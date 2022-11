PureWow

Surprise! Rebel Wilson is expanding her family by one. Today, the Pitch Perfect star revealed that she welcomed her first child via surrogate. Wilson announced the exciting news on social media and shared a photo of her baby girl, Royce Lillian. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) The caption read, “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate [pink heart emoji].” Wilson proceeded to gush over the newb