India to Trim Mega Insurer IPO Size, Issue Opens Next Week

Ruchi Bhatia, Siddhartha Singh and Suvashree Ghosh
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India slashed the size of its biggest initial public offering by about 60%, pressing ahead with the sale even as the war in Ukraine continues to weigh on investor demand.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will sell 221.4 million shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India at 902 rupees to 949 rupees each, according to the final prospectus filed with exchanges, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The offering next week could raise as much as 210 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) at the top end of the price range. That’s far lower than the 500 billion rupees targeted earlier, people with knowledge of the matter said at the time.

Even so, the IPO will be India’s largest, surpassing the 183 billion rupee sale by One97 Communications Ltd., the operator of Paytm, in November. A successful listing would need demand from both global and local funds, in a year when foreign investors have withdrawn $19 billion from Indian stock markets. The money will help bridge the country’s budget deficit, which risks becoming wider as fuel costs surge.

Key Details:

  • Government will sell 3.5% stake in state-run LIC, down from 5% planned earlier

  • Offer opens for anchor investors May 2, runs May 4-9 for other buyers

  • About 10% will be reserved for LIC policyholders who will also get a discount of 60 rupees on the IPO issue price

  • Retail investors to get a discount of 45 rupees

The sale, which had previously been touted as India’s Aramco moment in reference to Gulf oil giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s $29.4 billion listing in 2019, will test the depth of India’s capital markets. Firms in India have raised about $1.1 billion through IPOs this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That’s less than half of the nearly $3 billion raised in the same period in 2021.

LIC is a household name in India. With 2,000 branches, more than 100,000 employees and about 286 million policies, the Mumbai-headquartered company reaches practically every corner of the country. The 65-year-old firm has almost $500 billion in assets, 250 million policy holders and makes up almost two-thirds of the market.

(Updates with confirmation of prospectus details throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tennova healthcare has broad impact on Clarksville and Montgomery County

    Tennova healthcare has broad impact on Clarksville and Montgomery County

  • Fidelity to allow retirement savings allocation to bitcoin in 401(k) accounts

    The family controlled asset manager said MicroStrategy Inc, a major bitcoin corporate backer, will be the first employer to use the new product, which will be made available to other employers by the middle of the year. Through the new offering, employees will be able to invest in bitcoin through a Digital Assets Account (DAA) within the core lineup of their 401(k) plans, Fidelity said. Fidelity also said that Newfront, a retirement consulting services provider, has indicated that the DAA will help address a growing need among their client base.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • House 1/6 panel wants to hear from McCarthy after new audio

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol is redoubling its efforts to have GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy appear for an interview amid new revelations concerning his private conversations about the deadly attack, the chairman said Tuesday. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said the panel expects to decide this week about issuing a second request to McCarthy, who has declined to voluntarily appear before the panel. The committee is also looking at summoning a widening group of House Republicans for interviews, Thompson said, as more information emerges about their conversations with the Trump White House in the run-up to the Capitol siege.

  • Infrastructure Shares Gain on Xi Spending Vow: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of China’s infrastructure firms rallied on the back of President Xi Jinping’s pledge to step up construction to bolster an economy hammered by a widening series of Covid-related lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flo

  • Xi Calls for ‘All Out’ Infrastructure Push to Boost Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s President Xi Jinping made a bold commitment to boost infrastructure construction, the latest pledge by officials to bolster the economy as it gets hammered by a series of Covid-related lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut

  • Stocks extend sell-off, dollar firm on global growth fears

    A global stocks sell-off extended into the Asia morning on Wednesday, as growing fears about the global economy forced investors to dump riskier assets in favour of safe havens such as the U.S. dollar and government bonds. Financial markets, already anxious about the prospects for aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, a spike in global inflation and the Ukraine war, were rattled this week over slowdown fears in China as Beijing stuck firm to stringent COVID-19 lockdowns. News of Russia cutting gas supplies to Eastern Europe added to the sombre mood, sending the MSCI world equity index slumping to a 13-month low.

  • Disney Muni Bonds Are a Bargain After DeSantis Blow, Analysts Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should buy more municipal bonds sold by the embattled Walt Disney Co.’s special district, analysts at Municipal Market Analytics said. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows, UN Chief to UkraineBonds of Reedy Creek Improv

  • Sales of New U.S. Homes Drop to Lowest in Four Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Sales of new U.S. homes fell in March to a four-month low, indicating high prices and surging borrowing costs are putting more of a squeeze on the market. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyTech Stocks Fall Postmarket on Drag From Earnings: Markets WrapPu

  • Deported From France as Convicts, These Women Helped Build New Orleans

    The frigate was bound for the vast territory in what is now the United States that the French called “Louisiana” in honor of King Louis XIV. The vessel transported only female passengers, all of them convicts taken from one of Paris’s most notorious prisons. Authorities had suddenly become aware of a critical lack of Frenchwomen in a colony that Indies Company officials hoped to develop quickly and turn into a major producer of tobacco, thus allowing France to rival English colonies along the Chesapeake.

  • Indonesia may widen palm export ban to combat shortages

    JAKARTA (Reuters) -Indonesia will ban exports of RBD palm olein from midnight on April 28 until prices of bulk cooking oil drop to 14,000 rupiah per litre, a senior minister said on Tuesday, while a document showed it was prepared to widen the ban if there are shortages. The export ban will be imposed on all producers of refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm olein and applied on products under three HS codes, chief economic minister Airlangga Hartarto said in a statement. RBD palm olein, which is produced by crushing palm fruit and then processed to remove impurities, accounts for about 40% of Indonesia's total shipments of palm oil products, according to analysts' estimates, which means the ban could significantly affect export earnings in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

  • Boston Celtics Eliminate Brooklyn Nets With First Round 4-0 Sweep in NBA Playoffs

    The Boston Celtics have defeated the Brooklyn Nets in a first-round NBA playoff sweep to advance to...

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Jim Cramer Suggests 2 Airline Stocks to Buy; Here’s What Morgan Stanley Thinks

    This last week of April is bringing us another round of the market volatility that we’ve been seeing all year. Conditions like these – featuring sharp swings both up and down – are confusing but not necessarily bad for investors. There are opportunities to be found, and that’s the key point in the view of CNBC's Jim Cramer. In fact, Cramer is not shy about making two specific recommendations for investors given today’s market conditions. Cramer is recommending airline stocks. Not the smaller dis

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • The stock market is poised to rebound this week as corporate buybacks return, JPMorgan's quant guru says

    To position for upside in the stock market, JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic recommends investors take a barbell approach to their portfolio.

  • 10 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 REIT stocks that pay monthly dividends. If you want to see some more REITs that generate monthly income, click 5 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. For exposure to the real estate sector, the next best opportunity is to explore real estate investment trusts. The investment firm CFRA believes […]