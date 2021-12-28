India vaccine rates sluggish as omicron spreads
Hesitancy and a sense of complacency are hindering India's vaccination campaign, despite a rise in the number of omicron coronavirus infections. (Dec. 28)
Data from a new study suggests that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can persist in different parts of the body for months after infection, including the heart and brain.Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found the virus can spread widely from the respiratory tract to almost every other organ in the body and linger for months.The researchers described the study as the "most comprehensive analysis to date" of the virus's...
As her patient lay face down, Alissa Zingman gingerly felt the woman's neck and spine for tension pulling her bones slightly out of place. "It feels like I can't breathe, like there's an alarm going off in my head," her patient said.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Zingman gently applied pressure to resolve the tension and coax the bones back into place. After a few minutes, the doctor's thumbs and hands began to hurt.
How do you tell if you've contracted COVID-19, or is it the flu or allergies? It can be tricky, but here are some guidelines.
In many cases, COVID-19 can be entirely asymptomatic. Here's what to do if you test positive without any symptoms.
U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. The CDC’s isolation and quarantine guidance has confused the public, and the new recommendations are “happening at a time when more people are testing positive for the first time and looking for guidance,” said Lindsay Wiley, an American University public health law expert.
With Florida reporting record new COVID-19 cases and South Florida leading the surge, all eyes are now on hospitalizations, which generally increase about two weeks after a spike in infections.
Exercise is fantastic for you - and now, new research suggests it's so good for chronic inflammation that it's like creating your own natural supply of CBD.
“Our finding from this study of over 5 million older Americans is definitely a very welcome, ‘good news story.’”
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the U.S. and in North Carolina. Here's what you need to know about the omicron variant, rise in cases and more.
COVID tests are in short supply, but it's still possible to find some, including for free. Here's what to look for, and how to get an accurate result.
Holiday gatherings are taking place as the highly contagious new COVID-19 variant establishes itself across the U.S.
Emerging evidence shows children are getting infected with the coronavirus and being hospitalized at alarming rates relative to pre-omicron days.
U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.
These tips are worth a spot on your to-do list.
