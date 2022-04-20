India’s WazirX cofounders move to Dubai

TechCrunch

In light of Netflix's concerning subscriber losses, the company announced today during its first-quarter earnings call that it will expand its test that charges members a higher price if they're engaged in account sharing with people outside their household. The streamer clarified it will need to continue to iterate on the feature for roughly a year or so, to make sure it gets the balance right in terms of how much extra to charge subscribers who have shared their Netflix account with other users outside their own household. "Frankly, we've been working on this for about almost two years... a little over a year ago, we started doing some light test launches that...informed our thinking and helped us build the mechanisms that we're deploying now," explained Netflix Chief Product Officer Greg Peters, on the earnings call.