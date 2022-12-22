India to randomly test 2% of international travellers for COVID

Passengers wait with their luggage at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai
2
·1 min read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India will start randomly testing 2% of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, Mansukh Mandaviya, the country's health minister, told parliament on Thursday, as the country steps up surveillance for new coronavirus variants.

"The global pandemic is not yet over.. The virus is changing its face from time to time," Mandaviya told parliament on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to hold a meeting with top officials on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Considering the upcoming festival season and New Year, states have been advised to keep up awareness of hand hygiene and the importance of masking," Mandaviya said.

India's iconic Taj Mahal, which attracts thousands of tourists every day will now require visitors to undergo a COVID-19 test before they enter, Reuters partner ANI reported.

Lawmakers attending the ongoing winter session of parliament were spotted wearing masks. Masks have not been compulsory in most parts of the country for several months.

India is reporting an average of 153 cases of COVID every day, Mandaviya said. The country has 3,402 active cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the health ministry.

The government earlier this week asked India's states to keep a lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe.

With more than 44 million COVID cases to date, India has reported the most in the world behind the United States. However, its number of confirmed infections has fallen sharply in the past few months.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Krishna N. Das and Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • India on lookout for new COVID variants as cases in other countries climb

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's government has asked the country's states to keep a sharp lookout for any new variants of the coronavirus and urged people to wear masks in crowded areas, citing an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other parts of the globe. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met senior government officials on Wednesday to discuss the matter, with all those present wearing masks - a practice that has not been mandatory in most parts of the country for several months. Local media reported on Wednesday that India has detected at least three cases of the highly transmissible BF.7 Omicron sub-variant so far, which in October led to a surge in COVID-19 infections in China.

  • Ramiz sacked and Sethi reappointed chair of Pakistan cricket

    Ramiz Raja has been removed as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board by the government and Najam Sethi reappointed. Sethi heads a new 14-member management committee including former Pakistan captains Shahid Afridi and Sana Mir. The government has given them 120 days to restore department teams in the domestic setup and form a new board of governors.

  • Stock market: Next 5 years will be ‘a bit of a slog,’ Bowersock CEO says

    Bowersock Capital Partners CEO Emily Hill joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, Fed challenges, recessionary risks, stock futures, supply chain shocks, investor sentiment, climate change, and the outlook for inflation.

  • Zebra Shark at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium Had Pups Through Virgin Birth

    Researchers found a female zebra shark gave birth to pups through parthenogenesis, a.k.a. "virgin births"

  • After 2020's record bloody year, large cities across the nation still face sky-high murder rates 2 years later

    Murders spiked nearly 30% in 2020 across the country, according to the FBI. Major cities across the country continue to face high murder rates and violent crime two years on.

  • Pakistan Plans Work From Home, Shut Shops in Austerity Drive

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan has announced a slew of austerity measures, including plans to shut down markets and shopping centers early and asking government employees to work from home to save energy costs amid an ongoing economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Rin

  • U.S. pipeline regulator reviewing special permits after Keystone oil spills -source

    The U.S. pipeline regulator launched a review this year of its special permits that waive certain operating requirements for pipelines, following a government report into spills on TC Energy's Keystone oil pipeline, a source familiar with the matter said. The review for U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) highlights growing questions by legislators about whether such permits contribute to spills. The most recent major spill occurred this month in rural Kansas along Keystone, the only U.S. oil pipeline with a special permit to operate at higher pressure.

  • India's RBI may hike repo rate to 6.75% in 2023 - IDBI Bank's Arun Bansal

    The Reserve Bank of India could take the key policy rate to 6.75% next year, as core inflation stays elevated and the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hike rates, treasury head of IDBI Bank said on Wednesday. "The RBI will also have to be mindful of the rupee's depreciation and the narrowing interest rate differential with the U.S...There is still a 60% probability that the terminal repo rate is hiked to 6.75%." The RBI has raised repo rate by 225 basis points since May to 6.25% as it continues its fight against inflation.

  • Broad dollar weakness lifts rupee, premiums rise

    The Indian rupee rose against the U.S. currency on Thursday on the back of the dollar's decline against its major peers and Asian currencies. The rupee was at 82.72 per U.S. dollar by 10:35 IST, up from 82.81 in the previous session. "USD/INR remains calm going into the holiday week of Christmas," said Jateen Trivedi, research analyst at LKP Securities.

  • Afghanistan: Tears and protests as Taliban shut universities to women

    As the Taliban shut universities and other education centres, Afghan women see their future crumble.

  • Tesla has lost almost all of its gains since the announcement the stock would join the S&P 500 index 2 years ago

    S&P Dow Jones Indices announced November 16, 2020, that Tesla would join the S&P 500. The closing price that day was 136.03, adjusted for splits.

  • Illinois law enforcement officials push for ban on high-power, high-capacity weapons

    Some of the state’s leading law enforcement officials on Tuesday urged lawmakers to pass a statewide ban on high-power, high-capacity weapons.

  • Kabul women protest Taliban university education ban

    STORY: Since the announcement, female university students across the country have been turned away from campuses by Taliban guards.According to the late Tuesday announcement, the decision was made by the Taliban administration's cabinet.The bar on women students is likely to complicate the Taliban administration's efforts to gain international recognition and to get rid of sanctions that are severely hampering the economy.

  • Analysis-How accurate are China's COVID-19 death numbers?

    China's narrow criteria for identifying deaths caused by COVID-19 will underestimate the true toll of the pandemic's current wave there and could make it harder to communicate the best ways for people to protect themselves, foreign health experts warn. Only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure after contracting COVID will be classified as having been caused by the coronavirus, a leading Chinese medical expert said on Tuesday. Deaths from complications at other sites in the body, including underlying conditions made worse by the virus, would be excluded from the official toll, said Wang Guiqiang, head of the infectious disease department at Peking University First Hospital.

  • Analysis-Fed's balance sheet drawdown could sunset next year

    The Federal Reserve's ongoing efforts to shrink its balance sheet may end earlier than once thought, even as the U.S. central bank charts a more aggressive path of interest rate rises. Fed watchers reckon it will most likely have to stop in some form its current shedding of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) next year due to rising shortfalls of financial sector liquidity that may already be happening. When it comes to officials' comments on the balance sheet outlook, "it seems like they're oddly silent about this whole thing at the moment," said Derek Tang, economist with forecasting firm LH Meyer.

  • U.S. consumer confidence rebounds; existing home sales sink

    U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labor market remained strong, but fears of a recession persisted, resulting in fewer households planning to make big-ticket purchases over the next six months. The economy is on recession watch as the Federal Reserve, which is in the midst of its fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s, wages war on inflation by trying to cool demand for everything from housing to labor. "Consumers may be more confident than they were over the summer months, but they are still exhibiting more caution than was apparent in 2021," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • India panel recommends digital competition act to rein in Big Tech

    An Indian parliamentary panel on Thursday recommended the government enact a digital competition act to regulate anti-competitive business practices by Big Tech companies on its platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has had strained relations with many large technology companies, and New Delhi has been tightening the regulation of firms such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple have in the past faced scrutiny from the country's competition watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), over alleged abuse of the application market.

  • First foreign COVID vaccines head to China from Germany

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Berlin has sent its first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China to be administered initially to German expatriates, a German government spokesperson said on Wednesday, the first foreign coronavirus vaccine to be delivered to the country. No details were available on the timing and size of the delivery, although the spokesperson said Berlin is pushing for foreigners other than German nationals, estimated at about 20,000, to be allowed access to the shot if they want it. The shipment comes after China agreed to allow German nationals in China to get the shot following a deal during Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit in Beijing last month, with the German leader pressing for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens as well.

  • Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

    MEXICO CITY/LIMA (Reuters) -Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president. The abrupt order, a severe measure in the world of diplomacy, gives Mexico's envoy to the South American country just 72 hours to exit. The Peruvian government's decision came hours after Mexico's top diplomat announced that his country had granted asylum to the family of Castillo, who faces rebellion charges from behind bars after attempting what critics have labeled a coup on Dec. 7.

  • Covid-19: Indians told to mask up amid China coronavirus surge

    Experts say there is no reason to panic but the surge in China has created a sense of fear in many people.