India to Tell US That Russia Oil Price Cap Needs Consensus

Sudhi Ranjan Sen and Debjit Chakraborty
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- India will seek broader consensus before it supports US-led efforts to cap the price of Russian oil, which American officials are expected to push for this week when they travel to Mumbai and New Delhi.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The South Asian nation, which has emerged as one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine, is hesitant to join the plan unless a consensus is reached with all buyers, according to people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified because the deliberations aren’t public.

That message will likely be conveyed to US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and his team at meetings with Indian government officials and company executives from Wednesday to Friday. His boss, Janet Yellen, and the department have led efforts to get allies on board the price cap idea, which they anticipate will starve Russia of revenues that fund its invasion of Ukraine without taking oil off the market and triggering a price spike.

The effectiveness of an oil-price cap could hinge on commitments from key customers such as China and India, which have boosted oil purchases from Russia after most buyers shunned its barrels following the invasion of Ukraine.

The coalition for putting a price cap on Russian oil has broadened and a number of countries have joined, Adeyemo said at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday, adding that he was “not going to get ahead of announcements by the coalition.”

Indian policymakers fear that committing to the price cap will disrupt its access to discounted Russian crude, the people said. The world’s third-largest buyer, which imports 85% of its oil needs, has relied on cheaper Russian supplies to provide relief from inflation near 7% and a record trade deficit.

Adeyemo is also expected to ask India to strengthen its monitoring of where products made from Russian crude are sold, said one of the people. The request comes after Treasury officials flagged that a shipment of a material used to make plastic produced at an Indian refinery from Russian oil had made its way to New York. The US in March banned the import of Russian crude and refined petroleum products.

Treasury spokesman Michael Kikukawa said Adeyemo is in India to discuss “a number of issues,” including energy security. “All tools that will be discussed — including a price cap on Russian oil, clean energy technology, climate finance — are intended to lower the price of energy in India, the United States and globally,” he said in an email.

Kikukawa didn’t comment on how Indian officials view the price cap. An Indian finance ministry spokesperson didn’t respond to calls seeking comments.

The European Union has approved a ban on imports of seaborne Russian oil at the end of the year and, along with the UK, intends to prohibit its companies from financing or insuring such shipments. US officials fear those bans will shut in substantial portions of Russia’s production and cause prices globally to spike to around $140 a barrel.

Brent oil, the global benchmark, settled Tuesday above $100 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of August, although it has come off a recent peak near $140 in March.

Adeyemo began his India trip in Mumbai where he visited the Indian Institute of Technology and its Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a start-up incubator, on Wednesday. American businesses consumers, he said in prepared remarks, relied on the products and innovation developed in India.

(Updates with Adeyemo comment at IIT visit in last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson Meets Zelensky in Kyiv on Ukraine's Independence Day

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson traveled to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, August 24, Ukraine’s Independence Day.Video of the visit was posted on Zelensky’s Instagram.Johnson said in a Twitter post: “What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends.”The British prime minister is expected to leave office after a party leadership election in early September. Johnson’s office said on Wednesday that the UK would allocate another £54 million ($64 million) in aid to Ukraine, to include 2,000 “state-of-the-art drones and loitering munitions.”Earlier in the day Johnson posted a video marking the 31st anniversary of Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the USSR, which falls this year six months after Russia’s invasion.Zelensky thanked Johnson for the UK’s “uncompromising support” for Ukraine during the war. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Qatar Wealth Fund Considers $3 Billion Pakistan Investment

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionQatar’s sovereign wealth fund plans to invest $3 billion in key sectors of Pakistan’s economy as the gas-rich Gulf state extends its support to the

  • A Google Pay executive will now head Disney+ Hotstar in India

    Disney+ Hotstar India’s new head honcho has years of experience in penetrating the Indian market.

  • Boeing says plans to build on existing investments in India

    Planemaker Boeing plans to build on its existing investments in India in areas such as defence supply chains and manufacturing, the company said on Wednesday. The world's second-largest planemaker is offering its F/A-18 fighter jet for sale to India's armed forces and said the selection of the jet would help boost investments in the country's defence industry. "Boeing anticipates $3.6 billion in economic impact to the Indian aerospace and defence industry over the next 10 years, with the F/A-18 Super Hornet as India's next carrier-based fighter," the company said in a statement.

  • Russia Seen Floating Long-Term Oil Discounts Amid Price-Cap Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has approached several Asian countries to discuss possible long-term oil contracts at steep discounts as US officials continue to push a plan that would cap the price of the country’s oil, according to a Western official.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Clo

  • Former Russian mayor detained for criticising Ukraine invasion

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian opposition politician Yevgeny Roizman was shown being detained at his home in a video published on social media on Wednesday, in the latest move by authorities to punish critics of the war in Ukraine. Video of the arrest showed Roizman, former mayor of the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, being taken away by masked men in camouflage uniform. Roizman was seen in the video telling reporters that he was being investigated under a law against discrediting the armed forces.

  • Pakistan appeals for international assistance after floods

    KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan has urged the international community to help with relief efforts as it struggles to cope with the aftermath of torrential rains that triggered massive floods last month, killing more than 800 people, officials said. Funding and reconstruction efforts will be a challenge for cash-strapped Pakistan, which is having to cut spending to ensure the International Monetary Fund approves the release of much-needed bailout money. July's national rainfall was almost 200% above average, Sardar Sarfaraz, a senior official at the metrological office told Reuters on Wednesday, making it the wettest July since 1961.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Pledges $3 Billion; Johnson Visits Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden announced a $2.98 billion weapons and equipment package for Ukraine on the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the biggest tranche of American security assistance to date. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaS

  • Asia's richest man to buy majority stake in news organization in hostile takeover

    Adani Group, run by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani, has launched a hostile bid to take over the influential news broadcaster in a move to establish footing in the South Asian nation's media landscape. AMG Media Networks, a unit of Adani Group, has indirectly taken control of about 29.18% stake in New Delhi Television by buying one of the network's major shareholders. AMG's acquisition of Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (VCPL) -- the founders' entity, which had taken a loan of about $50 million more than a decade ago -- came with warrants that could be converted to a 29.18% stake in NDTV at any time.

  • Brazil's consumer prices fall on lower transportation costs

    Brazilian consumer prices fell in the month to mid-August thanks to lower fuel prices on the back of tax cuts, the country's IBGE statistics agency said on Wednesday. Brazil's IPCA-15 index fell 0.73% in the period, compared to a 0.13% rise in the previous month, maintaining the downward trend reported for the full month of July as well. Brazil reported the figure in deflation territory as transportation prices continue to fall on the back of federal legislation cutting taxes on fuel and fresh price cuts by state-run oil company Petrobras.

  • Dennis Rodman thinks he'd be dead or in jail without basketball: How he became an NBA legend and lightning rod for attention

    From his unusual journey to the NBA to his off-court antics, Dennis Rodman is one of the most compelling and interesting figures in sports history.

  • Exclusive-China regulator warns banks against yuan selling - sources

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks on Wednesday to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a new sign of official discomfort with recent yuan weakness. The Chinese yuan has been dropping against the dollar, and market participants said the telephone calls suggested authorities may be getting uncomfortable with the speed of the slide. The yuan jumped to 6.8605 per dollar in offshore trade after Reuters published news of the calls.

  • Stocks Remain Stuck in Tight Range as Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock traders remained hesitant to make any big bets ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday, which may provide clues on how hawkish the Federal Reserve will be in the face of mounting economic challenges.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With Ch

  • US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

    As Russia's war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said. U.S. officials told The Associated Press that the package is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The total of the aid package — which is being provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and is the largest to date— could change a bit overnight, but not likely by much.

  • A euro is worth less than a dollar for the first time in 20 years. What does that mean?

    The euro has dived to its lowest level against the dollar in 20 years, underlining the sense of foreboding in the 19 European countries that use it.

  • 10 Things You're Doing That Annoy Flight Attendants

    We asked flight attendants about the most annoying things passengers do on planes — here's what they said.

  • Zelenskyy is considering participating in the G20 Summit, depending on the situation at the front

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 23 AUGUST 2022, 18:30 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that he is grateful for the invitation to the G20 Summit but his decision will depend on the situation at the front.

  • Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower Image

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has upended fundamental assumptions about Russia’s military and economy.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionWhe

  • Builder Toll Steps Up Incentives in Shift to Buyer’s Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc., the largest US luxury-home builder, cut its sales forecast and said it has increased buyer incentives to help navigate a slowdown in demand. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Forc

  • Danilov on the war: Putin wants to take a break, but wont stop

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 24 AUGUST 2022, 13:45 Oleksii Danilov. Photo: Radio Svoboda Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that Vladimir Putin won't stop invading Ukraine and is preparing Russia's military-industrial complex for a long-term war against Ukraine.