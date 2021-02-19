India virus infections at three-week high, Mumbai hires marshals to enforce mask-wearing

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday its biggest jump in new coronavirus infections in three weeks, with 13,193 cases, while thousands of marshals fanned out to enforce mask wearing across the financial capital of Mumbai, which is battling a recent spurt.

The tally of confirmed infections is 10.96 million, the second highest after the United States, with more than 156,000 deaths. But actual infections could range as high as 300 million, a government serological survey showed this month.

In recent days, 75% of India's new cases have been reported from the southern state of Kerala and Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, a densely populated city of 20 million people. The two states already had the highest number of reported infections.

Health experts suggest the re-opening of educational institutes in Kerala and resumption of suburban train services in Mumbai could be key factors.

After a gap of 11 months, Mumbai resumed on Feb. 1 full suburban train services, which before the pandemic carried a daily average of 8 million people.

The city has begun hiring marshals to enforce mask wearing. Out of nearly 5,000 marshals, around 300 would be deployed on the rail network, city authorities said.

Indians have largely given up on masks and social distancing, Reuters reporting shows.

"Coronavirus ... has not yet left the country," the health ministry said on Twitter. "We still need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. No carelessness till there is a cure."

Despite the recent rise infections, India's daily tally of new cases remains well below a mid-September peak of nearly 100,000. Testing numbers have also fallen to about 800,000 a day from more than 1 million.

Since starting its vaccine campaign in mid-January, India has administered nearly 10 million doses, aiming to cover 300 million people by August.

(Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Anuron Kumar Mitra; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Hungary to ramp up vaccinations to fight third COVID-19 wave: PM

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that the country's health care system will withstand pressure from a rising third COVID-19 wave and ramp up inoculations with new vaccine shipments. Several central European countries have struggled to maintain health care services as the pandemic spreads rapidly, with Slovakia asking for help from EU partners. As large Chinese and Russian vaccine shipments join Western drugs to help the vaccination effort, Budapest expects to inoculate 1.2 million of its 10 million citizens by early March and 2.5 million by early April, Orban told public radio.

  • Storm blackouts plagued Texas in 2011, too. How much did energy regulators actually change?

    A decade ago, a winter storm exposed vulnerabilities in the Texas electric grid. Did anything really change?

  • Renault flags difficult year after record $9.7 billion loss

    Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo warned of lingering headwinds in 2021 as a shortage of electronic chips added to uncertainties, after the COVID-19 pandemic dragged the French carmaker to an 8 billion euro loss last year. De Meo, who took over in July, is looking at ways to boost profitability and sales at Renault while pushing ahead with cost cuts, and there were early signs of improving momentum as margins inched up in the second half of 2020. Renault is facing new challenges as the European Union tightens emissions regulations and after rivals PSA and Fiat Chrysler joined forces to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-biggest automaker.

  • Retail sales slump in January amid lockdown

    Sales fell sharply last month with much of the High Street closed amid the latest Covid restrictions.

  • Newmark’s Quarterly Results Beat Estimates As Capital Markets Pick Up; Shares Gain 6%

    Newmark Group Inc.’s shares surged 5.7% on Feb. 18 as the commercial real estate advisory company outpaced analysts’ expectations in the fourth quarter. Though industry volumes were impacted by the pandemic, capital markets performed well. Newmark’s (NMRK) 4Q adjusted earnings dropped 43.4% to $0.30 per share on a year-over-year basis, but beat the Street estimates of $0.25 per share. Revenues declined 4.9% to $601.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $478.9 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA came in at $112.9 million in the quarter, down 34.3% year-over-year. Leasing revenues decreased 45% to $138.4 million, while capital markets revenues increased 15.3% to $190.3 million, driven by record investment sales volumes. Newmark CEO Barry M. Gosin commented, “We continued to see improvement in the fourth quarter as our capital markets and debt origination volumes increased 21% to a record $32 billion.” “We remain focused on increasing recurring revenues in Mortgage Servicing, Global Corporate Services, Property Management, and Valuation & Advisory. Additionally, we continue to expand our presence in key growth markets that are benefiting from demographic tailwinds. Based on the strong foundation we have built, Newmark expects to outperform as industry volumes recover,” Gosin added. For 2021, the company expects double-digit revenue growth. The adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to expand more than 20%. On execution of cost savings initiatives, $60 million of permanent savings is anticipated. (See Newmark stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the 4Q results, Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy increased the stock’s price target to $14 (51.7% upside potential) from $11 and reiterated a Buy rating. The analyst highlighted “better line of sight into the pace of the recovery for the CRE market, most notably a rebound in capital markets transaction revenues.” Additionally, the analyst argued that “the accelerated receipt of NDAQ shares will provide Newmark with substantial liquidity over the coming quarters with which to aggressively repurchase shares, reduce debt, and pursue hiring and acquisitions.” The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 2 Buys and 2 Holds. The average analyst price target of $9.81 implies 6% upside potential to current levels. Shares have gained 26.6% so far this year. Related News: Q2 Holdings’ 1Q Sales Outlook Exceeds Street Estimates; Street Is Bullish Shopify’s 4Q Sales Pop 94% As Online Buying Booms; Shares Dip 3.3% NiSource Outperforms 4Q Earnings Estimates, Misses On Revenues More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Universal Display 4Q Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates; Shares Rise 3.7% Walmart Posts Record 4Q Revenues As eCommerce Sales Boom; Shares Dip 6.5% Tractor Supply To Buy Orscheln Farm and Home For $297M Palantir Partners With Akin Gump For Legal Digital Service Platform

  • Airlines, renewables companies push Biden to make air travel greener

    U.S airlines and renewables companies are lobbying the Biden administration to back a big increase in subsidies for lower-carbon aviation fuel, arguing new incentives are needed to help fight climate change and will also make their recovery from the pandemic much greener, industry trade groups told Reuters. The push reflects the hefty price that U.S. taxpayers may be asked to pay as President Joe Biden seeks to follow through on his plan to both decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050 and to help battered industries recover from the economic meltdown. Air travel contributes around 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the Air Transport Action Group said.

  • Woman shot protesting Myanmar military takeover dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine, 19, was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. Video showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

  • U.K. Retail Sales Plunge More Than Expected in January Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. retail sales fell more than twice as fast as expected in January as the latest national lockdown closed stores in what’s traditionally a busy period with post-holiday discounts.Sales in shops and online fell 8.2% after posting a small increase in December, the Office for National Statistics said Friday. It was worse than the lowest forecast and the third consecutive downside surprise. While the reading was less severe than the 18% drop during the first lockdown in April, it underscores the toll the restrictions are taking on retailers. All non-essential stores to shut for weeks at a time, damping clothing sales and shifting activity to the web.Retail sales volumes were 5.5% lower than before the pandemic in February 2020. Britain’s three lockdowns have cost the industry 22 billion pounds ($31 billion) in lost sales, according to the British Retail Consortium. At least a fifth of the stores on London’s shopping hub Oxford Street are permanently closed and will not reopen after the lockdown ends, according to data from the New West End Company, a lobby group for businesses in the area.The pound looked through the retail sales data, and was hovering steady below $1.40, a level not breached since April 2018. The currency is benefiting from the U.K.’s rapid vaccine rollout as well as a broadly weaker dollar.Among retailers, all sectors saw a monthly decline in volume sales in January 2021 except for non-store retailers and food stores.The proportion spent online soared to 35.2% in January 2021, the highest on record. The Bank of England has said it thinks consumers are starting to adapt to lockdowns.Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes a rapid vaccination program will allow stores, restaurants and bars to reopen by the summer, boosting employment and luring back shoppers. Analysis by McKinsey & Co. found that consumers may stick with e-commerce, keeping that part of the industry at 50% to 75% of the peak they enjoyed during the pandemic.Consumer confidence remained low this month, even as Britons became slightly less pessimistic about their own financial outlook, according to a separate survey by GfK.“Positive tailwinds of the vaccination roll-out are being met by the very strong headwinds of unemployment, the threat of inflation, and the difficulty that many face in affording day-to-day living costs -- all serious issues that can dampen consumer confidence,” said Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK.A separate report showed U.K. government borrowing climbed to 270.6 billion pounds ($378 billion) in the first 10 months of the fiscal year, highlighting the challenge facing Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to return the public finances to a sustainable path.The figures are the last snapshot before Sunak announces his budget on March 3. Britain is facing the largest deficit in peacetime and pressure is building on the chancellor to add to it by extending pandemic support programs including furlough payments that are due to expire over the coming weeks.(Updates with details from the report, public finances from the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Miami Dolphins taking steps to try to avoid more mistakes. And Dolphins’ cap space drops

    A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Thursday:

  • The lighter days of CNN's Cuomo Brothers show are long gone

    Some television shows age much better than others. For CNN, last spring's prime-time banter between Chris Cuomo and his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, looks worse in hindsight as the governor's administration is questioned about its role in failing to disclose the true number of COVID-19 nursing home deaths. CNN is covering that story, but not on Chris Cuomo's show.

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • Trump is reportedly worried he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life, from Dominion to Joe Scarborough

    Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true

  • Georgia House Republicans push to ban Sunday early voting

    Republican lawmakers in Georgia's state House on Thursday introduced a sweeping election bill that would place restrictions on absentee voting and ban counties from holding early voting on Sundays, a popular day for Black churchgoers who vote during “Souls to the Polls” events. The bill comes after Black voters and a surge in absentee ballots helped Democrats win the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red state. House Bill 531 would require a photo ID for absentee voting, limit the time when an absentee ballot could be requested, restrict where ballot drop boxes could be placed, ban counties from holding early voting on Sundays and restrict the use of mobile voting units, among many other changes.

  • Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

    Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday. The government has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to admit 20% capacity of fans inside the stadiums for the country’s premier Twenty20 league, maintaining proper social distancing and making masks mandatory for spectators. The decision meant National Stadium in Karachi will accommodate 7,500 fans and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium 5,500.

  • Ashley Judd's Photos Of Her Harrowing Rescue In Congo Highlight The Heroes

    "I wake up weeping in gratitude," the actor said after the "grueling 55-hour odyssey" to save her shattered leg.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Anger increases in Peru over secret inoculations of wealthy

    Public indignation over secret coronavirus vaccinations for the wealthy and well-connected in Peru grew Wednesday, a day after the Vatican’s ambassador to the South American nation admitted he was inoculated ahead of health care workers and the poor. Doctors and nurses in an impoverished neighborhood in the capital of Lima on Wednesday protested the secret vaccination effort and hung signs from the windows of a hospital’s intensive care unit that read, “Getting a vaccine is our right.” Girasoli, a 63-year-old Italian, confirmed in a statement Tuesday that he was vaccinated while serving as a consultant on “ethical issues” related to the Phase 3 trial that the Chinese state pharmaceutical company Sinopharm carried out in Peru starting in September.

  • Mertens, Sabalenka combine for Australian Open doubles title

    Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka won the Australian Open women's doubles final Friday to collect their second Grand Slam trophy as a team. Sabalenka, a Top 10 player with nine WTA singles titles, wants to focus on the singles at the majors but plans to combine with Mertens for some Premier-level doubles events. The 22-year-old from Belarus was the dominant player on court as she and Mertens, the U.S. Open doubles champions in 2019, combined for a 6-2, 6-3 win over third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

  • Ella Emhoff made her runway debut in 3 standout coats that rivaled her Inauguration Day look

    Ella Emhoff was signed to IMG Models in late January after her stylish appearance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'Grease'

    The classic 1970s movie-musical is beloved for its starring cast and catchy songs, but most fans probably haven't heard all of these fun facts.