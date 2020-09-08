    Advertisement

    India weighing Russian offer for Sputnik-V vaccine trial, manufacturing: official

    BENGALURU (Reuters) - India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, with several Indian companies currently studying the proposal, an Indian government official said on Tuesday.

    "The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a friend," said V. K. Paul, member of the Indian federal government think-tank NITI Aayog.

    The outcome of discussions on the offer were expected soon, he added.


    (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

