India Suspends Most Visas as WHO Says Coronavirus Is Pandemic

(Bloomberg) -- India suspended most visas in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus just as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.

All existing visas, except permissions given for diplomatic, official, United Nations, other international Organizations, employment and project visas will be suspended until April 15, according to a government statement Wednesday.

The WHO urged governments to step up containment efforts as the number of worldwide cases topped 120,000 and deaths exceeded 4,300. India currently has 60 confirmed cases.

The order will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizen of India card holders kept in abeyance until April 15.All incoming travelers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Korea, France, Spain and Germany will be quarantined for a minimum 14 days.Indian nationals “strongly advised” to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

To contact the reporter on this story: Bibhudatta Pradhan in New Delhi at bpradhan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Arijit Ghosh at aghosh@bloomberg.net, Jeanette Rodrigues

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.