaccines are exceeding expectations in the real world - even in the face of variants

    In Pfizer's case, the shot also seems to yield fewer instances of side effects like headache, fatigue, and muscle pain than it did in clinical trials.