India tells Quad will allow export of 8 million Indo-Pacific vaccine doses

U.S. President Biden hosts 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told fellow leaders of the Quad partnership on Friday India will allow the export of 8 million COVID-19 vaccines by end of October in line with a deal reached by the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States in March, India's foreign secretary said on Friday.

A plan reached by the Quad earlier this year to supply a billion COVID-19 shots across Asia by the end of 2022 stalled after India, the world's largest vaccine producer, banned exports in April amid a massive COVID outbreak at home.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters Modi had told his fellow Quad leaders at a summit in Washington on Friday that India would make available 8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"This would be made ready by the end of October," he said. "It will be compatible with our decision to export vaccines. The Quad will pay for the vaccine and India will bear a certain share of those. This will be an immediate delivery from the Quad in the Indo-Pacific."

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Canadian Catholic bishops apologize for role in indigenous residential schools

    The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops on Friday officially apologized for their role in the country's notorious residential school system for the first time, after refusing to do so for years despite public pressure. The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops is the national assembly of bishops in Canada, formally recognized by the Catholic Church and part of a global network of conferences. Starting in 1831 and as recently as 1996, Canada's residential school system forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, subjecting them to malnourishment and physical and sexual abuse in what the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."

  • Bo Bichette on his effortless flow, Jays teammates, and growing up in baseball

    "Tulo, Arenado, I met all those guys when I was young so they all had a huge impact on my game."

  • Modi at Quad summit: The China factor in Delhi's Indo-Pacific strategy

    The 'Quad' - India, Australia, Japan and the US - are meeting for the first time as a group.

  • Biden hosts Indo-Pacific 'Quad' summit at WH

    President Joe Biden hosted the the leaders of India, Australia and Japan at the White House Friday for an Indo-Pacific "Quad" summit. Biden said the alliance is proving it knows "how to get things done" in a complicated corner of the globe. (Sept. 24)

  • Quad leaders to deliver on vaccines, infrastructure, tech -U.S. official

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A first in-person meeting of the leaders of the Quad group of countries - the United States, Japan, Australia and India - on Friday will yield progress in several areas including infrastructure, health and cyber, a senior U.S administration official told Reuters. The Quad leaders - U.S. President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison - will also discuss regional security, the official said on Thursday, although he stressed that security was not the focus of the informal grouping that has come together in response to China's growing power.

  • Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages

    To visit the Indian village of Malana deep in the Himalayas, a COVID-19 vaccination team scrambled over a landslide that blocked the road the day before, scaled a retaining wall and then began a three-hour trek down and up a river valley. Despite the hostile terrain, the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, where Malana is located, earlier this month became the first in India to administer at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose in all its adults. On Sept. 14, a team of five led by district health officer Dr Atul Gupta set out to Malana to administer second vaccine doses.

  • CUSD cancels elementary school games due to poor air

    The Clovis Unified School District has canceled all elementary school sports games scheduled for Friday due to wildfire smoke that's impacting the Central Valley's air quality.

  • Delta asks other carriers to share "no-fly" lists of unruly passengers

    Delta Air Lines wants competitors to release their no-fly lists of banned passengers who have exhibited unruly behavior, CNBC reports.Why it matters: Flight attendants and pilot labor unions have voiced their concerns about handling hostile passengers at unprecedented rates since the start of the pandemic.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Delta said it has 1,600 passengers on its list and the Federal Aviation Administration has received 4,385 reports of u

  • Why Indian stocks are hitting record highs day after day

    Indian bourses soared to record highs once again today, with the BSE flagship Sensex breaching the 60,000-mark for the first time ever, and the Nifty 50 index inching closer to 18,000 points. In particular, the US Federal Reserve may not withdraw emergency pandemic support, as many had feared. There has also been an expectation of continued economic recovery in India as memories of the devastating Covid wave earlier this year recede.

  • Lorry driver shortage: Government working on temporary visa scheme

    A shortage of drivers has disrupted supply chains and fuel deliveries, with vehicles queuing for petrol.

  • WHO recommends Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the World Health Organization recommended its monoclonal antibody as a treatment for COVID-19. The global body says the combination treatment can be used in COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of severe disease as well as in severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients who have not yet developed antibodies. The therapy has generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first half of 2021. "WHO also calls for

  • Costco puts back purchase limits on toilet paper

    Costco CFO Richard Galanti said on Thursday that Costco is putting purchase limits on "key items," such as toilet paper, paper towels, bottled water and certain cleaning products, according to CNBC. Driving the news: The problem has shifted from over-purchasing to a myriad of problems such as shipping delays, higher labor and freight costs and shortages on raw materials and ingredients, according to CNN. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“A year ago, ther

  • China Faces a Reckoning With Evergrande Crisis. What Could Come Next.

    While there is little direct U.S. exposure to the property developer’s debt, the fallout could hit global markets if investor confidence sours.

  • Sheila Jackson Lee: Most of the border is 'well protected,' and Haitian migrants require 'new protocol'

    Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said Wednesday that most of the U.S.-Mexico border is “well protected” and that a surge of Haitian migrants requires a “new protocol” in immigration policy.

  • China tells local governments to brace for 'possible storm' of Evergrande collapse

    China is warning local governments to prepare for "a possible storm" if property giant Evergrande defaults.

  • This Description of Ivanka Trump's Face After Talking With Dad Donald Trump on Jan. 6 Will Stay With You

    While much has been written about Jan. 6 and Donald Trump’s reaction while it was going down, Bob Woodward’s new book, Peril, is giving readers more insight into what happened behind closed doors. The day was fraught with a lot of drama, and as we know, much of the burden of getting through to the […]

  • Mary Trump Pulls No Punches When Naming Her ‘Stupidest’ Relative

    The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.

  • Mary Trump Hits Back at ‘Idiot’ Meghan McCain Over Twitter Snub

    The former president's niece said she was lying when she said she respected McCain's parents

  • 'Yes, I wept’: AOC explains why she cried over Iron Dome vote

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent a letter to her constituents Friday explaining why she wept during a House vote this week on a stand-alone provision to fund Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

  • Judge Forces Top Trump Org Lieutenants to Turn Over Key Documents

    Brandon BellAs the dual civil and criminal New York investigations into the Trump Organization roll on, a New York state judge unsealed a court order on Friday giving Donald Trump’s company and some of his top lieutenants an ultimatum: Either turn over all the documents to comply with subpoenas from the New York Attorney General’s office (NYAG), or you’ll have to pay for a third party to do it for you.In the filing, the Trump Organization agreed that if the NYAG believes the company has not full