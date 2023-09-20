India warns citizens about travel to Canada amid deepening rift

India is warning its citizens to be careful when traveling in Canada, the latest wrinkle in a row between the countries that began over allegations that India may have been involved in the slaying of a Sikh activist near Vancouver in June.

The message from the External Ministry warns Indian citizens and students in Canada to be wary of “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes.” It also instructed Indians to stay away from venues where “threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda,” the ministry said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau first alleged that the Indian government may have been involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Monday.

Nijjar was a prominent advocate for a separatist state in India’s Punjab region and was considered a terrorist by the Indian government. The Sikh separatist movement is illegal in India.

Tensions between the country have increased in recent days after reports Trudeau confronted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the allegations in person at the Group of 20 summit in India over the weekend.

Canada expelled an Indian intelligence official on Monday, and India did the same in retaliation on Tuesday.

India has refuted the allegations.

“Such unsubstantiated allegations seek to shift the focus from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” India’s External Ministry wrote in a statement issued Tuesday.

The U.S. and UK — major allies of both countries — have so far declined to endorse Canada’s allegations. No evidence has been made public to support the claim.

A spokesman for U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak encouraged Canada’s investigation.

“These are serious allegations. It is right that the Canadian authorities should be looking into them,” spokesman Max Blain told The Associated Press.

