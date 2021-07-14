Indian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss border standoff

ASHOK SHARMA
·2 min read

NEW DELHI (AP) — The foreign ministers of India and China met in Tajikistan on Wednesday with New Delhi stressing that a military standoff along a mountainous border area was profoundly disturbing their ties, and warning that any unilateral change in the status quo by Beijing was unacceptable.

“Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is essential for the development of bilateral ties,” Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang YI met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers' meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

There was no immediate Chinese comment on the meeting between the two foreign ministers.

The standoff between India and China has continued for more than a year despite military talks involving local commanders and political meetings between foreign and defense ministers.

Jaishankar said the two sides agreed Wednesday to hold a meeting of senior military commanders.

Last year, 20 Indian troops died in a clash with Chinese soldiers involving clubs, stones and fists in a portion of the disputed border. China said it lost four soldiers.

Both sides have mobilized tens of thousands of soldiers, artillery and fighter aircraft along the fiercely contested border known as the Line of Actual Control that separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety.

Indian military officials say the Chinese army has stepped up deployment in the contested region, which has been met by a similar move by Indian troops.

Also Wednesday, the Indian army denied a media report that Indian and Chinese soldiers had recently clashed again in Eastern Ladakh.

"Ever since the disengagement agreement in February this year, there has been no attempt by either side to occupy the areas from where the disengagement had been undertaken. There have been no clashes in Galwan or any other area, as reported in the article," the army said in a statement.

India and China fought a war in 1962.

Recalling their last meeting in Moscow in September last year, Jaishankar emphasized the need to follow through on an agreement reached then on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

He said a successful disengagement in the Pangong Lake area earlier this year had created conditions for resolving the remaining issues. "It was expected that the Chinese side would work with us towards this objective. The Indian External Affairs Minister noted however that the situation in the remaining areas is still unresolved,” the Indian side said in a statement.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Boeing and Airbus Could Counter China’s Homegrown Comac Jets

    Boeing and Airbus dominate global aviation, but China’s Comac wants to challenge the duopoly with new planes. WSJ’s Jon Sindreu explains how supply chains, technology and geopolitics could help the Western aircraft makers to protect key markets. Photo Composite: George Downs

  • Indonesia’s Daily Cases Surge Past India, Marking New Covid Epicenter

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia surpassed India’s daily Covid-19 case numbers, marking a new Asian virus epicenter as the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant drives up infections in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.The country has seen its daily case count cross 40,000 for three straight days -- including a record high of 54,517 on Wednesday -- up from less than 10,000 a month ago. Officials are concerned that the more transmissible new variant is now spreading outside of the country’s main i

  • India bans Mastercard from adding new customers

    Reserve Bank of India has indefinitely barred Mastercard from issuing new debit, credit, or prepaid cards to customers in the South Asian market over noncompliance with local data storage rules. The South Asian market's central bank said the new restrictions will go into effect on July 22. The new order won't impact existing customers of Mastercard, which is one of the top three card issuers in India, RBI said.

  • China Regulatory Pressures, U.S. Tensions Create New Winners and Losers

    TS Lombard's Rory Green likes in smaller tech companies that benefit as larger rivals face regulatory pressures and hardware companies at the nexus of global economic trends and Beijing’s political objectives.

  • After a lull, India's monsoon splashes entire country, easing crop concerns

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's monsoon has splashed back into life after a lull, covering the entire country including the capital New Delhi and lifting the threat of a slowdown in planting crucial summer crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybean. The monsoon covered the entire country on Monday, including major grain and oilseed regions, five days later than usual, said the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD). As a result, rains were above average during the first three weeks of June, before the monsoon tapered off.

  • ICC tweaks World Test Championship points system

    The International Cricket Council has tweaked the points system for the next World Test Championship. Twelve points will be awarded to the winning team of every test match contested in the 2021-23 cycle, with four points awarded for a draw and six for a tied game. The percentage of points won will be used to determine the WTC standings.

  • Japan's gov't sees Taiwan tensions as regional security risk

    Japan believes rising tension surrounding Taiwan requires its attention “with a sense of crisis” as China intensifies military activities in the area and the United States steps up support for the self-governing island. Japan's concerns about Taiwan, Beijing’s growing rivalry with the United States and China’s increasingly assertive military actions in the region were added to an annual Defense Ministry paper that was adopted Tuesday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet. “Stabilizing the Taiwan situation is important for Japan’s national security and stability of the international community,” the paper said.

  • BMW 5 Series' next generation caught in public in new spy photos

    The next-generation BMW 5 Series was spied on public roads this week as BMW ramps up development on its midsize executive sedan. This prototype, wearing a "hybrid test vehicle" tag on its rear bumper, gives us an early look at what to expect from the redesigned four-door. BMW has been using the 5 Series platform as a testbed for its electrification plans, and while "Project BEV" has been wearing the skin of a current model, the underlying architecture is expected to be utilized in future generations.

  • India's Infosys posts highest revenues in decade on strong demand

    Indian software giant Infosys reported a 22.7-percent increase in quarterly net profit Wednesday after its revenues soared to their highest in a decade as global demand for digital services boomed during the pandemic.

  • Covid: What do we know about China's coronavirus vaccines?

    Sinovac and Sinopharm jabs are being used in many countries that are seeing a surge of infections.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Malta U-turn to let in Britons double-jabbed with AstraZeneca vaccine, says Grant Shapps

    Indian-made AstraZeneca jab sees travellers barred from holidays Which 'Big Five' EU country is your best bet for a summer holiday? Covid outbreak strikes down 100 sailors on HMS Queen Elizabeth Analysis: How vaccine passports went from threat to reality Comment: Why I’m still going on a red list holiday British holidaymakers will no longer be turned away from Malta after having Indian-made doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, Grant Shapps has announced. The Transport Secretary said that Mal

  • Bitcoin Mining Firm Compass Inks Deal With Nuclear Microreactor Company Oklo

    Salvadoran volcanoes aren't the only novel source of power in the bitcoin mining industry.

  • Analysis - Electric bus maker BYD shows China complications in Biden climate push

    A California electric bus factory just north of Los Angeles looks like a vision of President Joe Biden's battery-powered, American-manufactured, climate-friendly future. Some 500 unionized workers assemble battery packs, weld frames and install seats, steering wheels and fare boxes, making zero-emission public transportation on a factory floor at BYD North America that is the size of nine American football fields. Converting transit buses to battery or fuel-cell power is considered one of the fastest ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, which at 29% accounts for the largest share of U.S. emissions.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants US firms to beam the internet to Cubans via satellite during historic protests

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Tuesday that he would make "some calls" to encourage businesses to offer internet services to protesting Cubans.

  • Dollar rises as U.S. data shows inflation running hot

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. dollar climbed to a 5-day high against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after data showed U.S. inflation data for June coming in hotter than expected, raising the prospect that inflationary concerns are set to linger. U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-economy-inflation/u-s-consumer-prices-surge-in-june-idUSL1N2OO1VQ amid supply constraints and a continued rebound in the costs of travel-related services from pandemic-depressed levels as the economic recovery gathered momentum. "(This was) clearly an upside surprise.

  • Coaches, execs vote Alvin Kamara the NFL’s No. 2 running back

    Coaches, execs vote Alvin Kamara the NFL's No. 2 running back

  • Russia-based ransomware gang taken offline, but it’s unclear how or why

    The Russia-based criminal syndicate behind a devastating series of recent ransomware attacks was offline on Tuesday, but cybersecurity experts said that it was premature to speculate why and that there was no indication of a law enforcement takedown.

  • Poland to buy 250 U.S. tanks as it seeks to beef up defences

    Poland will buy 250 U.S. tanks as part of a deal worth around $6 billion, the defence minister said on Wednesday, as the NATO member seeks to bolster its defences. In common with many other eastern European countries, Poland has been unnerved by what it sees as increased Russian assertiveness since Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. "Of course this is a response to the challenges we face in terms of international security," Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference.

  • Why Boston Properties Stock Jumped 21% in the First Half of 2021

    The giant office landlord has been benefiting from the reopening trade. But business still isn't back to normal.

  • Sixers reportedly have opened up Ben Simmons trade talks

    The Philadelphia Sixers have opened up trade talks on Ben Simmons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.