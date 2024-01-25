India threatens to expel French journalist ahead of Macron visit

A French journalist who has worked in India for over two decades is facing expulsion for what authorities have termed "malicious and critical" reporting, just before a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Vanessa Dougnac, a contributor to several French-language publications, including the weekly magazine Le Point and the daily La Croix newspaper, received a notice last week from the Indian home ministry saying that her work was "inimical" to national interests.

"Her journalistic activities are malicious and critical in manner... they create biased perception about India," the notice said.

"In addition, her activities may also provoke disorder and disturb peace."

The notice gave Dougnac, who has been based in India for 22 years, and who has an Indian spouse, until 2 February to challenge the decision to cancel her permanent residency – a move that would force her to leave the country.

Press freedom

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has been monitoring the situation.

"We're very concerned by this decision. This is happening as the French president is visiting ... and we want this brought up at these discussions," editorial director Anne Bocandé told RFI.

The notice was issued to Dougnac a week before Macron's arrival in India, where he will be the guest of honour at the annual Republic Day military parade on Friday.

RSF said it wants all foreign journalists to be able to work in India without being intimidated, or without risking expulsion for what they cover.

