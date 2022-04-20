India’s WazirX cofounders move to Dubai

Pradipta Mukherjee
Cofounders of the Binance-backed Indian crypto exchange WazirX have reportedly moved to Dubai amid regulatory uncertainty and taxation, local media report.

Fast facts

  • Nischal Shetty and Siddharth Menon have reportedly moved to Dubai along with their families.

  • “Crypto has no boundaries,” WazirX CEO Shetty tweeted yesterday.

  • The company’s entire workforce operates remotely despite offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

  • “WazirX is headquartered in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and there is no change in any of our operating procedures,” a spokesperson told local media. “It is business as usual.”

  • Several investors and traders have also been relocating to Dubai as the country offers crypto-friendly regulations, while India continues to rein in digital assets trading.

