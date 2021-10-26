India targets major global firms for local battery manufacturing - sources

Aditi Shah
·2 min read

By Aditi Shah

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to pitch to companies such as Tesla Inc, Samsung and LG Energy to encourage them to invest in manufacturing batteries locally, as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport, two government sources told Reuters.

India will host five roadshows starting next month in countries including the United States, Germany, France, South Korea and Japan to convince battery makers to set up local production, one of the officials said.

Tesla, LG Energy and Samsung are among those who will be invited to attend, although a delegate list has not yet been confirmed. Other companies targeted include Northvolt, Panasonic and Toshiba, the official said.

The move is part of a broader $2.4 billion incentive program to boost battery manufacturing for which the government has begun inviting investment proposals from companies.

While domestic players like Reliance Industries , Adani Group and Tata Group have shown interest, there has been little enthusiasm from global ones so far, the official said.

Some global companies are hesitant to come in without a local partner as it requires large investment and India still ranks poorly on contract enforcement, he added.

Others are choosing to invest in bigger markets like the United States and Europe where demand for batteries is higher.

"Getting global companies into India will signal seriousness and they will also bring in good technology, quality and safety standards," the person said.

India's plans come as nations prepare to meet in Glasgow next week for the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). India sees clean auto technology as central to its strategy to cut pollution in major cities and reduce oil dependence, while also meeting its emissions targets.

Electric vehicles (EVs) currently make up a fraction of total sales in India mainly due to their high price as the batteries are imported. But growth is picking up as the government offers incentives to automakers as well as EV buyers.

The South Asian country intends electric cars to make up 30% of total private car sales by 2030 and for electric motorcycles and scooters to make up 40% of total sales.

This is expected to drive demand for batteries that currently contribute about 35% to 40% of the total vehicle cost, but can be lowered with local production.

Under the terms of the $2.4 billion program, India wants to establish a total of 50 gigawatt hours (Gwh) of battery storage capacity over five years which it expects will attract direct investment of about $6 billion.

To qualify for the incentives, companies must set up a minimum of 5 Gwh of storage capacity and meet certain local content conditions. This would require a minimum investment of more than $850 million, the official said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shapeways Stock Just Jumped 25%

    Wall Street analysts are lining up to recommend shares of 3D printing design library Shapeways (NYSE: SHPW), which recently went public via a special purpose acquisition company merger. As of 10 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Shapeways stock had surged 24.6%. The bandwagon-hopping began on Monday when analysts at Stifel initiated coverage of Shapeways with a buy rating, then accelerated this morning when Craig-Hallum and Needham did likewise.

  • Quebec’s Cheap Power Lures Europe’s Green Hydrogen Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- The abundance of cheap hydro-electric power that made Quebec a haven for cryptocurrency miners and data centers is now attracting other potential power-thirsty buyers: European green hydrogen producers. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker

  • Novartis lung cancer drug fails another Phase III trial

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Novartis said on Monday its canakinumab drug had failed in another trial, missing targets to improve overall survival rates for lung cancer patients and prevent the progression-free survival of people with the condition. The Swiss company said its Canopy-1 Phase III study did not meet its primary endpoints when treating patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in combination with pembrolizumab plus platinum-based doublet chemotherapy. The announcement serves as a blow for Novartis after the drug, in combination with chemotherapy agent docetaxel, failed earlier this year to improve survival in patients in its Canopy-2 Phase III study.

  • Huawei Employees Sing and Dance to Welcome Back CFO From Exile

    (Bloomberg) -- Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co.’s chief financial officer and daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, was greeted with choreographed dancing and a presentation of flowers by employees on her first day back in the office in Shenzhen, China.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of W

  • Democratic Rep. Anthony Brown to leave Congress, run for Maryland attorney general

    Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.) announced on Monday that he will not seek re-election in the House and instead run for attorney general in Maryland. Why it matters: Brown is the 13th House Democrat to announce he won't seek reelection in 2022. The party is already facing an uphill battle in the midterm because of redistricting, and the difficulty of retaining the majority when the party in power also controls the White House.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Mar

  • Small-town India may hold the key to success for India’s blockchain-based digital rupee

    The adoption of digital payments by the country’s smaller towns has laid the groundwork for the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) digital currency based on blockchain technology. The banking regulator has been working on the phased implementation of its digital currency—the central bank digital currency (CBDC) or the rupee in electronic form. The initiative, like offline digital payments, aims to actualise the government’s vision of a financial system with less cash.

  • Miami’s shores are covered in garbage so these MAST alums are doing something about it

    During a surfing trip to Nicaragua in February 2019, MAST Academy alumni, Theo Quenee, 22, and Coby Barreras, 22, who both reside in Coconut Grove, realized that the vast amount of water and shoreline pollution was as common in underdeveloped areas as it was in South Florida.

  • Heavier electric vehicles increase safety risks, study says

    Data: Nature; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosAnalysis in the journal Nature finds electric vehicles' high weight relative to gas-powered models creates safety risks that can be addressed through design and policy changes.The big picture: EVs are heavy due to battery weights and heavier equipment to provide "necessary structural support." That's a problem because heavier vehicles mean more deaths in accidents.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • Clippers continue to clamp down on Damian Lillard, rout Trail Blazers for first win

    The Clippers got their first win of the season with a 116-86 rout of former assistant Chauncey Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday at Staples Center.

  • Philippine recyclers turn plastic into shelters

    This shelter is made entirelyout of upcycled plasticLocation: Manila, PhilippinesOne group is trying to tacklea soaring plastic waste crisisPLASTIC FLAMINGO MARKETING ASSOCIATE, ALLISON TAN, SAYING:"Our core mission is to tackle marine plastic pollution by collecting and recycling plastic waste into recyclable products."They create a building materialfrom plastic called eco-lumberPLASTIC FLAMINGO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, ERICA REYES, SAYING:"Eco-lumber is 100 percent upcycled material, 100 percent made out of plastic waste materials and we also include some additives and colorants and this is rot-free, maintenance-free, splinter-free."About 80% of ocean plasticcomes from rivers in AsiaThe Philippines contributesa third of that totalOrganizers hope to sustainablyrebuild homes destroyed by typhoons

  • 4 Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by the Time You Retire

    It's not too far-fetched for these four growth leaders to multiply your money in time for your retirement.

  • U.S. Dairy Cows Too Expensive to Feed, Causing Herd to Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of dairy cows in the U.S. is plunging at a pace not seen in more than a decade, signaling elevated costs for products like butter.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe cost of feed

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • Some Are Betting on State-of-the-Art Mining Machines as Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks New Price Ground

    Photo by Rebcenter on Pixabay The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. You don’t have to be an aficionado of the financial markets to know that cryptocurrency is booming. As Bitcoin breaks the $60,000 mark, millions of crypto miners are reaping the rewards of their labor, and millions of others are joining the chase. One such entrant is OLB Group (NASDAQ: OLB). Joining the likes of M

  • Aramco Warns World’s Spare Oil Supplies Are Falling Rapidly

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco said oil-output capacity across the world is dropping quickly and companies need to invest more in production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeIt’s a “huge concern,” Chief Execu

  • Supply-chain disruptions cause some people to panic shop again — but they’re looking beyond toilet paper

    'There's a lot of anxiety around when you realize that you're depending on this supply chain,' said a new mom who's worried about having enough infant formula.

  • US families spend far less on food than those in Europe, but for how much longer?

    More expensive labor and supply chain disruptions are leading to higher grocery costs for US consumers, who are used to spending less of their budget on groceries versus those in other countries.

  • Micron Shares Gain as Analysts See Higher Prices From Earthquake

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. shares gained early Monday as the semiconductor maker could wind up benefiting from higher prices for DRAM memory products after an earthquake in Taiwan affected production.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deut

  • China urges faster COVID-19 testing amid latest outbreak

    China is demanding faster and more accessible COVID-19 testing services in its latest effort to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy against the virus, even when cities have already scrambled to test millions in just a few days amid outbreaks. Frequent testing, and sometimes mass testing, is standard practice in China's containment of domestically transmitted outbreaks in the past year, but health authorities say testing services remain unsatisfactory in parts of China amid flare-ups. "Small clusters and sporadic infections have occurred in some areas, exposing problems such as the unreasonable locations of nucleic acid testing agencies, inconvenient services and delays in the returning of results," state media reported on Tuesday, citing the National Health Commission (NHC).

  • Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy undermining financial hub status - industry group

    A financial industry group warned on Monday that Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy and strict quarantine requirements for international travellers threatens to undermine the city's status as a financial hub. The Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (ASIFMA) said a survey of members, including some of the world's largest banks and asset managers, showed 48% were contemplating moving staff or functions away from Hong Kong due to operational challenges, which included uncertainty regarding when and how travel and quarantine restrictions will be lifted. Hong Kong has some of the most stringent travel restrictions in the world and is virtually COVID-19 free, however unlike regional rival Singapore, which is slowly re-opening its borders, the Chinese-ruled city has no public plan for opening up to international travellers.