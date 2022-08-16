Indian Billionaire’s Stock Holdings Worth Nearly $4 Billion in Focus After Death
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Rakesh JhunjhunwalaIndian investor and trader
(Bloomberg) -- The death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala puts a spotlight on the nearly $4 billion worth of stocks held by the famed investor, whose trades were closely followed.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Wells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long Dominated
DOJ Opposes Release of Affidavit in Trump Search, Citing Probe
‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in Adults
The man known as India’s Warren Buffett died of a reported cardiac arrest Sunday at the age of 62. The self-made trader invested in a wide swathe of established businesses and startups, and served on the boards of several Indian firms.
Indian Billionaire-Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala was among the most influential market voices in Asia’s third-biggest economy, with an intense following among the nation’s growing horde of retail investors. The man also known as “Big Bull” was a fierce backer of the India growth story. His investing success earned him a cult-like following, with news of his trades occasionally sparking stocks to move by their daily limits.
Jewelery retailer Titan Co. was one of the largest and most profitable investments for the veteran trader and his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, making up for more than a third of their portfolio, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Their other top holdings by market value include Star Health & Allied Insurance Co., footwear maker Metro Brands Ltd. and automaker Tata Motors Ltd. Jhunjhunwala held stakes of more than 10% in Star Health, IT firm Aptech Ltd. and videogame maker Nazara Technologies Ltd.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the impact Jhunjhunwala had on the investing community. The “indomitable” investor made “an indelible contribution to the financial world,” Modi wrote in a tweet Sunday.
(Adds more background in third paragraph and table of key holdings)
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Whole Foods’ Battle Against Black Lives Matter Masks Has Much Higher Stakes
Being Thrown Off Social Media Was Supposed to End Alex Jones’s Career. It Made Him Even Richer
Chinese Shun Debt and Pile Up Savings, Threatening Global Growth Engine
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.