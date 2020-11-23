India In-vitro Fertilization Market Report 2020: Historical Data 2015-2016, Base year of 2020, Estimates for 2021 & Forecasts 2022-2026
Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India In-vitro Fertilization Market By Technique (ICSI IVF v/s Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF), By Product (IVF Culture Media, ICSI Machine, IVF Incubators, Cryosystem, Others), By Donor, By Infertility, By Embryo, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian In-vitro Fertilization Market is forecast to grow at a formidable rate of around 13% and surpass $1 billion market by FY 2026.
The country's in-vitro fertilization market is driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and rising availability of modern healthcare facilities at affordable prices. This fact is also giving rise to medical tourism thereby propelling the in-vitro fertilization market in the country.
Additionally, changing lifestyle patterns are leading to various diseases such as PCOS and other kinds of reproductive diseases. Furthermore, increasing number of single super specialty hospitals is projected to fuel the market over the next few years. Besides, growing awareness towards male infertility in the country is expected to positively influence the market over the next few years.
The Indian In-vitro Fertilization Market is segmented based on technique, product, donor, infertility, embryo, end-user, and region . Based on technique, the market can be split into ICSI IVF and Non-ICSI/Traditional IVF. The ICSI IVF segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
This can be ascribed to the benefits associated with this technique such as better fertilization and minimization of multi-nucleation since only one sperm and one egg is involved in this technique. Additionally, there is no acrosome reaction taking place in this technique.
Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals and others. The fertility clinics segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing consumer preference for availing treatment at these facilities. Additionally, growing penetration of fertility clinics & centers chains is further expected to fuel the market growth through FY2026.
Companies Mentioned
Merck India (Merck KGaA)
Origio India Pvt. Ltd. (Cooper Surgical)
IMV India Pvt. Ltd (Hamilton Thorne, Ltd.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd.
Travancore Trade Links (Vitrolife AB)
Cook Medical India
Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
Max Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
Fujifilm India Private Limited
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019
Base Year: FY2020
Estimated Year: FY2021
Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026
Key Target Audience:
In-vitro fertilization fertility centers, hospitals/clinics and other stakeholders
Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
Organizations, forums and alliances related to in-vitro fertilization
Market research and consulting firms
Report Scope:
In this report, the Indian In-vitro Fertilization Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Market, By Technique:
ICSI
Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF
Market, By Products:
IVF Culture Media
ICSI Machine
IVF Incubators
Cryosystem
Others
Market, By Donor:
Fresh Non-Donor
Frozen Non-Donor
Frozen Donor
Fresh Donor
Market, By Infertility:
Male
Female
Market, By Embryo:
Fresh Embryo
Frozen-thawed Embryo
Market, By End-User:
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Others
Market, By Region:
North
South
East
West
