Indian CEO arrested after child's body found in luggage

STORY: The CEO of an Indian AI startup has been arrested on suspicion of murdering her four-year-old son after his body was found in her luggage.

That’s according to the police on Tuesday (January 9).

Suchana Seth, who heads The Mindful AI Lab in Bengaluru, was detained when she was returning by taxi from Goa….

And arrested after the body was found in her suitcase, authorities said.

A Goa police inspector said Seth had checked into a hotel with her son in the state on Saturday (January 6) but the boy was not with her when she checked out on Monday night.

The inspector added that hotel cleaning staff found blood stains in the room after she checked out and informed the police...

And, following this, the authorities told the taxi driver to take Seth to the nearest police station.

The North Goa Superintendent Nidhin Valsan then told reporters:

"When the luggage was opened the dead body of the boy was found."

A local court remanded her to six days in police custody, news agency ANI reported.

Seth, being in custody, could not be reached for comment...

And Reuters was unable to contact Seth's husband, family or company staff for comment.