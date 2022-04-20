India’s WazirX cofounders move to Dubai
Cofounders of the Binance-backed Indian crypto exchange WazirX have reportedly moved to Dubai amid regulatory uncertainty and taxation, local media report.
Nischal Shetty and Siddharth Menon have reportedly moved to Dubai along with their families.
“Crypto has no boundaries,” WazirX CEO Shetty tweeted yesterday.
The company’s entire workforce operates remotely despite offices in Mumbai and Bengaluru.
“WazirX is headquartered in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and there is no change in any of our operating procedures,” a spokesperson told local media. “It is business as usual.”
Several investors and traders have also been relocating to Dubai as the country offers crypto-friendly regulations, while India continues to rein in digital assets trading.
India imposed a 30% flat tax on all gains made from cryptocurrencies from April 1, and plans to impose a 1% levy on all transactions starting July 1.
This led to the biggest drop in trading volumes in years, research by Crebaco showed.
