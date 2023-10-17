India’s Top Court Rejects Bid to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

(Bloomberg) -- India’s Supreme Court refused to legalize same-sex marriage, saying it’s an issue for Parliament, a disappointing outcome for millions of LGBTQ couples seeking equal rights.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The five-judge bench unanimously agreed that marriage isn’t a fundamental right, according to a ruling handed down in New Delhi on Tuesday. Reading his opinion on the case, Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the court doesn’t have the jurisdiction to recognize LGBTQ marriage and the change in law is in the hands of lawmakers.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

India decriminalized homosexuality in 2018 but has yet to extend marriage rights to the LGBTQ community. Less than 40 countries recognize same sex marriage, including just two places in Asia — Taiwan and Nepal. India’s case was closely watched across the region, including in Thailand and South Korea, which are considering similar measures.

India’s chief justice said the institution of marriage doesn’t stay static or stagnant, but the court can’t make the law. “It can only interpret it and give effect to it,” he said.

The Supreme Court called on the government to set up a committee to look into the rights and entitlements of LGBTQ people, including assessing rules around medical, financial and inheritance benefits — issues that had been highlighted by petitioners in the case.

During the court’s hearings earlier this year, the federal government opposed legalization, saying the legislature should decide the issue. It also argued that same-sex marriage is opposed to Indian values.

Marriage is governed under various codes in India, including the Special Marriage Act, a secular law that previously legalized intercaste and interreligious unions. Lawyers for the plaintiffs — a diverse group of couples — pushed the court to extend the Special Marriage Act to same-sex marriage.

The petitioners argued that blocking them from marriage violated their rights under India’s constitution and created difficulties around inheritance and adoption. During the hearings, India’s government offered to set up a panel to look into those issues, but skirted the marriage topic. Government panels are often slow in enacting change.

--With assistance from Swati Gupta, Bibhudatta Pradhan, Ruchi Bhatia and Anup Roy.

(Updates with additional details.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.