India vaccination: Six months on, India's vaccine drive is lagging

·4 min read
A health worker prepares a dose of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 coronavirus during vaccination on wheels in Kolkata On June 26,2021.
Since 16 January, India has administered more than 390 million doses

Six months after India began the world's largest vaccination drive, it has administered jabs to just over five percent of its target population.

It's currently vaccinating around four million people every day, but it needs to give about eight to nine million jabs a day to vaccinate everyone who is eligible by the end of this year.

Despite a promising start in January, the drive has lagged in recent months because of low supply and delays in approving new vaccines.

Most countries, especially those in the developing world, have struggled to access vaccines - a challenge that India, as the world's largest vaccine maker, didn't expect to face.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government didn't place orders from vaccine makers early enough - and a devastating second wave in April pushed them to expand the drive too quickly to the entire adult population, which is nearly a billion.

How is India's rollout going?

Since 16 January, India has administered more than 390 million doses.

Some 312 million people have been fully vaccinated so far - and about 77 million have received just one dose.

Only over 5% of India&#39;s adult population has been fully vacccinated
Only over 5% of India's adult population has been fully vacccinated

On Friday, India reported 38,949 new Covid cases - less than a tenth of its caseload at the peak of the second wave in early May.

But doctors say that a third wave is inevitable given that the country has fully reopened even as the threat of new variants looms large.

The drop in the average number of daily vaccine doses is also worrying experts.

And there is a gender gap - government data shows 14% fewer women are getting vaccinated. This is especially true in rural India where women have limited access to the internet and are hesitant or scared to take the vaccine.

Although a higher number of doses are being administered daily in rural areas, the share of population being vaccinated in urban areas is still greater.

Daily doses administered in urban and rural areas
Daily doses administered in urban and rural areas

"Why is our country's vaccine programme faltering even after so many days?" asked capital Delhi's deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, as he reported on Tuesday that the city had run out of doses, forcing many government-run centrs to shut.

In June, the federal government told the Supreme Court that 1.35 billion doses will become available between August and December. It would take about 1.8 billion doses to vaccinate all eligible adults in India.

In an affidavit in the court, the government presented the projected availability of five vaccines:

-500 millions doses of Covishield

-400 million doses of Covaxin

-300 million doses of a vaccine from Indian firm Biological E

-100 million doses from Sputnik V

-50 million doses of ZyCov-Di, being developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus-Cadila

But supply shortages persist - and reports say that the drive is likely fall short of its targets in July.

Which vaccines is India using?

India is using three vaccines - the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, known locally as Covishield; Covaxin by Indian firm Bharat Biotech; and Russian-made Sputnik V.

A health worker prepares a dry run of Covid-19 vaccinations inside a Covid-19 vaccination
Eligible people can book their jabs online or walk into centres.

The government has also authorised Indian pharma company Cipla to import Moderna's vaccine, which has shown nearly 95% efficacy against Covid-19. But it's not clear yet how many doses will be made available to India.

Several more vaccines are in various stages of approval.

Vaccination is voluntary. State-run clinics and hospitals are offering free jabs, but people can also pay 250 rupees ($3.4; £2.4) for a dose at private facilities.

The government is spending around $5bn to provide free doses at state-run clinics, public health centres and hospitals

Have there been 'adverse events' after vaccination?

People can experience side effects from vaccines.

India has a 34-year-old surveillance programme for monitoring "adverse events" following immunisation. Experts say a failure to transparently report such incidents could lead to fear-mongering around vaccines.

A health worker takes part in a dry run or mock drill for the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery held at SSKM hospital in Kolkata on January 8, 2021
State-run hospitals are offering free jabs, but people can also pay 250 rupees ($3.4; £2.4) a dose at private facilities

India has reported more than 23,000 "adverse events" after vaccination as of 17 May. Most of them were classified as "minor" - anxiety, vertigo, giddiness, dizziness, fever and pain.

It also examined 700 cases of "severe adverse events" and reported 488 deaths until mid-June.

But the government said the this did not mean they were due to vaccination, adding that "the risk of dying following vaccination is negligible compared to the known risk of dying due to Covid-19 disease".

Charts by Shadab Nazmi

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Unpopular Olympics, COVID-19: Japan's Suga risks becoming short-term premier

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Struggling with rising coronavirus cases and a deeply unpopular Olympics, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is at risk of becoming the next in a long line of short-term leaders. The 72-year-old Suga, long-time right-hand man of former premier Shinzo Abe, has seen his support sink to just over 30% - traditionally considered a danger line for Japanese leaders - from around 70% when he took office last September. Suga took over after Abe, citing ill health, ended a tenure that lasted nearly eight years and made him Japan's longest-serving premier.

  • India orders 660 million vaccine doses amidst warnings over shortages - media

    (Reuters) -The Indian government has ordered 660 million vaccine doses for August-December, its largest procurement, local news reports said on Friday, as state authorities and health experts warned that shortages could leave millions vulnerable if coronavirus infections surge again. The government has now ordered 375 million more doses of AstraZeneca's locally produced Covishield and 285 million doses of Bharat Biotech's homegrown Covaxin, the Economic Times newspaper reported, citing sources. The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures Covishield, has raised monthly production to about 100 million doses.

  • Karen Gillan on going full action heroine for Gunpowder Milkshake

    The actress reveals the stunt advice she got from Michelle Yeoh — and her hopes for the next chapter of the Marvel universe.

  • Bush hits Biden on Afghanistan withdrawal, says fallout will be 'unbelievably bad'

    Former President George W. Bush ripped the Biden administration's decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, saying locals will be put in harm's way.

  • Looting and rioting break out across South Africa in wake of former President Zuma’s imprisonment

    What started as protests against the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma has morphed into collective rage against the persistent poverty and inequality across South Africa with widespread looting and violence. Debora Patta reports.

  • World leaders dial in as New Zealand hosts special APEC meeting on pandemic

    U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Jinping and other world leaders meet virtually on Friday for the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, seeking collective actions to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts. New Zealand, the revolving Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation host, said this week it will chair the extraordinary meeting ahead of a formal gathering in November, the first time such an additional meeting has been held. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stressed the importance of the 21-economy group working together to navigate a way out of the pandemic in a call with Biden ahead of the meeting.

  • MSNBC Streaming Expansion: Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace to Launch New Shows

    Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Capehart are among the MSNBC anchors taking on new programming duties — but not on MSNBC. MSNBC will expand its streaming-video channel, renamed “The Choice From MSNBC,” by adding several hours of new daily programming to the entity, and developing new shows. “The Choice” is found on Peacock, and […]

  • Gigi Hadid worried she wasn't 'good enough to be a mom' while she was pregnant with daughter Khai

    The 26-year-old supermodel and her partner, Zayn Malik, welcomed their first child together in September 2020.

  • We're conservatives and we're fighting against climate change: Here's how.

    The conservative approach is can-do and optimistic. Conservatives do not accept a false choice between American prosperity and a healthy planet.

  • Europe Trounces U.S., Asia in Race to Turn Capital Markets Green

    (Bloomberg) -- Ethical ambitions are becoming the centerpiece of European credit markets, making the region the undisputed world leader in sustainable financing.One dollar out of every $5 raised this year by European issuers has been linked to borrowers’ performance in Environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. That ratio increases to one out of $3 for corporate loans. Those shares in overall loans are several times higher than the proportions for the Americas and Asia-Pacific.The d

  • Over 70 dead, hundreds of businesses destroyed in week long riots and looting in South Africa

    A week of violence, rioting, and looting has now killed more than 70 people and wrecked hundreds of businesses. The unrest began ten days ago in protest of the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma but morphed quickly into civil unrest over crippling poverty and a brutal fifth wave of COVID. Debora Patta went out with the police unit recovering stolen property and arresting the perpetrators.

  • Poll: Without Trump in the race, DeSantis dominates 2024 GOP White House hopefuls

    Nationally, the Florida governor’s popularity among Republican voters has skyrocketed.

  • No deal reached on Nord Stream pipeline as Merkel visits Biden

    The White House is not expecting any agreement on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to emerge from President Biden's meeting on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, despite speculation that such a deal could be close.Why it matters: The Russia-to-Germany natural gas pipeline faces strong bipartisan opposition in Washington, but Biden in May waived sanctions on the company working to complete it. The White House noted that the pipeline was already mostly finished and said Biden wanted goo

  • Officials, Taliban strike ceasefire deal in western Afghanistan, says provincial governor

    KABUL (Reuters) -Government officials in a western Afghan province said on Thursday they had negotiated "an indefinite ceasefire" with the Taliban to prevent further attacks on the capital of the province. The move came after fighters from the Islamist group secured complete control over all the districts in Badghis province, reflecting wider gains by the Taliban over territory and infrastructure in the weeks since U.S. President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops by Sept. 11. "Ten tribal elders had taken the responsibility of ceasefire, so they first talked to the Taliban, and then talked to the local government and both sides reached a ceasefire," the provincial governor, Husamuddin Shams, told Reuters.

  • This year's Olympics will feature a historic number of LGBTQ athletes

    At least 142 athletes who are publicly out as LGBTQ are headed to the Olympics, which begin one week from today.Why it matters: That's more than have participated at all other Summer Games combined, per Outsports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: Those 142 athletes include the first transgender Olympians and represent 25 different countries.The U.S. leads the way with 34, followed by Canada (16), the U.K. (15) and the Netherlands (13).Wome

  • ‘The Suicide Squad': Early Reactions Hail ‘Hilariously Violent and Heartfelt’ Movie

    Warner Bros. gave select fans and critics an early look at “The Suicide Squad” on Wednesday night at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles, and the first reactions spilling out on social media are enthusiastic bordering on hyperbolic. Now first, as always, it’s wise to take these things with a grain of salt. Studios curate very early movie previews — “The Suicide Squad” doesn’t hit theaters until Aug. 6 — to maximize hype. Plenty of times fans have poured out of a screening of a movie with gushing pra

  • India's COVID-19 infection rate edges up, with second wave yet to abate

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -A rise in India's COVID-19 infection rate is worrying authorities who are concerned that pilgrimages and tourism could prove to be "superspreader" events in the battle to douse a devastating second wave of infections that has killed thousands. In a pilgrimage this month, thousands of Hindus are set to walk hundreds of miles across northern cities, carrying pitchers of water from the Ganges, a river they consider sacred. The pilgrims could act as "super spreaders" and set off a third wave of infections, a top medical body has warned.

  • Rouhani: Iran can enrich uranium to 90% purity if needed

    The nuclear deal caps the fissile purity to which Tehran can refine uranium at 3.67%, well under the 20% achieved before the agreement and far below the 90% suitable for a nuclear weapon. Iran has long denied any intention of developing nuclear weapons.Iran has been breaching the deal in several ways after the United States withdrew from the agreement in 2018, including by producing 20% and 60% enriched uranium.Rouhani, who will hand over the presidency to hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi on Aug. 5, was quoted by state news agency IRNA as implicitly criticizing Iran's top decision makers for "not allowing" his government to revive the nuclear deal during its term in office.

  • Overdose Deaths Hit U.S. Record; Asia Cases Soar: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. drug overdose deaths soared almost 30% to a record 93,331 in 2020, or an average of 256 a day, in yet another health concern tied to a pandemic that’s killed more than 600,000 Americans.In Europe, health officials say data supporting the use of vaccine boosters remains thin, and they urged countries in the region to speed up inoculation programs amid the rise of the delta variant. Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said those younger than 35 need to get shots, noting in a stat

  • Officials in Kashmir ban animal sacrifice on Muslim holiday

    Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have banned the sacrifice of animals during the upcoming Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday, in a ruling that is likely to further stoke anti-India anger in the disputed Muslim-majority region. Generally, cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, and slaughtering them or eating beef is illegal or restricted across much of the country. Despite the ban on cow slaughter in Kashmir, beef is widely available across much of the Muslim-majority areas.