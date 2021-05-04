'Horrible' weeks ahead as India's virus catastrophe worsens

  • FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, relatives carry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 as multiple pyres of other COVID-19 victims burn at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma, File)
  • FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, a relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, in Jammu, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Channi Anand, File)
  • FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo, health workers attend to COVID-19 patients at a makeshift hospital in New Delhi, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/File)
  • FILE - In this April 28, 2021, file photo, a Kashmiri man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 at a primary health center in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin, File)
  • FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, relatives react to heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma, File)
  • FILE - In this May. 3, 2021, file photo, relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 mourn outside a field hospital in Mumbai, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
  • FILE - In this May. 3, 2021, file photo, health workers sit in the waiting area of vaccination center which has been closed because of shortage of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
1 / 7

Virus Outbreak

FILE - In this May 1, 2021, file photo, relatives carry the body of a person who died of COVID-19 as multiple pyres of other COVID-19 victims burn at a crematorium in New Delhi, India. COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis. People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — COVID-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India with no end in sight to the crisis and a top expert warning that the coming weeks in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people will be “horrible.”

India's official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially have passed 220,000. Staggering as those numbers are, the true figures are believed to be far higher, the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the health care system.

The country has witnessed scenes of people dying outside overwhelmed hospitals and funeral pyres lighting up the night sky.

Infections have surged in India since February in a disastrous turn blamed on more contagious variants of the virus as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for Hindu religious festivals and political rallies before state elections.

India’s top health official, Rajesh Bhushan, refused to speculate last month as to why authorities weren’t better prepared. But the cost is clear: People are dying because of shortages of bottled oxygen and hospital beds or because they couldn’t get a COVID-19 test.

India’s official average of newly confirmed cases per day has soared from over 65,000 on April 1 to about 370,000, and deaths per day have officially gone from over 300 to more than 3,000.

On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 357,229 new cases in the past 24 hours and 3,449 deaths from COVID-19.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health in the U.S., said he is concerned that Indian policymakers he has been in contact with believe things will improve in the next few days.

“I’ve been ... trying to say to them, `If everything goes very well, things will be horrible for the next several weeks. And it may be much longer,‘” he said.

Jha said the focus needs to be on “classic” public health measures: targeted shutdowns, more testing, universal mask-wearing and avoiding large gatherings.

“That is what’s going to break the back of this surge,” he said.

The death and infection figures are considered unreliable because testing is patchy and reporting incomplete. For example, government guidelines ask Indian states to include suspected COVID-19 cases when recording deaths from the outbreak, but many do not do so.

The U.S., with one-fourth the population of India, has recorded more than 2 1/2 times as many deaths, at around 580,000.

Municipal records for this past Sunday show 1,680 dead in the Indian capital were treated according to the procedures for handing the bodies of those infected with COVID-19. But in the same 24-hour period, only 407 deaths were added to the official toll from New Delhi.

The New Delhi High Court announced it will start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals are not delivered. “Enough is enough,” it said.

The deaths reflect the fragility of India’s health system. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party has countered criticism by pointing out that the underfunding of health care has been chronic.

But this was all the more reason for authorities to use the several months when cases in India declined to shore up the system, said Dr. Vineeta Bal of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research.

“Only a patchwork improvement would’ve been possible,” she said. But the country “didn’t even do that.”

Now authorities are scrambling to make up for lost time. Beds are being added in hospitals, more tests are being done, oxygen is being sent from one corner of the country to another, and manufacturing of the few drugs effective against COVID-19 is being scaled up.

The challenges are steep in states where elections were held and unmasked crowds probably worsened the spread of the virus. The average number of daily infections in West Bengal state has increased by a multiple of 32 to over 17,000 since the balloting began.

“It’s a terrifying crisis,” said Dr. Punyabrata Goon, convener of the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum.

Goon added that the state also needs to hasten immunizations. But the world’s largest maker of vaccines is short of shots — the result of lagging manufacturing and raw material shortages.

Experts are also worried the prices being charged for shots will make it harder for the poor to get vaccinated. On Monday, opposition parties urged the government make vaccinations free to all Indians.

India is vaccinating about 2.1 million people daily, or around 0.15% of its population.

“This is not going to end very soon,” said Dr. Ravi Gupta, a virus expert at the University of Cambridge in England. “And really ... the soul of the country is at risk in a way.”

___

Associated Press writer Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • At least 10 people died after Indian hospital ran out of oxygen: 'Everyone was helpless'

    At least 10 people died overnight at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital in Karnataka, India, after the facility ran out of oxygen. Officials said 14 more patients died before oxygen arrived on Monday morning, but it's unclear if the oxygen deprivation is what led to their deaths. Rani, a 28-year-old nurse, told The New York Times her 29-year-old husband, Sureendra, was one of the COVID-19 patients who died. Sureendra was in the intensive care unit, and Rani said when she spoke to him at dinnertime, he sounded okay. At about 11:30 p.m., he called and was gasping for breath, she said, and begged her to come see him before he died. "Everyone was helpless," Rani told the Times, adding, "What will I do without my husband now?" The oxygen shortage is hitting hospitals across India, which is struggling to deal with a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and deaths — on Monday, the federal Health Ministry reported 368,147 new COVID-19 cases and 3,417 deaths. Most of India's oxygen production facilities are in the eastern part of the country, while the worst COVID-19 outbreaks are in New Delhi and the western state of Maharashtra, and it can take several days to drive the supplies to where they are needed. The government has said there is enough liquid oxygen to help all patients, it's just a matter of getting it to the hospitals — a stance doctors and experts disagree with. Prof. Ritu Priya from the Center of Social Medicine and Community Health at Jawaharlal University in New Delhi told the Times the lack of oxygen is "a failure of governance. We were not able to channelize oxygen distribution over the past year, when that is what we should have been doing. We are living from oxygen cylinder to oxygen cylinder." At Jaipur Golden Hospital in New Delhi, oxygen supplies were coming in every day at the same time, administrator Dr. Deep Kumar Baluja told the Times, but on April 24, they didn't arrive as scheduled, and there was no oxygen left. Because of this, 20 COVID-19 patients died "one after another," he said. "I have no words to express what I felt when patients died." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn CarterFlorida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

  • Carter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

    President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter at their home in Plains, Georgia, on Thursday, Biden's 100th day in office. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library released a photo of the visit, and presidential historian Michael Bechloss posted it on social media Monday night. The Bidens and the Carters at the Carter home in Georgia, last week: @CarterLibrary pic.twitter.com/uz4yGsfAc1 — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) May 4, 2021 Due to some combination of photo perspective, furniture size, and age — Jimmy Carter is 96, Rosalynn Carter is 93 — it looks like the Bidens are looming over slightly miniaturized versions of the Carters, maybe in an oversize doll house. Not that the Bidens are particularly young. In a video filmed for last summer's Democratic National Convention, Carter — president from 1977 to 1981 — called Biden "my first and most effective supporter in the Senate" as well as "my loyal and dedicated friend." (Biden, 78, was only 29 when first elected to the Senate in 1972.) More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesFlorida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictionsArmed man shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia

  • India says infections 'slowing down' as it passes 20 million cases

    Officials say infection rates have consistently dropped since 30 April when they saw a record high.

  • Australia Probe of China Port Signals Trouble for Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Five years ago, Australia’s defense chief dismissed worries over a Chinese company leasing a port used by U.S. Marines as “simply absurd.” Now the government in Canberra is weighing whether to force a sale due to national security concerns.Defence Minister Peter Dutton confirmed over the weekend that his department will advise the government on what to do with the port. Asked whether the government would consider forced divestiture, he told the Sydney Morning Herald that officials would consider the national interest.The decision risks further hurting China-Australia ties, which have plummeted since Prime Minister Scott Morrison called for an independent investigation into the coronavirus origin and strengthened defense ties with the U.S., India and Japan. It will also have ramifications far beyond Australia as the U.S. pushes countries to avoid cutting deals with Chinese companies on strategic infrastructure investments, from ports to undersea cables to 5G networks.While Australia has cited national security in to block Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies Co., scrapping an existing deal would be unprecedented in the modern era, according to Hans Hendrischke, a professor of Chinese business and management at the University of Sydney. He noted that China is turning more toward venture capital in developed markets as direct investment becomes untenable.“It’s an escalation that’s part of the decoupling process that’s happening globally connected with Chinese companies -- and long-term, major infrastructure investments,” Hendrischke said of Australia’s decision. “There has been pressure on Australia to revoke that deal because it’s seen to clash with U.S. interests.”‘Economic Coercion’Back in 2015, when the Northern Territory government sold a 99-year lease for the Port of Darwin to Chinese firm Landbridge Group for A$506 million ($391 million), Australian officials played down any criticism. Dennis Richardson, who was then secretary of the Defense Department, rejected concerns the People’s Liberation Army could gain access to the port as “alarmist nonsense.”“The notion that Landbridge is leasing Darwin somehow or other as part of a broader strategic play by China and this gives the PLA navy access to Darwin is simply absurd,” Richardson told lawmakers in Canberra at the time. He said there was no chance of China spying on U.S.-Australian communications because naval vessels go silent in any commercial port.In a sign of how rapidly times have changed, Australia’s Home Affairs Secretary Michael Pezzullo last week told his staff that “in a world of perpetual tension and dread, the drums of war beat.” While he didn’t directly mention China, he said free nations were watching “worryingly the militarization of issues that we had, until recent years, thought unlikely to be catalysts for war.”China has sought to blame Australia for the downturn in ties while accusing Morrison’s government of “economic coercion.” Asked last week about speculation Australia would move to scrap the Darwin lease, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said his government would “firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses investing and operating overseas.”“We hope the Australian side will look at bilateral cooperation in an objective and rational light and stop disrupting normal exchange and cooperation with China,” Wang told reporters in Beijing.Should Morrison’s government decide to revoke the port deal, it will “most definitely” happen as it has a constitutional right to override laws made in the Northern Territory, as well as additional powers in relation to defense matters, said Donald Rothwell, a professor of international law at the Australian National University.“The major issues if the Commonwealth seeks to revoke the arrangement would be the commercial legal consequences,” including penalties or compensation, Rothwell said. While the Port of Darwin’s commercial arrangements aren’t in the public domain, the matter could be settled quickly depending on the position of the federal government, he said.Investment PlungesEconomic ties between the nations have taken a hit in recent years. China‘s trade reprisals at Australia have hit a range of commodities from coal to beef to barley and lobster, while Chinese investment Down Under plunged to about A$1 billion last year from a peak of A$16.5 billion in 2016, according to Australian National University research.Even so, the proportion of Australian exports to China climbed to 43% by the end of 2020 even as the relationship unraveled thanks to the relentless rise in iron ore prices as China’s early emergence from Covid-19 spurred demand for the steelmaking ingredient. Major producers have struggled to keep pace with demand from Chinese steel mills, pushing the price to $193 a ton in April, just shy of its 2010 record.Although China was the top buyer of Australian wine before the tariffs, accounting for 40% of shipments, strong European sales have helped counter the slump. The key danger ahead relates to international education and tourism, which are currently in stasis due to closure of international borders: China accounts for more than a third of foreign students in Australia and Chinese tourists account for 15% of visitors.Despite the hit on some sectors of the economy, Australia’s tough stance on China is likely to play well with voters, according to Natasha Kassam, a former Australian diplomat who is the director of the Lowy Institute’s public opinion and foreign policy program.“It would be very significant and send a strong message in terms of future Chinese investment,” she said when asked about the ramifications of a forced sale of the Darwin port lease. “Australia was probably thinking a year ago it could reach a new settling point with China, but that’s proven elusive.”(Adds constitutional lawyer’s comments in 11th, 12th paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India's COVID-19 tragedy: What it feels like for Indian immigrants watching from afar, and how you can help

    India is currently grappling with a deadly surge of COVID-19 cases. While the situation may seem impossible, the global community can come together to help.

  • Covid in Varanasi: Anger rises as coronavirus rages in Modi's constituency

    Many in Varanasi are asking where their MP - India's prime minister - is in their hour of need.

  • A woman was charged with a felony after yelling racial slurs and throwing a Whopper at a Burger King employee because her tomato was 'too thick'

    According to police records seen by the Village News, Judith Ann Black, 77, admitted she was "angry" that the employee was not "fixing the issue" and threw the burger.

  • I’m a disabled police officer. My wife persuaded me to sign quit-claim deed so she could refinance our home at a better rate. Now she’s hinting at divorce

    ‘My wife’s income is over $100,000. My income is under $15,000 per year. She has a 30-year pension coming, a 401(k), savings, and her checking account.'

  • States set dates to lift COVID restrictions. Why experts say having a goal for reopening is important for mental health.

    Knowing that reopening is coming gives people time to psychologically adjust to the change, experts tell Yahoo Life.

  • Armed intruder stopped, shot by FBI agents after attempting to drive through CIA main entrance

    CIA security officers had been negotiating for hours when the person got out of a car holding a gun and was shot by FBI agents.

  • I meal-prepped ahead of my COVID-19 vaccine and the 2-day fever that followed. Here's what worked - and what I would do differently.

    I stocked up on soup, salad, and oats in anticipation of fever, chills, and nausea. Two dietitians told me what they approved of, and what they'd add.

  • Opposition chief calls for national lockdown as India's coronavirus cases cross 20 million

    Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for a nationwide lockdown as the country's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, becoming the second nation after the United States to pass the grim milestone. India's deadly second wave of infections, the world's biggest surge in coronavirus infections, has seen it take just over four months to add 10 million cases, versus more than 10 months for its first 10 million. Currently, the country has 3.45 million active cases.

  • Gates' marital split follows Melinda's long journey away from Bill's shadow

    When Melinda French Gates asked her husband, Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, to let her co-author the 2013 annual letter about their foundation, the conversation blew up into a fight. "It got hot," Melinda wrote in her 2019 book, "The Moment of Lift." "Bill said the process we had for the Annual Letter had been working well for the foundation for years, and he didn't see why it should change."

  • It's unlikely America will reach herd immunity, experts warn

    When will the United States reach herd immunity to COVID-19? Experts now say it might not — but that doesn't mean the virus has to remain a "society disrupter." That's according to a new report in The New York Times, which says there is now a "widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts" that in the U.S., the "herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever." The report explains that while experts once thought the U.S. may be able to reach this threshold when 60 to 70 percent of the population had immunity to COVID-19, it's now believed reaching 80 percent or more may actually be required due to the spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. This level may be out of reach, experts say, in part due to vaccine hesitancy. These experts think that COVID-19 may continue circulating in the United States for years, the Times reports, but that vaccines can help turn it into a "manageable threat" that could be "seasonal, like the flu, and affect mostly the young and healthy." "The virus is unlikely to go away," Emory University evolutionary biologist Rustom Antia told the Times. "But we want to do all we can to check that it's likely to become a mild infection." Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch also explained to the Times that by protecting those most at risk, COVID-19 can be turned "from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease," while evolutionary biologist Carl Bergstrom said that a "very sensible target" would be getting "to a point where we have just really sporadic little flare-ups." Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical adviser, acknowledged to the Times there's been a change in thinking on this among experts but noted that putting aside the "mystical level of herd immunity," if "you vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down." Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn CarterFlorida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, boosted by 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose 3,449 for a toll of 222,408, health ministry data showed. India becomes the world's second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. It took the south Asian country just over four months to add 10 million cases, versus more than 10 months for its first 10 million.

  • Sheriff: Wisconsin casino shooter was fired employee

    A man who shot and killed two people and wounded a third at a northeastern Wisconsin tribal casino restaurant had been fired from the eatery and ordered by a court to leave his former supervisor alone, according to court records. Bruce Pofahl, 62, walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar in Green Bay on Saturday and shot Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35, at a wait station at close range with a 9 mm handgun as dozens of patrons looked on, Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain said Monday during a news conference in Green Bay. As people were yelling and screaming, Pofahl went outside and shot another restaurant employee, 28-year-old Daniel Mulligan, the sheriff said.

  • Marvel reveals first footage from Chloé Zhao's 'Eternals' and new titles for 'Black Panther 2' and 'Captain Marvel 2'

    One week after winning historic Oscar, Zhao debuts footage from her MCU star-studded debut, with a cast that features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and a buff Kumail Nanjiani.

  • U.S. business moved to combat racism after George Floyd’s murder. Here’s what still needs to be done.

    On May 25, 2020, the brutal murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis sent shock waves throughout the U.S. and ushered in a modern civil rights movement in protest of deep-seated racial and economic disparity. Ripple effects were also felt throughout corporate America, with many companies realizing for the first time how critical — and precarious — their relationships with their customers, employees, and communities are. It was a watershed moment for corporate responsibility, and many organizations were quick to make sweeping promises and public commitments in their statements to address racial inequality.

  • There's not just one kind of vaccine hesitancy

    Data: The Harris Poll; Chart: Will Chase/AxiosAround 10% of Americans aren't very eager to get the vaccine, but they're not really hesitant either — they're just waiting to get it until they get around to it, according to new Harris polling. Why it matters: Making vaccination more convenient will be a big part of the difficult process of getting more shots in arms, now that many of the most eager Americans have gotten their shots.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: As of late April, 43% of respondents said they'd already gotten a shot and another 12% said they plan to go to get one the first day they're able to. 10% said they'll get the vaccine whenever they get around to it, and 21% said they will wait awhile and see before getting the vaccine. 14% of respondents said they won't get a vaccine — virtually unchanged since January.In the real world, about 56% of U.S. adults had received at least one shot as of Saturday, per the CDC, suggesting that we're getting very close to the end of the "vaccine eager" population. What they're saying: “As those Americans most eager to get the vaccine have now been able to do so, the hard part of earning the trust of those with hesitations or who don’t view it as a top priority begins," said John Gerzema, CEO of The Harris Poll.Between the lines: Young adults are most likely to say they'll get the vaccine whenever they get around to it, or want to wait and see before getting it.Black respondents were also particularly likely to say they want to wait and see before getting a shot.What we're watching: Making the shots convenient is one of the best ways to reach those who say they'll get it whenever they get around to it, Johns Hopkins' Tara Kirk Sell said."This is actually a very manageable issue. We have people who are willing to get the vaccine, we just have to get it to them," she said. "I think this is a group that is a prime target for the next stage of vaccination."Making vaccines available at workplaces, local pharmacies, and via mobile clinics can help this group, she said. On the other hand, people who want to wait and see generally don't yet trust the vaccines. Messengers like their doctor or their church (which may also be convenient) could be helpful for persuading this group.The bottom line: "Now we’re getting to people you’ve got to work harder to get to. You’ve either got to convince them…or you’ve got to get [the vaccine] to a place that’s more convenient to them," Kirk Sell said. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Liz Cheney and Donald Trump go to war over 'THE BIG LIE'

    Rep. Liz Cheney issued a forceful rebuke Monday of claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that his loss in the 2020 election was the result of fraud.