India, US to expand military engagement, defense ties

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sit to deliver a joint press statement in New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The top officials from India and the United States Saturday said the two countries will expand their military engagement, underscoring a sign of strengthening defense ties between the two democracies amid China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SHEIKH SAALIQ
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Top defense officials from India and the United States pledged Saturday to expand their military engagement, underscoring the strengthening defense ties between two countries concerned over China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met in New Delhi and agreed to deepen defense cooperation, intelligence sharing and logistics.

“India is an increasingly important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics. I reaffirm our commitment to a comprehensive forward-looking defense partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the Indo-Pacific region,” Austin said.

Austin is making the first visit to India by a top member of President Joe Biden's administration. His visit follows a meeting last week between leaders of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, which together make up the four Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad.

The Quad is seen as a counterweight to China, who critics say is flexing its military muscle in the South China Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait and along its northern border with India.

China has called the Quad an attempt to contain its ambitions.

Austin's Indian counterpart, Singh, said the talks were focused on “expanding military-to-military engagement.”

“We are determined to realize the full potential of comprehensive global strategic partnership,” Singh said.

Austin arrived in New Delhi on Friday and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi “outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries and emphasized the important role of bilateral defense cooperation in India-U.S. ties.”

Before the talks on Saturday, Austin visited the National War Memorial and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor.

The timing of Austin’s visit, which follows talks between high-ranking U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska amid a bitter exchange of words, signals the importance Biden places on New Delhi as a security ally.

The U.S. and India have steadily ramped up their military relationship in recent years and signed a string of defense deals and deepened military cooperation. In 2019, the two sides concluded defense deals worth over $3 billion. Bilateral defense trade increased from near zero in 2008 to $15 billion in 2019.

The U.S.-India security partnership enjoys strong bipartisan support in Washington, and it has grown significantly since the early 2000s even though trade agreements have been a sticking point. But in recent years, relations between the countries have been driven by a convergence of interests to counter China.

More recently, India drew closer to the U.S. following its months-long military standoff with China along their disputed border in eastern Ladakh, where deadly clashes erupted last year. Tensions between the nuclear-armed Asian giants have eased after the two countries pulled back troops from one area of contention.

Recommended Stories

  • Nokia Announces Partnership With AT&T For 5G Technology

    Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) has landed another partnership for its 5G technology. This time with AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T). What Happened: On Thursday, Nokia announced it entered into a five-year partnership with AT&T for use of Nokia’s C-Band Solutions Portfolio. The C-Band portfolio, which includes Nokia’s 5G technology, will be deployed to AT&T customers across parts of the U.S. with the first phase opening up toward the end of 2021. The deal will help AT&T to increase its network capacity to support 5G coverage, both indoor and outdoor, and will include Nokia’s MIMO antenna solutions, macro remote radio heads and next-generation AirScale baseband equipment, all of which are part of its C-Band portfolio. Why It Matters: Nokia was the first company to demonstrate a live C-Band network in the U.S., according to the press release, and a number of companies including AT&T have sought to integrate Nokia’s technology to digitally transform their businesses. See also: How to Buy Nokia (NOK) Stock By the end of this year, AT&T will deploy the first phase of Nokia’s C-Band, which at auction opened up 280 MHz of spectrum with 100 MHz of spectrum available for 5G deployments. Support for 5G standalone networks, non-standalone networks, cloud-based implementations and Open RAN products are also included. “AT&T is committed to bringing the power of 5G to businesses and communities across the nation, and our C-Band deployments with Nokia will help add 5G capacity where it’s needed,” said Igal Elbaz, AT&T's senior vice president of wireless and access technology, in the release. What’s More: This latest deal follows the new partnerships Nokia announced this week with Amazon.com Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Cloud and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) for use of Nokia’s cloud technology. Related Link: Want more trading ideas? Tune into Benzinga on YouTube. (Photo: Nokia) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNokia Technology To Be Integrated Across AWS, Google And Microsoft Platforms© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Taliban insist on Islamic system for Afghanistan and sticking to troop withdrawal deadline

    The Taliban on Friday pushed back against major regional players at a conference in Moscow who said Afghanistan should not return to being an Islamic emirate, and it warned the United States against keeping troops in Afghanistan beyond their agreed withdrawal date. At a summit in Moscow on Thursday, six weeks ahead of a deadline set last year for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, the United States, Russia, China and Pakistan called on the warring Afghan sides to agree on an immediate ceasefire.

  • Schumer Wants Everyone in Electric Cars — And Will Pay To Make It Happen

    Following the $1.9 trillion American Rescue plan, signed into law last week, the Biden administration is preparing an infrastructure package. As part of the package, Senate Majority Leader Chuck...

  • Proposed House Bill Would Allow U.S. Cannabis Industry Access to Banks, But Not Stock Listings

    A bill introduced Friday has a good chance of getting House and Senate approval to let U.S. cannabis operations to use banks. But the bill doesn't include the long-sought permission to list the U.S. operators' stocks.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as a “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied with the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesia urges ASEAN leaders to hold summit on Myanmar coup

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged a halt to violence in Myanmar and asked the fellow leaders of Southeast Asia countries to hold a summit on the crisis. “Indonesia urges that the use of violence in Myanmar be stopped immediately to avoid more victims,” Widodo told a televised address, offering his condolences to the victims and their families. Widodo, the leader of Southeast Asia’s largest economy, said that he will immediately contact the sultan of Brunei, which holds the rotating presidency of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to set up an ASEAN summit to address Myanmar’s turmoil.

  • 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' guest arrested days after appearing on the show

    Tucker Carlson provides update on bistro owner arrested for resisting COVID-19 orders

  • George Floyd's drug use could play a significant role in ex-officer Derek Chauvin's trial

    Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill has allowed some video and photos from Floyd's May 2019 arrest - one year before his death -into evidence.

  • 13 members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus refused to condemn Myanmar's generals who violently overthrew elected leaders

    On Twitter, Caucus chair Rep. Andy Biggs said the violence resulting from the coup is "tragic," but that "there is suffering everywhere in the world."

  • COVID-19 vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on March 18

    DHEC is changing the way it distributes COVID-19 vaccines in an effort to reduce the number of appointment cancellations.

  • Kevin McCarthy tries to distance himself from Trump election conspiracies despite previously backing them

    ‘President Trump won this election, so everyone who’s listening, do not be quiet’

  • China says 'strong smell of gunpowder' sensed in US talks

    China said Friday a “strong smell of gunpowder and drama” resulted from talks with top American diplomats in Alaska, continuing the contentious tone of the first face-to-face meetings under the Biden administration. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, speaking in Beijing, said American officials at the Alaska meetings had provoked Chinese officials into making a “solemn response” after U.S. officials made “groundless attacks” against Chinese foreign and domestic policies. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi took aim at each other’s country’s policies on Thursday in their meeting in Anchorage.

  • What next for QAnon if its latest deadline for Donald Trump’s heroic return proves another disappointment?

    Conspiracy theory cult expects ex-president to finally make his comeback on 20 March, its gory fantasies of bloody uprising and revenge executions persisting two months after Joe Biden’s inauguration

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 40 million people in India have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine so far.

  • Every celebrity who's been revealed on 'The Masked Singer'

    From Sarah Palin as the Bear to Kermit the Frog as the Snail, here's every celebrity to be unmasked on "The Masked Singer."

  • Singapore says makes biggest cannabis seizure in 14 years

    Singapore's anti-narcotics agency has made its biggest seizure of cannabis in 14 years after conducting a series of raids this week in the city-state, which has some of the world's toughest drugs laws including capital punishment. A total of more than 35 kg (77 lb) of narcotics including about 20.5 kg of cannabis, as well as heroin, crystal methamphetamine and other drugs were seized in the raids, Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said. "This operation shows that cannabis remains a clear and present threat to society," a CNB spokesman told a briefing on Thursday.

  • Myanmar doctor - remote villager to revolutionary

    The people of Myanmar have been living under a coup by the country’s military since the beginning of February, but a resistance to the army’s rule has been gathering pace -- and one man has become a face of that resistance.Dr Sasa was in the capital Naypyitaw on the night troops took power, expecting to take a job in Aung San Suu Kyi’s cabinet, after running a successful election campaign for her party in his native Chin state.Her arrest and the junta that’s followed has thrust the doctor turned politician into the limelight, as a leader of the so-called "Spring Revolution."Sasa spoke to Reuters from an undisclosed location, after having to flee his country in disguise. He says the military has "declared the war on the people of Myanmar.”"I was told to escape as soon as possible because militaries were everywhere, you know. They started to do harm particularly like myself, I was still in a way very young, energetic, I don't want to be captured like a rat and put in a box."Born in the mountainous and remote region of Chin, near the border with India, Sasa does not know when he was born or even his exact age — since records were hardly kept. He thinks he's about 40. He was also the first of his village to go to secondary school.He came from a persecuted Christian minority, and says soldiers raped women in his family. He worked his way up to become a doctor after working construction jobs in India, then studying in Armenia.Sasa is now the international envoy for the civilian government, who convened a virtual parliament in the chaotic days after the coup and quickly amassed millions of followers on social media.“Theyhave just taken away our future from us, you know we want to be free, we want to be thriving, we want to be innovative, but all that has been gone and taken, brought down by guns that is bought by tax payers money."He added he has no regrets about risking his life in pursuit of democracy.Reuters is unable to verify the numbers, but independent estimates say security forces have arrested over 2,000 people and more than 200 have been killed.A spokesman for Myanmar’s junta did not answer calls seeking comment.

  • African leaders say Europe's stop-go approach to the AstraZeneca vaccine has made their rollouts harder

    This will "clearly not be helpful" to public confidence in the vaccine, the director of Africa CDC said on Thursday.

  • U.S. and China spar over racism at United Nations

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, who is Black, clashed with her Chinese counterpart on Friday when she described her own experience with racism as a challenge, but said for millions of people in countries like China and Myanmar it was deadly. China's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dai Bing responded that Thomas-Greenfield had "in an exceptional case admitted to her country's ignoble human rights record, but that does not give her country the license to get on a high horse and tell other countries what to do."