India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

FILE - In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2013, file photo, the long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. India has successfully test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a strike range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off India's east coast on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, amid rising border tensions with China. Beijing's powerful missile arsenal has driven New Delhi to improve its weapons systems in recent years, with the Agni-5 believed to be able to strike nearly all of China. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometers (3,125 miles) from an island off its east coast amid rising border tensions with China.

The successful launch on Wednesday was in line with "India’s policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to no first use,” said a government statement.

The Agni-5 missile splashed down in the Bay of Bengal with "a very high degree of accuracy,” said the statement issued on Wednesday night.

Beijing’s powerful missile arsenal has driven New Delhi to improve its weapons systems in recent years, with the Agni-5 believed to be able to strike nearly all of China.

India is already able to strike anywhere inside neighboring Pakistan, its archrival against whom it has fought three wars since gaining independence from British colonialists in 1947.

India has been developing its medium- and long-range nuclear and missile systems since the 1990s amid increasing strategic competition with China in a major boost to the country’s defense capabilities.

Tension between them flared last year over a long-disputed section of their border in the mountainous Ladakh area. India is also increasingly suspicious of Beijing’s efforts to heighten its influence in the Indian Ocean.

Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key areas along their border ended in a stalemate earlier this month, failing to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes. India and China fought a bloody war in 1962.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Leaders will give the Navy anything but more ships

    The Navy has seen better days. In the 1980s, it reached nearly 600 ships and became an ever-present reminder of U.S. strength around the world. Today, we are just short of 300 vessels, a ceiling we have been unable to crack in 15 years. Under President Joe Biden’s direction, the fleet would shrink further.

  • Taiwan president confirms U.S. troops training soldiers on island - CNN

    A small number of U.S. forces are in Taiwan to train with Taiwanese soldiers, President Tsai Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN, confirming the presence of U.S. troops on the self-governing island that China considers its own. Tensions between Taiwan and China, which has not ruled out taking the island by force, have escalated in recent weeks as Beijing raises military and political pressure. "We have a wide range of cooperation with the U.S. aiming at increasing our defence capability," Tsai told CNN in the interview aired on Thursday.

  • Russia tells Afghan neighbours to say no to U.S., NATO presence

    Russia's top diplomat told Afghanistan's neighbours on Wednesday to refuse to host U.S. or NATO military forces following their withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Kremlin is worried by the risk of Islamist militants spilling into Central Asia from Afghanistan and bristles at the idea of the West gaining a foothold in a region that used to be part of the Soviet Union. "We ... call on Afghanistan's neighbouring countries not to allow a military presence of U.S. and NATO forces which plan to move there after leaving Afghan territory," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

  • North Korea tells starving citizens to eat less: Report

    North Korea is telling its hungry citizens to be prepared to eat less for a few years.

  • North Korea has the world's largest special-operations force. A defected spy offers hints about how they'd be used in a war.

    Not much is known about North Korea's huge special-operations force, but they are believed to be well trained and highly motivated.

  • India says it is concerned about China's new border law

    India's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it was concerned about a new law passed by China last week to strengthen border protection amid a protracted military standoff between the two Asian giants along a contested Himalayan frontier. On Saturday, China passed a dedicated law specifying how it governs and guards its 22,000-km (14,000-mile) land border shared with 14 neighboring countries, including Russia, nuclear-capable North Korea, and India. "China's unilateral decision to bring about a legislation which can have implication on our existing bilateral arrangements on border management as well as on the boundary question is of concern to us," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

  • India slams China's new boundary law amid border tensions

    India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas. It stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are sacred and inviolable.

  • Milley Says China Hypersonic Missile Launch ‘Very Close’ to ‘Sputnik Moment’

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley compared China's launch of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile to a "Sputnik moment" in an interview on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday.

  • Women show the way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed

    Draped in a colourful saree and shirt, Lakshmi Murgesan dives into the azure waters off India's southern coast to collect seaweed, which is being hailed by scientists as a miracle crop that absorbs more carbon dioxide than trees.

  • Oops! China's 'Stealth Ships' Aren’t So Stealthy After All

    It turns out that China's Type-022 missile boats aren't resistant to radar detection.

  • The new US travel rules exclude recipients of two popular vaccines

    The Biden administration announced it will ease restrictions for vaccinated travelers from outside the US, but only those with certain doses.

  • The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

    The real reason the Pentagon is sounding the alarm over China's hypersonic missile

  • Texas National Guard has arrested tens of thousands of illegal immigrants at Mexican border

    AUSTIN, Texas — National Guard members deployed in Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott have arrested more than 32,000 people on state trespassing and human smuggling charges as part of a highly unusual operation that has turned soldiers into law enforcement officers, the Washington Examiner has learned.

  • Explainer: Democratic Senator Manchin upends Biden's hope to reshape economy

    Democratic Senator Joe Manchin has leveraged his party's slim majority in Congress to reshape President Joe Biden's spending bill, slashing its initial price tag of $3.5 trillion and blocking policy proposals on climate and social programs. In a 50-50 Senate where all Republicans oppose the spending plan, Democrats can only pass it if every one of their members signs on and Vice President Kamala Harris casts a tie-breaking vote. That means the party has no choice but to bend to Manchin's will if they want the bill to pass.

  • Ex Saudi Spy’s Daughter: I Was Lured to Same Consulate Where Jamal Khashoggi Was Murdered

    Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court via ReutersThe daughter of an outspoken former Saudi spy told CNN that she was nearly targeted at the same Turkish consulate where Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed and dismembered. ‘Psychopath’ Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman Spoke of Killing King With Poison Ring From RussiaSpeaking to CNN, Hissah Al-Muzaini, whose father Saad Aljabri told CBS News’ 60 Minutes that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was a “psychopath” who wanted to get a p

  • The view from Ankara: Expulsion threat is sign of things to come

    The standoff over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors has ended in an expensive draw with short-term political gains.Why it matters: Erdoğan’s nationalist posturing appeared to be intended to please his voters and divert attention from domestic troubles at a time when public support for his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is eroding.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: On Oct. 23, Erdoğ

  • American flight diverted after passenger assaults attendant, airline says

    American Airlines said a flight attendant was physically assaulted Wednesday by a passenger during a flight from New York to California.

  • Gunman in Idaho shopping mall shooting spree dies of injuries

    A man who opened fire with a handgun at a shopping mall in Boise, Idaho, killing two people and injuring several others, including a police officer, died on Tuesday from wounds sustained during the violence a day earlier, authorities said. Investigators have yet to determine whether the fatal injuries resulted from an exchange of gunfire with police at the scene, or from a self-inflicted gunshot before he was taken into custody, according to Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee. The motive for Monday's midday bloodshed remained under investigation, Lee told reporters in a briefing a day after the attack at Boise Towne Square mall on the west end of Idaho's capital.

  • East Texas ex-nurse gets death penalty for killing patients

    A jury sentenced a former Texas nurse to death Wednesday for killing four patients by injecting air into their arteries after heart surgery. John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenway and Joseph Kalina suffered unexplained neurological problems and died while recovering from their heart surgeries at Christus Mother Frances Hospital.

  • Jailed: Man who copied landlady's patient records to redeem masks to send to family in Malaysia

    Lee Chee Horng, 42, sent four masks he had illegally redeemed to his family in Malaysia for their use.