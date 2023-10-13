India v Pakistan: Battle of nerves at arch-rivals' cricket World Cup clash

Cricket's most famous rivalry resumes as hosts India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup in Ahmedabad.

The match on Saturday has been described as the "blockbuster event" of the tournament - millions will tune in to watch the game and the 132,000-capacity stadium is expected to be full.

Both sides have made confident starts in the tournament, winning their first two matches.

But India v Pakistan is one fixture where past performances don't guarantee a win. It's the ultimate test of skill, preparedness, strategy and above everything else, nerves.

With millions of cheering fans who see the match as a war, it comes down to the players' ability to keep the noise out and treat it like any other game.

Both teams have players who can do this to put up a performance that matches the monumental occasion.

India will start as firm favourites because of their uncanny record of winning all seven World Cup matches against Pakistan.

But the visitors are unpredictable.

Babar Azam leads Pakistan's batting line-up

They entered the Asia Cup in September as the world's top one-day team but crashed out in the semi-finals. But when it's their day, Pakistan can dismantle any side.

Their batting prowess revolves around their charismatic but often understated captain Babar Azam. His sublime stroke play is a treat to watch but what makes him special is his ability to switch gears effortlessly.

He paces his innings quietly, almost like hiding in plain sight. Before his opponents realise what's happening, his score has reached the 50s or 60s and then he starts hitting fours and sixes at will. He also stays calm on the field and gives little away - no matter how the match is going.

India should also take note of his average in one-day internationals, which is at 70 since the last World Cup in 2019.

If he gets going, India will be in trouble. But he is not the only hurdle for them.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan is in scintillating form - he scored an unbeaten 131 to help his side chase down Sri Lanka's imposing target of 344 on Tuesday.

Abdullah Shafique scored a century in the match and cemented his place in international cricket.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq also have the ability to make things difficult for India. But what remains to be seen is whether they can rebuild the innings in case both Babar and Rizwan fall cheaply.

If India manage to run through the top easily, they will be aiming to exploit the perceived weakness in the Pakistani middle-order.

But if the visitors lack in batting, their bowling could make up for it.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is the key player for Pakistan

Pakistan's bowlers were sub-par against Sri Lanka, and the team's sloppy fielding didn't help them either. But the match against India is a theatre where every player wants to give his best performance. And that is the catalyst that Pakistan's bowlers might need to bounce back.

It's often said that Pakistan is a "factory" for fast bowlers as they consistently produce pacers who have either brute speed or swinging abilities that are almost like an artform.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has both. His faultless ability to bowl consistently in the right areas and set up batters for a rash shot is now well known.

India will look to either play him out quietly or launch an attack to subdue him at the start.

Pakistan will miss Naseem Shah as he is out because of an injury but Afridi will find fierce partners in Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali.

Their spin department relies hugely on Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz but there are questions over whether they can trouble Indian batters as much as their pace counterparts.

India's star-studded battling line-up has the quality to mute Pakistani attack, especially spinners.

Captain Rohit Sharma, who showed his class and destructive ability with a 63-ball century against Afghanistan on Wednesday, will most likely start the innings with attacking left-hander Ishan Kishan.

But he will miss his regular opening partner Shubman Gill if illness forces the latter to skip the match. Gill has been in top form and his absence will be felt but India has enough bench strength to fill in for him.

Virat Kohli is a formidable opponent for Pakistan

Seeing Rohit amass runs has cheered Indian fans. He showed signs of being in good form with his seamless cover drives, thunderous sixes and fearless pull shots.

The Indian captain alone can take the game away from Pakistan if he gets going. He is an opener who likes to play deep and finish games. The right-hander scored five centuries - the most by any batter in a World Cup - in 2019.

But if Pakistan can get past Rohit, they will face one of the game's all-time-greats - Virat Kohli.

He is a formidable opponent for Pakistan. Just last month, he scored a fluent century against them in the Asia Cup to help his side record an emphatic win.

Few can forget his masterclass of an innings where he scored 82 to help India chase down 160 in the T20 World Cup in 2022 against Pakistan.

Many fans call him the "messiah" who emerges every time India need him to perform. His ability to fight till the end often motivates other players around him - KL Rahul is an example.

Rahul was the other centurion against Pakistan at the Asia Cup in September. When India were in deep trouble after losing three wickets for two runs in their opening World Cup match against Australia last week, the team again looked at the "messiah" to deliver - and he did.

Once again it was Rahul at the other end as the duo batted almost until the finish to take their team to the target of 200 on a difficult wicket.

The batting that follows Rohit, Rahul and Kohli also offers no reprieve. Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav are stylish batters who can drop the anchor when needed and also go into attack mode if required.

Then there are the dangerous all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja who can provide late flourishes and finish games for India.

Jasprit Bumrah leads India's pace attack

The matches between the neighbours are often seen as a contest between India's famed batters and Pakistan's fierce bowling attack.

But that's not the case any more. Today India has an enviable bowling line-up who have the ability to overrun Pakistani batting.

Jasprit Bumrah is almost unplayable when he finds his rhythm and he has been in good form since returning from a long injury hiatus. His pace partners Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are different in nature but can take crucial wickets when needed.

While Shami believes in controlled aggression, Siraj is all about heart and pace. But India may not go with all three pacers if the wicket at the Narendra Modi stadium offers spin.

In the spin department, Kuldeep Yadav has been a revelation. His comeback to the team has been sensational. In the Asia Cup match, he made Pakistani batters sweat for each run and finished the game with five wickets, helping India record an resounding win by 228 runs.

Then there is Jadeja and veteran spinner R Ashwin who can put the brakes on Pakistan's innings with their accurate bowling. But the trick lies in the right combination - whether Rohit goes with three pacers and two spinners, or the other way around, will be a tough decision.

The teams are likely to wait until the last moment to fine-tune their strategy. Meanwhile, there's no doubt that fans will get to see a good game of cricket.

