Indian Americans in U.S. Congress, tech organize COVID-19 aid to India

  • Vinod Kholsa arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View
  • US Democratic Representative Ro Khanna, vice chair of the 98-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, holds a news conference during Web Summit, in Lisbon
  • FILE PHOTO: Mass cremation of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims at a crematorium in New Delhi
1 / 3

Indian Americans in U.S. Congress, tech organize COVID-19 aid to India

Vinod Kholsa arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd Annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Some U.S. lawmakers and wealthy technology executives have joined forces to boost aid to India as it grapples with a severe spike in coronavirus infections, with a focus on ensuring aid is equally distributed across the country, a Congress member said.

U.S. Representative Ro Khanna, Democratic vice chair of the Congressional Caucus on India, told Reuters that Indian-American billionaire and Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla and other Indian-American tech executives at Google, IBM and Microsoft are working closely with the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India.

The group is trying to match Indian hospitals and other facilities with supplies of oxygen and other urgently needed medical equipment, and pushing the White House to do more for India, the world's largest democracy, as a surge in infections overwhelms hospitals.

On Twitter, Khosla offered to fund the bulk import of oxygen and other supplies to India. Khanna said Khosla has offered to underwrite the initiative.

Khosla declined a request for an interview.

Google said https://blog.google/around-the-globe/google-asia/supporting-india-during-current-covid-crisis on Monday it was donating another $18 million in India for victims and medical supplies, and confirmed chief executive Sundar Pichai was personally donating $700,000 to UNICEF's India response. IBM did not immediately return calls requesting comment.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest U.S. business lobby, and CEOs from 40 firms on Monday launched a separate task force focused on providing India with critical medical supplies, oxygen and other assistance. It includes a new portal https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/resources-india-covid-19-crisis where U.S. firms can offer in-kind donations.

Indian immigrants and their offspring, some with deep pockets, are a powerful political force in the United States, and dozens of Indian Americans have roles in the Biden administration. Demographers estimate there are close to 4 million people of Indian descent in the United States.

The United States has faced criticism in India where local vaccine makers struggled to buy raw materials from U.S. suppliers. Administration officials insist there is no export ban in place, although the U.S. Defense Production Act allows the government to give preference to U.S. manufacturers.

India on Monday ordered its armed forces to help tackle infections as Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send in urgent medical aid. The World Health Organization chief called the situation "beyond heartbreaking".

The Indian-American caucus is meeting with the Indian ambassador this week to see what else can be done to speed distribution of unused AstraZeneca vaccines and other supplies to India, Khanna said.

It has been pushing the White House to do more, Khanna said.

"The administration's initial response has been very encouraging, but the hope is that they will continue by releasing the AstraZeneca vaccines," Khanna said.

The White House on Monday said it would share up to 60 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc's coronavirus vaccine with other countries as soon as the next few weeks, but gave no details on which countries would receive them, or when.

An AstraZeneca spokeswoman said these decisions are made by the U.S. government.

One administration official said it was important to ensure that U.S. assistance was broadly available to the Indian people, but had no immediate comment on the initiative.

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said there are questions about how evenly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party may distribute aid.

Muslims have previously accused the Modi government and his party of unfairly targeting them with lockdown measures early in the COVID-19 crisis, when a cluster of virus cases emerged from a New Delhi gathering of Muslim missionaries.

More recently, some opposition-ruled states have criticized the working of the country’s mega vaccination drive and complained of vaccine shortages.

India's government has decided to leave the import of COVID-19 vaccines to state authorities and companies, two government officials told Reuters this week.

India's Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan in a statement on Monday called for an end to politics around the vaccination drive. Vardhan appealed to political parties to put the success of the vaccination program above everything else, saying, "The greatest need of the hour is a greater degree of shared idealism."

Separately, Modi on Monday discussed the evolving coronavirus situation with U.S. President Joe Biden, the White House and Indian government said.

Khanna said he is pushing Biden, a fellow Democrat, to lean on drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna to agree to a voluntary waiver of IP rights for six months to a year, to help India boost its domestic production of vaccines.

Administration officials say Moderna has already promised not to enforce patents in India during the pandemic.

Pharmaceutical executives say they are working around the clock to produce as much vaccine as possible, Jha said, and trying to set up new vaccine facilities in India could divert needed employees and resources.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, Emma Farge and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and Jane Lee in San Francisco; Editing by Heather Timmons, Howard Goller and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Chuck Schumer criticised over TV viewing position after tweet mocking Larry Kudlow

    Shumer was mocked for sitting so closely to the TV to watch the 2021 Academy Awards

  • McEnany slams Kamala Harris' 'lame excuse' for not visiting the border

    The 'Outnumbered' panel discusses Vice President Kamala Harris' reasons for not visiting the border.

  • U.S. Homeland Security to investigate domestic extremism in its ranks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will investigate the potential threat of domestic violent extremism within its own ranks, the department said on Monday. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas did not say what prompted the internal review at DHS, but referred to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. A group of senior DHS officials "will immediately begin a comprehensive review of how to best prevent, detect, and respond to threats related to domestic violent extremism within DHS," the department said in a statement.

  • ‘We will see a big rise in deaths’: India’s Covid crisis spreads from urban cities to rural villages

    India’s devastating Covid-19 epidemic, which is killing thousands of people each day in major cities including Delhi and Mumbai, is now spreading uncontrollably in its most vulnerable rural hinterland, home to 800 million Indians. Decades of underfunding in India’s healthcare system has left the nation’s rural areas facing widespread shortages of oxygen, tests, medication, and, in many areas, a medical professional, creating a vacuum of critical care and leaving openings for quack doctors. The imposition of lockdowns in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi over the last fortnight again sent thousands of migrant workers back to their home villages, some carrying the virus with them. Thakurtola, a village in India’s central state of Chhattisgarh, is one such village that has been radically changed by the arrival of Covid. Its 1,000 inhabitants work largely as subsistence farmers and are poor by Indian standards, and have strong family ties. Locals speak of a wave of grief that has overcome the village. Ramesh Yadav is mourning the loss of his brother, Poonam, who returned to his home village at the start of this month after Nagpur, the city he worked in, was put under lockdown.

  • Ex-Trump adviser mocked for claiming Biden pushing ‘plant-based beer’

    Larry Kudlow grumbles that Biden’s climate policies would force Americans to drink ‘plant-based beer’ – instead of meat-based? Larry Kudlow in the White House Rose Garden with Donald Trump last year. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters The Senate majority leader, Chuck Schumer, has joined a flood of social media users gleefully trolling Larry Kudlow after the former economic adviser to Donald Trump complained that Joe Biden wanted Americans to drink “plant-based beer”. Kudlow made the indignant claim on his Fox Business show on Friday, saying Biden’s climate policies and attempt to slash emissions would force Americans to “stop eating meat, stop eating poultry and fish, seafood, eggs, dairy and animal-based fats”. “OK, got that? No burgers on 4 July. No steaks on the barbecue … So get ready. You can throw back a plant-based beer with your grilled Brussels sprouts and wave your American flag.” Beer is typically made from grains, hops and yeast – not steak, sausages or chops. Amid a blizzard of lacerating social media send-ups, the New York Times columnist Paul Krugman offered a sober analysis of what Kudlow was up to. “So this seems to be the latest rightwing attempt to smear Bidenomics,” he wrote on Saturday. “There is, of course, nothing about eliminating meat in Biden’s plans; so this is like the imaginary mobs that burned our cities to the ground. “If you read what Kudlow actually said, he’s cagey – doesn’t say that Biden proposed this, only that some people say this is what would happen. But Fox viewers won’t notice, which is the intention. Larry Kudlow speaks. “This is what rightwing politics is down to. It’s all false claims about evil liberals, which the base is expected to believe because it’s primed to believe in liberal villainy. They’re not even trying to engage on actual issues.” But on Sunday night Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader in the Senate, chose a more sarcastic path. “Excited to be watching the Oscars with an ice cold plant-based beer,” he tweeted. “Thanks Joe Biden.”

  • I’m in India and horrified by the Covid crisis – I never thought we’d see death on this scale here

    Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

  • J&J execs get pay raises, but only after bruising shareholder 'Vote No' campaign

    NEW YORK/BOSTON (Reuters) -Roughly 57% of investor votes cast backed healthcare company Johnson & Johnson's executive pay for 2020, a low level of support for a proposal most shareholders usually rubberstamp. The low support, not including abstentions, for the non-binding proposal comes after the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer urged other shareholders to vote "No" on the company's pay practices, namely because J&J sets aside certain litigation costs when calculating executive compensation, including from the U.S. opioid epidemic. J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

  • Bill Gates under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn’t be shared with developing world

    Billionaire sees swift social media backlash: ‘Who appointed this billionaire head of global health? Oh yeah, he did’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • 'Nomadland' wins best picture at a social distanced Oscars

    Chloé Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao became the first woman of color to win best director and a historically diverse group of winners took home awards. In the biggest surprise of a socially distanced Oscar ceremony held during the pandemic, best actor went to Anthony Hopkins for his performance in the dementia drama “The Father." The award had been widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The night’s last award, it ended the ceremony on a down note, particularly since Hopkins wasn’t in attendance.

  • Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for peddling false claim Biden plans to ban hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • Woman fired after being caught on camera telling neighbour she’s ‘not the right colour’

    Boss of food bank says dispute was ‘between neighbours’ and ‘unfortunate’

  • What 69 best actress winners have worn to the Oscars

    From Julie Andrews' elbow-length gloves to Jennifer Lawrence's strapless gown, here's what best actress winners have worn to the Oscars.

  • US to ship AstraZeneca vaccines elsewhere in the world; first known case of male developing clot after J&J shot: Live COVID-19 updates

    Some states are turning down vaccine shipments, and the federal government will soon start sharing its surplus with the world. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • NYPD hate crimes unit investigates after vicious attack leaves Chinese American man fighting for his life

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, called the attack on Mr Ma ‘outrageous’

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Man Trying to Escape Raid on Superspreader Party Was Impaled by a Spear

    Pedro VilelaA man in Brazil was trapped by a metal spear through his arm as he tried to escape a military police crackdown on a massive country house party where 300 people had gathered in violation of COVID-19 restriction mandates.On Saturday night, authorities received complaints about two ongoing farmhouse parties in the Tocantins capital city of Palmas—one attended by 300 people and another by at least 1,200, according to Brazilian newspaper Globo.When police raided one of the parties, one male partygoer bolted toward the farmhouse’s steel gates, and—in an apparent effort to evade arrest—tried to climb over it. Instead, he ended up impaling himself after one of the gate’s top rods speared right through his arm.Photos of the man in question show him shirtless, dangling over the gate with the spear poking out of his arm. Firefighters who arrived on the scene worked together to saw the rod off of the gate, and the man was escorted to the hospital to have it surgically removed.Clandestine mega-parties have been taking place all across Brazil, which is now one of the hardest-hit COVID-19 epicenters in the world.Even as an aggressive new Brazilian variant ravages Latin America, an alarming number of babies in the country are dying after contracting the virus, and patients are tied down and ventilated without sedatives in jam-packed hospitals—local news outlets continue to report on massive superspreader events across the country on an almost daily basis.Brazilian soccer star Gabriel Barbosa was detained last month after being caught at an illegal luxury casino event in Sao Paulo with 200 attendees. Weeks later, a 300-person pool party was shut down by police in Taquara, Jacarepaguá. On Sunday, police were called to two packed nightclubs where hundreds more had gathered in violation of pandemic measures.The property owner and the host of the Saturday event in Palmas were arrested and charged “for failure to comply with a decree on the prevention of COVID-19,” according to Globo.Photos from the event show dozens of young people sitting poolside on the ground, food and drink bottles scattered around, and police hovering over them. Some partygoers appear to be shielding their faces away from the shot of the camera. None are wearing masks.Comments on the original Globo report first detailing the impalement incident offered some colorful insights on the public’s reaction to Brazil’s relentless superspreader parties and the people who attend them.“Well done,” one commentator wrote in Portuguese.“Register his social security number and cut all types of welfare for 5 years,” another reader suggested, referring to the man who was injured. “Punish him with 30 days of hospital cleaning services and cut 30 days of salary. The retained salary should be donated to a charity. I think it would solve things a bit.”“They’re playing with their lives and the lives of their relatives,” a third person remarked. “So they should face the consequences.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Celebrities brought the bare-midriff trend back from the early 2000s for the Oscars red carpet

    At the Oscars, Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Andra Day, and Vanessa Kirby arrived on the red carpet in daring looks that revealed their waists.

  • Doorbell camera records missing Texas mom on night she disappeared

    ‘We’re all frustrated. We’re all in disbelief because this is not like her. This is not her routine’ sister-in-law of missing mother says