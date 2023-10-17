India’s supreme court refuses to allow same-sex marriage in landmark verdict

India’s top court has rejected a landmark petition seeking the recognition of same-sex marriage in the country, a blow for the queer community that denies tens of millions of LGBT+ couples the right to marry their partners.

In a lengthy judgement, the Supreme Court of India urged the government to create legal recognition for same-sex couples so that they do not face discrimination but stopped short of including such couples within the existing legal framework of marriage.

The case involved 21 separate petitions from members of the LGBT+ community who argued that not being able to marry violated their constitutional rights, making them “second-class citizens”.

The government contested the petitions, which came just five years after India decriminalised gay sex, arguing that marriage is exclusively an institution between a man and a woman and that those seeking marriage equality represented an “urban elitist view for the purpose of social acceptance”.

The case was overseen by the country’s most senior judge, chief justice DY Chandrachud, as well as four other Supreme Court justices. It held hearings up until 11 May this year and had been deliberating its verdict for more than five months since then.

The judges differed over whether the court should recognise the right to form same-sex civil unions (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Giving his judgment, Justice Chandrachud said marriages were clearly defined as being between a man and a woman in India’s Special Marriages Act (SMA), under which weddings outside of the scope of traditional religious ceremonies such as interfaith and intercaste marriage are registered. The petitioners had asked that the SMA be interpreted to also cover same-sex marriage.

Justice Chandrachud said the role of the court was not to make laws but only to interpret them, adding that reading words into the SMA would “be redrafting the law”.

However, he also argued that the “failure of the state to recognise the bouquet of rights flowing from a queer relationship amounts to discrimination”.

And the chief justice rejected the government’s submission that the push for same-sex marriage was only an “urban and elitist” concept.

“Homosexuality or queerness is not limited to urban and affluent spaces,” the chief justice said. “To imagine that queer people only exist in urban centres is to erase them [where they exist elsewhere]. People may be queer regardless of whether they are from villages or small towns and regardless of caste or economic location.”

An activist holds a rainbow flag, a symbol of LGBT pride and LGBT social movements, in the courtyard of India’s Supreme Court in New Delhi on 17 October 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

The chief justice concluded that “there is no universal conception of the institution of marriage and that it lies within the domain of parliament and state legislatures to enact laws recognising and regulating queer marriage”.

“This court cannot either strike down the constitutional validity of the Special Marriage Act or read words into the Special Marriage Act because of its institutional limitations.

“The court, in the exercise of the power of judicial review, must steer clear of matters, particularly those impinging on policy, which falls in the legislative domain,” a view also concurred to by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice S Ravindra Bhat in their own judgments.

An activist displays a tattoo reading “Born this way” in the courtyard of India’s Supreme Court in New Delhi on 17 October 2023 (Sajjad HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The judges differed over whether the court should recognise the right to form same-sex civil unions. While Justice Chandrachud and Justice Kaul ruled in favour, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha emphasised that there was no unqualified right to marriage under the Indian constitution.

Justice Bhat said that though people have the right to choose their partners, “if it is agreed that marriage is a social institution, does it mean that any section of the society which wishes for the creation of a like institution, can seek relief by court?”

The court accepted the government’s proposal to set up an expert panel looking into the package of rights and privileges that can be extended to same-sex couples, short of permitting them to marry.

LGTBQ activist and petitioner for same sex-marriages Shivangi Sharma speaks with the media at the courtyard of India’s Supreme Court (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

India’s government had earlier indicated its willingness to extend some social benefits to same-sex couples, though what form the recognition of such couples would take remains unclear.

The committee, headed by the cabinet secretary, will look into the “administrative steps” that the government can consider for ensuring social security and other welfare benefits, solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the court in May.

The ruling leaves Taiwan and Nepal as the only Asian jurisdictions among 34 nations that permit same-sex marriage.