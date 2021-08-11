India in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine - WSJ

·2 min read

(Reuters) -India is in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/india-looks-to-western-covid-19-vaccines-to-ease-supply-shortage-11628674884?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A Pfizer spokesperson said it was in talks with the government to supply vaccines, but declined to provide further details. The Indian health ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

To be sure, the drugmaker has not yet sought permission for use of its vaccine in India.

India rolled out one of the world's largest vaccination drives earlier this year and has been relying heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India and a home-grown shot produced by Bharat Biotech.

While the coronavirus cases in the country have eased from a devastating peak in April and May, government officials have said the second wave is not over.

Experts have said that large-scale vaccination is India's best bet against the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The country has fully vaccinated more than 115 million people, which is about 12% of its estimated 944 million adults, according to latest government data https://dashboard.cowin.gov.in/#skip_to_main. The government aims to vaccinate the entire adult population by December.

Authorities are also in an advanced stage of negotiations with Johnson & Johnson, which has a deal with India-based Biological E. Ltd, to manufacture as many as 600 million doses, starting as soon as this month, the Journal reported.

Last week, the country approved J&J's one-shot vaccine for emergency use, adding to the vaccines from AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Moderna that have been granted such approval.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla and Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

  • Oxford researcher urges Britain to donate vaccines rather than give boosters

    Booster shots for COVID-19 vaccines are not currently needed and the doses should be given to other countries, Oxford vaccine chief Andrew Pollard said on Tuesday in contrast to the position taken by Britain's health minister. Pollard, who heads the Oxford Vaccine Group, said that a decision to boost should be based on scientific studies, and there had not been any evidence yet of an increase in severe disease or deaths among the fully vaccinated. Britain is planning for a COVID-19 vaccine booster programme https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-starts-planning-vaccine-booster-shots-september-2021-06-30, and health minister Sajid Javid said he expected the booster programme to begin in early September, pending final advice from officials.

  • Sweeping conquests test US hopes of more moderate Taliban

    Sweeping Taliban conquests in Afghanistan this week are challenging the Biden administration’s hopes that a desire for international respect — and for international aid and cash — will moderate the fundamentalist militia’s worst behaviors when the U.S. ends its war there. Taliban commanders seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and an army headquarters, officials said Wednesday, in a blitz that leaves up to two-thirds of the nation in their control as the U.S. finishes its withdrawal after two decades of war. The day before, President Joe Biden called on Afghans to “fight for themselves, fight for their nation.”

  • Mexico and U.S. vow to expand cooperation to address immigration in high-level talks

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Top Mexican and U.S. officials discussed increasing bilateral cooperation to address immigration during a meeting in Mexico City, the Mexican foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening. Mexican Foreign Ninister Marcelo Ebrard met in Mexico City with U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez.

  • US to send 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico

    The United States will send Mexico 8.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine as the delta variant drives the country’s third wave of infections, Mexican officials said Tuesday. Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the U.S. government will send AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines, though the latter hasn't yet been approved by Mexican regulators. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris informed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of the new shipments during a call Monday, Ebrard said.

  • CDC adds Israel to highest-risk countries for catching Covid-19

    Agency advises Americans to avoid travel to Israel unless absolutely necessary

  • Antibody levels predictive of Moderna's vaccine efficacy -study

    Antibody levels are a good predictor for how effective Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is, according to a new study released on Tuesday, a finding which could help speed up future clinical trials for vaccines against the disease. Regulators currently rely on large placebo-controlled studies to determine if a vaccine works, but the study https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.09.21261290v1.full.pdf, conducted by scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Moderna and elsewhere, showed that measuring the antibody levels in vaccine recipients could also determine effectiveness. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that the Moderna vaccine was more effective in vaccine recipients with high levels of antibodies.

  • Booster Doses for the Elderly Are Coming, Analyst Says. Friday Is a Key Date.

    Jefferies analyst Michael Yee expects the CDC's vaccine advisory committee to recommend booster doses of Pfizer’s (vaccine for some people on Friday.

  • Moderna may be superior to Pfizer against Delta; breakthrough odds rise with time

    The mRNA vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech may be less effective than Moderna's against the Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to two reports posted on medRxiv on Sunday ahead of peer review. In a study of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System https://bit.ly/37Btmhf, researchers found the effectiveness of Moderna's vaccine against infection had dropped to 76% in July - when the Delta variant was predominant - from 86% in early 2021.

  • Thailand to start human trials on COVID-19 shots via nasal spray

    Two coronavirus vaccines administered using a nasal spray being developed in Thailand are due to start human trials by the end of this year, after promising results in trials involving mice, a government official said on Wednesday. Developed by the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, the vaccines are based on the adenovirus and influenza, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said. After conducting trials in mice, the first phase of human trials should start by the end of this year, pending approval from the food and drug regulator, she said.

  • Why Inovio Pharmaceuticals Is Plunging Today

    What Happened? Shares of coronavirus vaccine developer Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) are down 11% to $8.50 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The company reported second-quarter earnings after markets closed on Monday.

  • WHO official thinks the COVID-19 vaccine booster debate is all wrong

    WHO official thinks the COVID-19 vaccine booster debate is all wrong

  • What we know and don't know about the COVID vaccine timeline for children under 12

    As the delta variant spreads, posing a heightened risk to everyone who isn't vaccinated, demand has skyrocketed for a vaccine that will protect young children who are not yet eligible -- a group facing more cases than ever before during the pandemic. Over 94,000 children were diagnosed with COVID last week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, and hospitals nationwide are reporting more and more children in their pediatric COVID units. Pfizer has said it will submit vaccine safety data on 5- to 11-year-olds by the end of September.

  • They volunteered for COVID-19 vaccine trials. Months later, they're still 'in limbo' awaiting FDA authorization.

    About 50,000 Americans volunteered for Novavax and AstraZeneca COVID vaccine trials but the companies haven't asked the FDA they be cleared for use.

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • 3 Vaccine Stocks for the Next Decade

    Because of COVID-19, vaccine stocks have been fantastic investments over the last couple of years. What should investors expect over the next 10 years?

  • Fact check: COVID-19 vaccine mandates don't violate Nuremberg Code

    Requiring COVID-19 vaccination does not violate the Nuremberg Code because the vaccines aren't experimental.

  • Recent Trial Suggests Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is Effective Against Delta Variant

    A study being conducted by South Africa's Ministry of Health found that a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could potentially prevent severe illness and death from the highly transmissible Delta and Beta variants.

  • Inovio focused on launching global COVID-19 vaccine trial next month - CEO

    In May, Inovio said it would begin the study of INO-4800 in summer this year, after the vaccine candidate was found to be safe as well as well-tolerated and produced an immune response against the new coronavirus in a mid-stage clinical trial. The company started developing INO-4800 last year, but fell behind rivals after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put a part of the U.S. study on hold for more information on the vaccine delivery device.

  • Why Inovio Stock Is Jumping Today

    Chinese regulators approved the initiation of two new clinical studies featuring Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, INO-4800.

  • Study showing antibody levels protecting against COVID-19 could speed creation of new vaccines, boosters

    New research pinpoints antibodies scientists can test for to see if a COVID-19 vaccine is effective and could speed the development of new vaccines.