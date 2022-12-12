Indian army: Indian, Chinese troops clash at disputed border

·1 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — Soldiers from India and China clashed last week along a disputed border in India’s eastern Arunachal Pradesh state, resulting in minor injuries on both sides, the Indian army said Monday.

A statement from the Indian army said troops from both sides “immediately disengaged” after the clash on Friday along the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

There was no immediate comment from the Chinese side.

In June 2020, a clash in the Karakoram mountains in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region set off tensions between India and China after soldiers fought with stones, fists and clubs. At least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers died, and the countries stationed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets along the Line of Actual Control.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over the border in 1962.

After multiple meetings between military commanders, some Indian and Chinese soldiers have pulled back from a key friction point in Ladakh since the 2020 clash, but tensions between the two Asian giants have persisted.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's Air Force explains which means of air defence are effective against Iranian-made Shahed UAVs

    The most effective for shooting down Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones at night are anti-aircraft missile systems, whereas large-calibre machine guns and small arms can only work effectively in daylight.

  • ‘Very, very worrisome.’ EU officials alarmed over allegations of potential bribes, possibly from World Cup host Qatar

    A scandal has erupted in Europe over possible bribery involving a Gulf state and EU officials, with one arrest reportedly already made.

  • Russian citizen fined for Instagram post of his dream about Zelenskyy

    The court of the Russian city of Chita fined 26-year-old Ivan Losev for RUR30,000 [US$477] under an administrative article on "discrediting" the Russian army for posting a dream about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Instagram.

  • Base of FSB analysts blown up in Melitopol: Russians are redeploying

    Ukraine's Armed Forces struck the base of Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) analysts in Melitopol over the weekend; Russian military are trying to hide their units after the Ukrainian strikes. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre on 12 December Quote: "We see that their [Russian - ed.

  • A brutal Russian paramilitary group active in Ukraine called for border intelligence on nearby NATO states: report

    A Kremlin-linked paramilitary group asked for border intel on Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, raising concerns about rogue actions in NATO states.

  • Russia says U.S. is not taking a constructive approach to Istanbul talks

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Monday accused the United States of not taking a constructive approach to diplomatic talks in Istanbul, but said the Turkish city was a convenient place for such contacts to take place. A meeting between U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, in Ankara last month triggered speculation about back channel talks between Moscow and Washington. President Vladimir Putin said last week that the CIA meeting was requested by U.S. President Joe Biden and that the CIA-SVR contacts were continuing.

  • China says it's moving to buy oil and gas in the yuan — a move that could threaten the dollar's global dominance in the long run

    It's not clear if the Gulf nations are taking up the proposal, but Saudi Arabia has been in talks to use the yuan to settle its energy sales to China.

  • Putin Skips Annual News Conference as His War in Ukraine Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin is dropping his annual marathon press conference for the first time in a decade, as his forces continue to stumble in their war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluUS Says Scientists Make Breakt

  • A US lab's nuclear fusion breakthrough could transform clean energy

    A lab in the US may have had a breakthrough in nuclear fusion, the potentially limitless alternative energy which produces no carbon emissions.

  • India is trying to become the new factory of the world, but it could take more than a global pandemic to unseat China from its 40-year reign

    China has managed to build up a value chain so extensive that almost everything required to make a product can be sourced and acquired in the country.

  • China finally approves an mRNA COVID vaccine—but only for some foreigners

    Beijing’s uneasy relationship with mRNA vaccines is all the more relevant as it begins to relax COVID restrictions.

  • Explosions in Svatove: invaders "carelessly smoked" in hostel

    On 11 December, one of the bases of Russian invaders was hit, and they settled in a hostel in the town of Svatove, Luhansk Oblast. Source: press service Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, citing the statement of Serhii Haidai, the head of the Administration Quote from Haidai: "Over the past week, the invaders have finally [started] listening to our president and smoked where necessary.

  • Mexico's president likely to leave big projects unfinished

    Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador loves big projects and hates to leave them unfinished, but that is likely what he will do when he leaves office late in 2024. The president pledges his big construction projects will be done by then. Meanwhile, an oil refinery — and a string of planned industrial parks — don’t have a natural gas supply.

  • Ukraine's sudden flurry of diplomatic activity

    STORY: In a flurry of diplomacy on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held talks with the leaders of the U.S., France and Turkey.With the war now dragging into a tenth month, there appears to be no end in sight to the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two.In his nightly address, Zelenskiy said he was constantly working with partners, adding that he expects some important results next week from a series of international events.It's rare for Ukraine's president to hold talks with all three leaders in just one day.During his call with Biden, the U.S. leader promised to help boost Ukraine's air defense to protect the civilian population.Zelenskiy said his call with French President Emmanuel Macron, earlier in the day, had lasted more than an hour.The two leaders spoke about "defense, energy, economy, diplomacy."While Zelenskiy's call with Turkey's President Erdogan focused on making sure Ukraine can export its grain.In turn, Erdogan's office said the Turkish leader also had a call on Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Erdogan had called for a quick end to the conflict.Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation" designed to disarm its neighbor, while Ukraine and its allies say it's an unprovoked act of aggression.On the ground in Ukraine, heavy fighting continues with the entire eastern front line continuously being shelled.Moscow is also targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, at times cutting off electricity for millions of civilians.

  • Drought-ravaged L.A. seeks surprising source of water: A contaminated Superfund site

    The city is nearing the completion of a $600-million project that will revitalize a long-contaminated water source and Superfund site.

  • Saudi foreign minister: 'All bets off' if Iran gets nuclear weapon

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Sunday that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbours would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons. Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear pact between global powers and Iran, which Washington exited in 2018, stalled in September. The U.N. nuclear chief has voiced concern over a recent announcement by Tehran that it was boosting enrichment capacity.

  • Ukraine strikes hotel housing dozens of Russian soldiers

    Ukraine’s military struck a hotel complex housing dozens of Russian soldiers in the occupied city of Melitopol on Saturday night, reportedly using long-range artillery supplied by the United States. Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, said in a Telegram post that the hotel complex was housing up to 200-300 Russian soldiers, adding that dozens…

  • India gold seizures hit three-year high after import duty increase

    Seizures of smuggled gold in India reached a three-year high this year after the government raised the import duty on the precious metal and international flights resumed following COVID-19 curbs. India is the world's biggest gold consumer after China and meets most of its demand through imports. In July it raised the duty on gold imports to 12.5% from 7.5% to dampen demand, bring down the trade deficit and ease pressure on the rupee.

  • Russian forces retreating from Kherson left behind booby traps — including a grenade in a washing machine and a street sign that directed people into a minefield

    One street sign that said "Mines Ahead" actually rerouted people away from a safe road and towards a minefield, the Associated Press reported.

  • Ukraines Armed Forces hit nine Russian command posts General Staff report

    Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 11 enemy attacks and struck nine Russian command posts. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 12 December Details: Over the past day, Ukraine's Armed Forces units have repelled attacks by the Russian invaders near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka and Serebrianskyi reserve in Luhansk Oblast, and Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Yurivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Vremivka i