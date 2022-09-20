India’s WazirX to delist USDC, apply auto convert to Binance’s stablecoin

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

WazirX, India’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trade volume, said it has stopped deposits of stablecoins USDC, USDP and TUSD, and will automatically convert users’ existing balances to Binance’s USD-backed stablecoin BUSD at a 1:1 ratio.

Fast facts

  • WazirX will begin the auto-conversion on or before Oct. 5 and may revise the list of stablecoins eligible for auto-conversion, the company said in a blog post on Monday.

  • While WazirX will support withdrawals of stablecoins USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and True USD (TUSD) until Sept. 23, the exchange said it will delist their spot market pairs on Sept. 26.

  • The move is to “enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users,” WazirX said in its blog post.

  • Earlier this month, Binance announced its decision to automatically convert existing USDC, USDP and TUSD user balances to BUSD at a 1:1 ratio on Sept. 29.

  • In August, Binance had announced its decision to shut down the off-chain fund transfer channel with WazirX following the Indian government’s allegations against Zanmai Labs Pvt. Ltd., the operator of WazirX.

