Indian Child Welfare Act set to hit Supreme Court

Miami Herald

The man accused of a politically motivated attack on a Republican Party canvasser in Hialeah last month actually encouraged the canvasser to keep handing out fliers just moments before the fight started, according to cellphone videos obtained by the Miami Herald — raising more questions about whether the canvasser was attacked for being a Republican, as both he and Sen. Marco Rubio have repeatedly stated. “It’s okay, bro, we’re telling you, do your job,” Jonathan Casanova, 27, can be heard saying to canvasser Christopher Monzon, 27, who was handing out Rubio fliers in an east Hialeah neighborhood on Oct. 23.