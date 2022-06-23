India tax authorities to discuss 28% GST on crypto trading next week

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Indian tax authorities will meet for two days starting June 28 to discuss a goods and services tax (GST) on cryptocurrency transactions, according to a Bloomberg report that cited unidentified sources.

See related article: India’s tax bogeyman is scaring off young crypto investors

Fast facts

  • A panel comprising federal and state finance ministers will meet in the northern Indian state of Chandigarh.

  • Panel members may not finalize a rate at the meeting, but they will discuss placing crypto transactions at the highest GST rate of 28%, on par with taxes on lotteries, casinos and other forms of betting, according to the report.

  • Crypto transactions on Indian exchanges are currently subject to an 18% GST.

  • The authorities are looking to broaden the tax net and track transactions in virtual digital assets in a more effective manner, the report said.

  • A 30% tax on profits from crypto asset trading kicked in on April 1, and a 1% tax for transactions exceeding 10,000 Indian rupees (US$128) will come into effect on July 1.

See related article: India to make life hell for crypto investors: MP

Recommended Stories

  • Shenzhen financial regulators vow to prevent ‘further’ crypto risks

    Three financial regulators in Shenzhen said they would “prevent further risks” in crypto trading, while warning that cryptocurrencies and related businesses are illegal in the mainland. See related article: Law can’t cover crypto losses, China court reiterates Fast facts Overseas staff of Chinese cryptocurrency exchanges, and individuals and organizations that promote, intermediate and provide technical […]

  • eBay acquires NFT marketplace KnownOrigin

    E-commerce giant eBay has acquired U.K.-based non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace KnownOrigin, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. See related article: Alibaba Cloud launches service to build NFT marketplaces Fast facts According to the press release, both companies signed and closed the deal on Tuesday, but the purchase price and further details on […]

  • LBank Exchange Will List ETHICA on June 23, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list ETHICA on June 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ETHICA/USDC trading pair will be officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC+8) on June 23, 2022.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/128692_57241447240089d6_001full.jpgWith a vision to bring people together to alleviate global social and environm

  • First Look at Neloverse: 'The Metaverse's First Multiverse', Kicks Off Debut in the Web 3.0 World

    Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Neloverse makes an exciting debut in the Web 3.0 World as it releases its long awaited game trailer as well as its whitepaper hosted on Neloverse's gitbook. Created and hosted on NELO Smart Chain, Neloverse is situated in the intersection of open-world, play to earn (P2E), metaverse and gaming ecosystem.Figure 1To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8741/128691_PR-and-article-4b.jpgN

  • The Mag Park Teams Up with SHOPX for First Token-Gated Product Launch Using NFT Technology

    SHOPX's ReserveX Shopify App Gives Retailers The Ability To Go Beyond Digital Goods And Apply Revolutionary Technology To Real-World Products Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2022) - Today, Magnolia Park, a footwear and apparel retail store with its inline apparel brand, announced its first product drop using the SHOPX ReserveX Shopify App.SHOPXTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/128602_shopx.jpgSHOPX, a Web3 company that

  • Indonesia to Start Building $34 Billion New Capital in August

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will start construction of government buildings at its new capital in August, as President Joko Widodo pushes ahead with his $34 billion ambition to build the city from scratch.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challeng

  • IRS Backlog Now Exceeds 21 Million

    The backlog of unprocessed tax returns at the IRS has grown to more than 21 million, according to a report from the national taxpayer advocate Erin M. Collins Wednesday. As a result, millions of Americans are still waiting for their tax refunds as the pile of unprocessed returns continues to grow. “Today, the IRS is still working to resolve an unprecedented backlog of unprocessed paper tax returns and returns with suspected errors or suspected identity theft,” Collins wrote. “[T]axpayers are sti

  • Field Notes: BNPL Updates

    Pay in installment companies are advancing offerings as consumers continue to lean on flexible options.

  • Accel is rolling out a new, $4 billion late-stage fund, just as certain rivals lose momentum

    Accel, the 39-year-old venture firm, just pulled a major power move. Indeed, assuming the market is undergoing a reset and not a major, years-long correction, Accel's timing could hardly be better. It wouldn't be the first time that Accel has given money back to its investors amid market turbulence.

  • Watch: Biden Calls for Three-Month Suspension on Federal Gas Tax

    President Biden on Wednesday called for a 90-day suspension of federal gasoline and diesel taxes to address record-high gas prices. He also called on states to halt gas taxes temporarily and urged oil refining companies to increase production of gasoline. Photo: Evan Vucci/Associated Press

  • Samsung Australia fined $9.7 million over false water-resistance claims

    Samsung Australia admitted to misleading buyers of some of its 'Galaxy' phones about the water-resistance level, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said. The regulator had first sued the company in July 2019.

  • Your Guide to Landing a Lucrative Financial Advisor Job in Texas

    Becoming a financial advisor can be a lucrative career where you help people reach their financial goals. In order to become a financial advisor, there are specific steps that you must take in order to begin this career. Each state … Continue reading → The post How to Become a Financial Advisor in Texas appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Citigroup creates new Asia leadership structure - memo

    Citigroup Inc has created a new regional leadership structure for its Asian business, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Tim Monger has been appointed as the head of the bank's North and East Asian business 'cluster', while Amol Gupte will lead South Asia and ASEAN, the memo said. Both will report to Citi's Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Peter Babej.

  • Govt panel member says BOJ's yield cap causing 'negative spiral' of yen falls

    The Bank of Japan's resolve to keep borrowing costs ultra-low is causing a "negative spiral" of yen weakness that highlights the need to tweak its yield cap policy, said Yuri Okina, a member of a key government panel, adding to criticism of the BOJ's policy. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has vowed to defend the bank's 0.25% cap for the 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yield, to support the economy with very low interest rates. The policy divergence between the BOJ and the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is hiking rates aggressively, pushed the yen to a 24-year low of 136.71 per dollar on Wednesday.

  • NBCUniversal, Google Compete to Help Netflix Develop Ad-Backed Tier

    The streaming company is seeking to sell ads around its programming to boost revenue. Partnerships could help it move faster to bring an ad-supported version of its service to market.

  • U.S. recession fears darken outlook for Japan, global factories

    Japan's factory activity growth slowed to a four-month low in June as China's COVID-19 curbs disrupted supply chains, while many other economies in Asia were also facing headwinds amid growing risks to the outlook from a potential U.S. recession. Australia's manufacturing activity held steady this month, data showed on Thursday which, together with Japan's figures, come ahead of a string of European and U.S. purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys due out later in the day. The readings will be closely scrutinised as financial markets fret over sharp interest rises by the Federal Reserve, and further aggressive tightening planned over coming months, which have substantially raised the risk of a U.S. recession.

  • Ontario Securities Commission Slaps Bybit and KuCoin With Penalties

    A top Canadian financial regulator has slapped two crypto exchanges, Bybit and KuCoin, with enforcement actions for failing to comply with securities laws in the Canadian province of Ontario.

  • That agent who sounds like they're from Paris, Texas? Try Paris, France

    A startup called Sanas has developed some AI voice technology that aims to make one critical component of that grid work more smoothly -- how people speaking the same language but with different accents can understand each other better, by filtering accented voices and turning those accents in real time into other ones. Insight Partners is leading the investment, with participation from new backers GV (formerly Google Ventures), strategic backer Assurant Ventures and angel investor Gokul Rajaram. Previous backers from its seed round Human Capital, General Catalyst, Quiet Capital and DN Capital are also participating in this Series A. Along with the investment, Sanas is also announcing a strategic partnership with Alorica, one of the largest BPOs in the world, which is rolling out the tech to 100,000 employees and 250 enterprise customers globally.

  • Athira Pharma Shares Fall To 52-Week Low - Read Why

    Athira Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ATHA) shares are falling to 52-week lows after announcing disappointing topline results from its exploratory ACT-AD Phase 2 study of fosgonimeton (ATH-1017) in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD). The study did not meet the primary endpoint of a statistically significant change in ERP P300 Latency for the modified intent to treat (mITT) population when compared with placebo at 26 weeks in a pooled analysis of the 40 mg and 70 mg dose groups. Secondary endpoints,

  • US Says Giuliani Associate Parnas Deserves Up to 8 Years’ Prison

    (Bloomberg) -- US prosecutors say Lev Parnas, a Florida businessman and associate of Rudy Giuliani, should spend as long as eight years in prison for crimes that included violating campaign finance laws and defrauding investors.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says S