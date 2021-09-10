India Walton, Mayor Brown answer questions at Buffalo Mayoral Debate

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Thursday, Democratic nominee for mayor India Walton, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and two other candidates gathered at the Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library for a debate ahead of the November 2 election for Mayor of Buffalo.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories