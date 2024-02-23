Indian Canyon Drive final road to reopen through Whitewater Wash after recent storm

Palm Springs Police reopened Indian Canyon Drive through the Whitewater Wash Friday morning, three days after closing it because of flooding.

The road was closed from Sunrise Parkway north to Garnet Avenue just south of Interstate 10 due to flooding that resulted from a rain storm that traveled through Southern California earlier this week.

While the storm dropped minimal precipitation in the Coachella Valley, multiple inches of rain fell in some areas to the west, including portions the San Bernardino Mountains that produce water that feeds into the Whitewater Wash.

The flooding also closed Gene Autry Trail, which reopened earlier this week. However, some light flooding has still been occurring on both Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino at the wash, creating some traffic slowdowns as vehicles navigate through the water.

