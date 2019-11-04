Indiabulls Ventures's (NSE:IBVENTURES) Wonderful 353% Share Price Increase Shows How Capitalism Can Build Wealth

Some Indiabulls Ventures Limited (NSE:IBVENTURES) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 45% over the last three months. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 353% in that period. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, Indiabulls Ventures achieved compound earnings per share growth of 55% per year. We note that the 66% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. That suggests that the market sentiment around the company hasn't changed much over that time. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free interactive report on Indiabulls Ventures's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Indiabulls Ventures, it has a TSR of 366% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Indiabulls Ventures shareholders are down 74% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 8.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 38%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

