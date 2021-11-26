India to tighten COVID-19 testing for tourists amid new variant concerns

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in New Delhi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Neha Arora
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Neha Arora

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India issued an advisory to all states to rigorously test and screen international travellers from South Africa and other "at risk" countries amid concerns over a new coronavirus variant, after easing some of its travel restrictions earlier this month.

The federal health ministry said reports of mutations in the new variant, identified as B.1.1.529, had "serious public health implications".

"This variant is reported to have a significantly high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country in view of recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening up of international travel," health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to states late on Thursday.

While some major Asian countries rushed to tighten border controls and restrict travellers, India had not yet issued a notification, a senior government source said.

"This has not been studied fully by Ministry of Health," the source told Reuters, declining to be identified in line with policy.

The federal health and foreign ministries did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on whether India will ban foreign travellers.

On Friday, the UK Health Security Agency https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/uk-flags-concern-over-newly-identified-coronavirus-variant-2021-11-25 said the new variant has a spike protein that was dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on. And it could make existing vaccines less effective.

Britain has banned flights from six African countries, and asked returning British travellers from those destinations to quarantine.

India, the world's second-worst affected country by COVID-19, posted the smallest rise in new cases https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-logs-slimmest-rise-covid-19-cases-543-days-despite-festivals-2021-11-23 in one-and-a-half years this week, due to rising vaccinations and antibodies in a large section of its population from previous infections.

The country's total cases of the coronavirus reached 34.56 million on Friday. India's daily caseload has halved since September and the country reported 10,549 new cases on Friday.

Earlier this month, India identified 10 countries "at risk" that includes Europe, Britain, China, South Africa, and New Zealand, among others. And has opened its borders to 99 countries overall.

Indian shares tumbled more than 2% on Friday, as investors fled risky assets panicking over the impact of the new variant. The losses were in line with steep falls seen in markets across Asia.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indian Government Moves to Ban All Private Cryptocurrencies

    The cryptocurrency space in Indian is still affected by the unclear regulatory environment.

  • Countries in Europe and Asia, alarmed by new COVID variant, tighten borders

    European and Asian countries tightened travel restrictions on Friday after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa, with the EU, Britain and India among those announcing stricter border controls. Britain banned flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries and asked British travellers returning from there to quarantine, while European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU also aimed to halt air travel from the region. The variant has a spike protein that is dramatically different to the one in the original coronavirus that COVID-19 vaccines are based on, the UK Health Security Agency said, raising fears about how current vaccines, successful against the more familiar delta variant, will fare.

  • South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike

    A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa that scientists say is a concern because of its high number of mutations and rapid spread among young people in Gauteng, the country's most populous province, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced Thursday. Scientists in South Africa are working to determine what percentage of the new cases have been caused by the new variant. Currently identified as B.1.1.529, the new variant has also been found in Botswana and Hong Kong in travelers from South Africa, he said.

  • Four days on the market is now a ‘fair shot’ at a home. What will the housing market look like in 2022?

    Hopeful home buyers, especially millennial and Gen Z buyers, are getting fed up. The harsh vibe will likely continue into next year.

  • India’s knee-jerk reactions every winter expose its inability to deal with Delhi’s toxic air crisis

    On Nov. 4, the presence of PM 2.5—polluting micro-particles in the air—in Delhi’s air was at 607 micrograms per cubic meter, the highest in three years. Of the world's 10 most polluted cities, India has three with Delhi topping the list. "Despite having resources such as early warning system...and graded response action plan and the existence of a commission in air quality for Delhi and the national capital region, we have failed to take preventive action," Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), told Quartz.

  • Parambir Singh: Missing India police officer reappears after months

    Parambir Singh, the former police chief of Mumbai, is facing multiple charges of extortion.

  • Apple Black Friday deals are here with prices you won’t believe

    Deep discounts on Apple devices have been popping up with increasing frequency lately. That makes sense, of course, since Black Friday 2021 is right around the corner. Today, however, there are so many awesome Apple deals at the nation’s top online retailers. Apple Black Friday 2021 deals have begun early, with prices so low that … The post Apple Black Friday deals are here with prices you won’t believe appeared first on BGR.

  • EU wants to stop flights from southern Africa over variant

    The European Union said Friday it is planning to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant as the 27-nation bloc is battling a massive spike in cases. “The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that she “proposes, in close coordination with the member states, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region.”

  • Mike Preston: Ravens might be on to something special with young wide receiver corps | COMMENTARY

    Shortly after this season is over, and if everyone still standing remains healthy, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta will breathe a sigh of relief. The Ravens finally have a good, young group of receivers and a potential No. 1 in rookie Rashod Bateman. That might not sound like a major accomplishment to some organizations, but it is in Baltimore. The disappointments have been numerous, ...

  • Austria has gone into lockdown again. The far right sees an opportunity.

    As the Covid-19 crisis in Europe intensifies, so too have the cries of protest from the far right and those opposed to lockdowns and vaccine mandates.

  • India’s Samantha Boards ‘Arrangements of Love’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of India’s top actors, has boarded the cast of feature film “Arrangements of Love.” The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include “Downton Abbey” and “The Good Karma Hospital.” The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose “Oh! Baby,” the […]

  • USTR says moving to terminate India trade retaliation after tax agreement

    The U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday it is moving to terminate its trade retaliation case against India after Washington and New Delhi agreed on a global tax deal transition arrangement that will withdraw India's digital services tax. USTR said the agreement between the U.S. Treasury and India's Finance Ministry applies the same terms agreed to with Austria, Britain, France, Italy, Spain and Turkey, but with a slightly later implementation date. The pact follows an October agreement by 136 countries in principle to withdraw their digital services taxes as part of a sweeping global tax deal agreed on Oct. 8 to adopt a 15% global minimum corporate tax and grant some taxing rights on large profitable companies to market countries.

  • 25 Secrets Elon Musk and Every Other Rich Person Knows

    If it seems like the rich know something about money that the rest of us don't, it's probably because they do. There must be some reason the richest 1% of people now hold more than 40% of the world's...

  • ‘Extremely worrying’: UK urged to ‘act now’ and put multiple countries on red list over COVID super variant

    The new variant that has been detected in South Africa and Botswana has experts worried.

  • Exclusive-India's Tata in talks to set up $300 million semiconductor assembly unit-sources

    India's Tata group is in talks with three states to invest up to $300 million to set up a semiconductor assembly and test unit, two sources familiar with the matter said, as part of the conglomerate's push into high-tech manufacturing. Tata is talking to the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana and scouting for land for the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) plant, the sources said, declining to be identified as the matter is not public. While Tata has previously said it would likely enter the semiconductor business, this is the first time news about the group's foray into the sector and its scale has been reported.

  • Rahul Dravid: Indian cricket's unassuming maestro

    The return of Indian cricket's golden boy as coach will start a new era, writes columnist Ayaz Memon.

  • China, Malaysia's scrap metal U-turn a golden opportunity for India - official

    Restrictions on scrap metal imports into China, Malaysia and other countries present a golden opportunity for recyclers in India, an industry official said on Wednesday. The global scrap and waste-handling industry has been in a state of disruption since 2017 when previous top scrap importer China announced a ban on most plastic, metal and paper scrap imports as part of a pollution crackdown. Malaysia then emerged as a top destination for the world's metal scrap and plastic waste, but it too recently raised purity thresholds on scrap imports that have left global metal recyclers reeling.

  • Johanna Konta and the mystery of her disappearing tennis career

    As Emma Raducanu posts photos of her off-season training block, what has become of the woman she replaced as British No 1? Or, to put it more directly, is Johanna Konta heading for retirement?

  • What We Know About the New Coronavirus Variant in South Africa

    (Bloomberg) -- A new variant of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 -- called B.1.1.529 -- has been identified in South Africa, with officials there saying it’s highly concerning. Fears that a new strain could fuel outbreaks in many countries and pressure health systems, potentially evading vaccines and complicating efforts to reopen economies and borders sent a wave of risk aversion across global markets Friday. Governments around the world have started issuing bans on travelers from South Afr

  • Shanghai cuts tourism, eastern Chinese city limits transport on resurgent COVID

    A handful of local COVID-19 cases in eastern parts of China have prompted Shanghai city to limit tourism activities and a nearby city to cut public transportation services, as China insists on zero tolerance against letting clusters spread. Shanghai city detected three domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases with confirmed symptoms for Nov. 25, official data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Friday. The last local symptomatic infection in Shanghai was reported in August.