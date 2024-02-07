Indian businessmen fear being mugged for their Rolex watches in London, it was revealed during trade talks.

David Lammy, Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary, is visiting the country to negotiate a bilateral trade deal, but the topic of discussion soon turned to the experiences of India’s top chief executives being robbed when visiting Mayfair.

Muggings – and the failure of police to respond – was cited as one of their biggest concerns.

Devin Narang, an energy entrepreneur, told Mr Lammy: “People are being mugged in the heart of London – in Mayfair.

“All CEOs in India have had an experience of physical mugging and the police not responding.”

“Indians do carry expensive things. But the police not responding is a matter of concern,” Mr Narang, who is a member of the committee of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, added.

British officials confirmed that the prospect of being mugged on the streets of the UK capital ranked alongside immigration delays as one of the main concerns of India’s elite, the Financial Times reported.

Mr Lammy also said the issue of crime in London had been raised several times during his visit to New Delhi.

Mr Narang added: “London is a walking city. You don’t want to look over your shoulder all the time. You don’t want to go to a city where you’re likely to be mugged in the streets.”

Devin Narang said all chief executives have had an experience of physical mugging in Mayfair - The India Today Group

Street crime in London is rising, with the number of “thefts from a person”, including handbags, watches and mobile phones, rising 27 per cent in 2023 from 57,468 to 72,756.

The numbers of thefts in the borough of Westminster, which includes Mayfair, rose by 40 per cent, from 18,310 in 2022 to 25,650, according to police data.

Police warned that criminal gangs with specialist knowledge of luxury watches are targeting owners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights between the hours of 11pm and 4am.

Three hundred watches to the value of £4 million were stolen in six months as part of “organised opportunist” attacks in central London.

The Mayor of London’s office said: “The Met have stepped up their response to robberies – which are rising nationally – and have specialist teams out proactively targeting the most prolific offenders and robbery hotspots.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.