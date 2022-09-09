India’s Top Conglomerate in Talks to Join Club of iPhone Makers

Debby Wu
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tata Group is in talks with a Taiwanese supplier to Apple Inc. to establish an electronics manufacturing joint venture in India, seeking to assemble iPhones in the South Asian country.

The discussions with Wistron Corp. are aimed at making Tata a force in technology manufacturing, and the Indian salt-to-software conglomerate wants to tap the Taiwanese company’s expertise in product development, supply chain and assembly, people with knowledge of the matter said. If successful, the pact could make Tata the first Indian company to build iPhones, which are currently mainly assembled by Taiwanese manufacturing giants like Wistron and Foxconn Technology Group in China and India.

An Indian company making iPhones would be a massive boost for the country’s effort to challenge China, whose dominance in electronics manufacturing has been jeopardized by rolling Covid lockdowns and political tensions with the US. It could also persuade other global electronics brands to consider assembly in India to reduce their reliance on China at a time of increasing geopolitical risks.

The structure of the deal and details such as shareholdings are yet to be finalized, and talks are ongoing, the people said, declining to be named as the conversations are private. The plan could entail Tata buying equity in Wistron’s India operations or the companies could build a new assembly plant, one of the people said. They could also execute both those moves, the person said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Apple was aware of the talks, which come at a time the US tech giant is looking to diversify more production away from China and deepen its supply chain in India. Apple is known to work with local companies in regions where it sets up manufacturing bases -- but assembling iPhones is a complicated task that entails meeting the US company’s tight deadlines and quality controls.

A Wistron representative declined to comment. Tata and Apple didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The new venture aims to eventually increase the number of iPhones assembled by as much as five times from what Wistron currently builds in India, one of the people said. A partnership would also likely result in Mumbai-based Tata obtaining a share of Wistron’s manufacturing business beyond smartphones, the people said.

Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran has said electronics and high-tech manufacturing are key focus areas for the company, India’s top conglomerate with revenue of about $128 billion. Industries such as software, steel and cars account for much of Tata’s business, but it has taken early steps in the smartphone supply chain by starting to manufacture iPhone chassis components in southern India.

For Wistron’s Indian business, struggling with losses, a pact with Tata would give it a formidable local partner with deep pockets. Tata’s reach also spans automobiles including electric vehicles, an area many of the world’s tech giants are eager to expand in.

Wistron began making iPhones in India in 2017, after years of efforts by Apple to add manufacturing capabilities in the country. The Taipei-based company currently assembles iPhones at its plant in the state of Karnataka in southern India.

The promise of India’s 1.4 billion-strong consumer market and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s financial incentives for tech production have driven Apple’s other key contract manufacturers Foxconn and Pegatron Corp. to also expand in the country. Still, India’s workforce and factories haven’t easily adopted the highly controlled practices that Apple requires from suppliers: Since iPhone assembly began in India five years ago, workers have revolted over salaries and substandard living and working conditions in two prominent incidents.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Inflation Slowdown Fuels Calls for More Policy Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer and producer inflation slowed in August as sporadic lockdowns suppressed spending and commodity prices fell, giving policy makers enough room to support the troubled economy if needed.The consumer price index rose 2.5% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Friday, down from 2.7% in July and weaker than the 2.8% median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Factory-gate inflation slowed to 2.3% from 4.2% in July, lower than the 3.2% pre

  • Exports, the Engine of China’s Slowing Economy, Are Sputtering

    Chinese goods shipments to the rest of the world rose by 7.1% last month, the weakest gain since April, reflecting the impact from rising inflation and slowing growth elsewhere.

  • Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership

    One of the most innovative companies of recent decades could do business with the world's most influential CEO.

  • Japan Aug trade deficit seen at 9-year high as weak yen boosts imports - Reuters poll

    Japan likely recorded its biggest trade deficit in more than nine years in August as the yen's plunge to 24-year-lows swelled import costs, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. The sharp slump in the yen has triggered fresh verbal warnings from Japanese policymakers this week, while economists have said the currency depreciation could push Japan's core inflation to around 3% by year-end, squeezing households' purchasing power. The August trade balance likely ended in a deficit of 2.398 trillion yen ($16.80 billion) because a 46.7% surge in imports outstripped a 23.6% rise in exports, the economists' median estimate in the poll showed.

  • Explainer-Understanding Ethereum's major "Merge" upgrade

    Ethereum, the blockchain that underpins the world's second-largest crypto token ether, will soon undergo a major software upgrade that promises to slash the amount of energy needed to create new coins and carry out transactions. The Ethereum blockchain is due to merge with a separate blockchain, radically changing the way it processes transactions and how new ether tokens are created. The new system, known as "proof-of-stake," will slash the Ethereum blockchain's energy consumption by 99.9%, developers say.

  • BOJ Kuroda joins warnings against 'rapid' yen moves after meeting PM Kishida

    Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said rapid yen moves were undesirable after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, joining a chorus of policymakers lobbing verbal warnings over the currency's recent sharp drop to 24-year lows. "Sharp currency moves are undesirable as they destabilise corporate business plans and heighten uncertainty," Kuroda told reporters after the meeting, which he described as an occasional catch-up by the two sides to discuss broad economic and financial matters. "When the yen is moving 2 to 3 yen per day, that's a rapid move," Kuroda said, when asked about the Japanese currency's recent fluctuations.

  • Jeff Bezos Double Dips On His Airbnb Play

    Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos made an early bet on the short-term rental platform Airbnb Inc during the company’s Series B round in 2011, nearly a decade before its initial public offering (IPO). His investment came long before the now popular accommodations marketplace was a household name and a common term used to describe virtually any short-term rental. It’s unclear exactly how much Bezos profited off his pre-IPO investment in Airbnb, but it’s clear that the billionaire investor had incr

  • Florida school board votes down recognizing LGBTQ+ month

    The Miami-Dade School Board overwhelming decided against recognizing October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History month which included a measure to teach 12th graders about two Supreme Court cases affecting the LGBTQ community. The board then voted 8-1 against the measure, which was proffered by board member Lucia Baez Geller. Outside the school board's headquarters, where people waited to speak during the meeting, a group of Proud Boys got into a loud argument with someone hoisting a trans flag, the Miami Herald reported.

  • Elon Musk $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit expands

    The $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing Elon Musk of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has expanded, adding seven new investor plaintiffs and six new defendants including his tunnel construction business Boring Co. According to an amended complaint filed on Tuesday night in Manhattan federal court, Musk, his electric car company Tesla Inc, his space tourism company SpaceX, Boring and others intentionally drove up the price of Dogecoin more than 36,000% over two years and then let it crash.

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Judge sets date for plaintiffs to officially request class action in Ford ‘death wobble’ case

    Channel 9 has a major update in a legal battle that could impact drivers everywhere involving an issue Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has been investigating since 2019.

  • Suze Orman Thinks This Is 'The Stupidest Thing' Retirement Savers Can Do

    There's a reason some people end up struggling once they reach retirement. The reality is that Social Security will only replace about 40% of your pre-retirement paycheck, and that assumes you're an average earner. Wouldn't you like tax-free retirement income?

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit

    (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma. Gorsuch denied Sunoco's request for a stay blocking proceedings to enforce the judgment while the company appeals a federal judge's 2020 decision finding that it violated Oklahoma law by failing to pay interest on more than 1.5 million late payments to royalty owners in wells across the state.

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • U.S. Oil Drops Below $85 a Barrel for First Time Since January. It’s Falling Further.

    Concerns that the poor outlook for the global economy will stifle energy consumption in the next few weeks is pushing prices lower.

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

    Germany is ramping up its dependence on coal as a way to generate electricity, while dropping its natural gas usage in response to soaring prices.

  • Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces Includes Only One Fast Food Chain

    Working in food service can be tough. If the recent wave of grocery stores and fast food chains unionizing is any indication, there are plenty of flaws in those workplaces, ranging from low pay to long hours to understaffing, not to mention the unpredictable nature of what kinds of customers you may have to deal with day to day. But it must not be impossible to create a positive environment for food service workers, at least not according to Fortune’s latest Best Workplaces list. The retail cate

  • Exclusive-Sea’s Shopee shuts operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico- sources

    Sea Ltd's e-commerce arm told employees on Thursday it was shutting down local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico and leaving Argentina entirely, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter and an internal email. The Singapore-based company will maintain cross-border operations in the first three markets but will cut the majority of its teams in the countries, affecting dozens of employees, the people said. Brazil, in which Shopee has become a dominant player, will not be affected.

  • China has secured Russian gas at a 50% discount until the end of this year

    China has secured Russian LNG at half the price through the end of this year, cementing its spot as one of Russia's top fuel customers.