Iyer, Bumrah put India in command of 2nd test vs Sri Lanka

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Shreyas Iyer had a scintillating half-century before Jasprit Bumrah took 3-15 as Sri Lanka was reduced to 86-6 at stumps on day one of the second test against India on Saturday.

Iyer’s 92 off 98 balls helped India score 252 runs (59.1 overs) in its first innings after skipper Rohit Sharma had opted to bat.

India leads by 166 runs. At stumps, Niroshan Dickwella (13 not out) and Lasith Embuldeniya were the unbeaten batsmen. Sixteen wickets fell, the most for any pink ball test across the world.

In the afternoon session, India was reduced to 93-4 on a turning wicket. Mayank Agarwal (4) was run out before Sri Lanka deployed its spinners.

Lasith Embuldeniya (3-94) had Sharma (15) caught at gully, as India was 29-2 in the 10th over.

Hanuma Vihari faced 81 deliveries to score 31 and put on 47 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli (23).

They seemed in control on a turning track, before two dissimilar deliveries accounted for both set batsmen.

Vihari was caught behind off one that took an extra bounce. Kohli was out lbw off a delivery that didn’t bounce at all.

Post tea, India lost Rishabh Pant after he helped the score past 100. He had scored 39 off 26 balls, including seven fours, before being bowled off by Embuldeniya.

Iyer then took command of the innings as he anchored one end on a turning track. He reached his half-century off 54 deliveries.

“I didn’t want to get out defending the ball because there are more chances of getting out that way rather than scoring runs. In my mind the intent had to be positive and that’s what I had decided before going out to bat,” Iyer said.

At the other end, Embuldeniya dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (4). Ravichandran Ashwin (13) was caught behind off Dhananjaya de Silva (2-32) as India was reduced to 183-7.

Iyer and Ashwin had added 35 runs for the seventh wicket. Iyer then pushed the score past 200 with 32 runs for the eighth wicket with Axar Patel (9).

Iyer mixed clever aggression while protecting his wicket on a tough wicket and also shielding his partners at the other end.

He hit 10 fours and four tall sixes, entertaining the capacity crowd at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as India crossed 250 in 58.3 overs.

Iyer had added 37 runs for the last two wickets with Mohammed Shami (5) and Jasprit Bumrah (0 not out) for company. He was last out, eight short of a century, holing out off Praveen Jayawickrama (3-81).

"I did not have it (the hundred) in mind, once I reached the 80s. Bumrah was defending the ball really well and I never thought I would have to take singles at the end of every over. It is part and parcel of the game. Today wasn’t my day and I have no regrets,” Iyer said.

Batting under lights, Sri Lankan batsmen then found the new pink ball too hot to handle in the final session.

Iyer held sharp catches at slip as Bumrah dismissed Kusal Mendis (2) and Lahiru Thirimanne (8).

Sri Lanka was down to 14-3 in the sixth over as Shami bowled Dimuth Karunaratne (4).

Shami picked up a second wicket, trapping de Silva lbw (10). The score read 28-4 in 11.5 overs.

Angelo Mathews (43) provided the most resistance and batted through for 85 deliveries.

He added 22 runs with Charith Asalanka (5) who inexplicably holed out to gift Axar Patel (1-21) his first wicket.

Mathews then added 35 runs with Dickwella, but was out caught at slip off Bumrah before stumps.

India has a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after winning in Mohali by an innings and 222 runs.

