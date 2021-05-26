Indian American Convenience Store Owners Praised for Returning $1 Million Lottery Ticket

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

People are praising the Indian American owners of Lucky Stop, a convenience store in Southwick, Mass., for returning a $1 million lottery ticket to a customer.

What happened: Lea Rose Fiega purchased a $30 Diamond Millions scratch-off ticket in March, according to CBS News.


  • Thinking she did not win anything, Fiega handed the ticket to Lucky Stop's owners for them to throw away.

  • The son of the store's owners, Abhi Shah, checked the ticket more than a week after Fiega’s visit.

  • "One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn't scratch the number," he told WWLP-TV. "I scratched the number and it was $1 million underneath the ticket.


A family discussion: Shah told his parents about the ticket, and they discussed the situation with Shah's grandparents living in India.

  • “We didn’t sleep two nights,” Shah's father, Maunish, said. “He called my mom, grandparents in India, they said, ‘Give it back, we don’t want that money.’”

  • Shah told CBS Boston that his grandmother urged him to return the ticket, claiming "it's not right" if they kept it.


The aftermath: Shah tracked down Fiega, a regular customer.

  • He visited Fiega at her workplace and asked her to go to Lucky Stop.

  • "So I went over there and that’s when they told me," Fiega told Salem News on Monday. "I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them.”

  • After surviving a near-fatal bout of COVID-19 in January, Fiega said she felt like a double winner, reported The Guardian.

  • Since Lucky Stop sold the winning ticket, its owners will receive a $10,000 bonus from the state lottery commission. However, Fiega said she will give the Shahs "an additional reward."


Featured Image via CBS Boston

Recommended Stories

